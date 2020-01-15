The Virginia Tobacco Commission's Agribusiness Subcommittee approved a $365,000 grant for the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville last week. 

The money would expand the institute's research and development of controlled environmental agriculture. The institute plans to develop indoor growing technology for several demonstration crops, said Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville.

Consumer demand for local, pesticide-free produce is increasing the need for facilities where it can grow indoors year-round, Marshall said. 

Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.

