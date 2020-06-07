Danville will use more than $3 million in federal aid to help cover costs for providing grants and loans to small businesses affected by the pandemic and to cover other COVID-19-related expenses incurred by the city.
Some of that money will likely be used to provide financial help to those behind on their utility bills — if they can prove the pandemic has negatively affected their income.
“Hopefully, this will assist them in some way,” said Mayor Alonzo Jones.
About $500,000 could be used to pay up to half of their utility bills, Jones said.
The city has a little more than $1 million worth of bills among people who would be subject to disconnection, said Danville City Manager Ken Larking.
During the pandemic, the city has temporarily suspended disconnections for those who have not paid their utility bills.
The federal CARES Act money — from the $2.2 trillion fiscal stimulus package passed in late March — also will cover costs for grants by the city to help out local businesses.
Small businesses in Danville affected by the coronavirus pandemic have been able to seek help locally, following a vote by the Industrial Development Authority in April.
The IDA voted 5-0 to approve a resolution authorizing three new emergency grant and loan programs to help local small businesses negatively affected by COVID-19.
The financial assistance includes a $300,000 small business emergency loan program, a $75,000 marketing and e-commerce matching grant and $50,000 to $75,000 in small business rent relief.
Of the $75,000 marketing and e-commerce grant, $50,000 is from the economic development office’s incentive account and $25,000 is provided by the River District Association.
The third item — small business rent relief — includes $50,000 that could expand to $75,000 later.The grant is to be up to $3,000 per business and will provide reimbursement for one month’s rent.
The city’s economic development office incentive account is providing $50,000 of the $75,000, with the remaining $25,000 coming from the River District Association. The association hopes to get its share through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
The federal money should cover all the city’s costs, Larking said. That excludes the loans, since those will be paid back to the city, anyway.
“It sort of worked out pretty well for us,” Larking said of the CARES Act assistance.
The city will also use the assistance to pay for installing hand-sanitizer stations in public buildings, hiring temporary workers to clean and sanitize in high-traffic areas in city facilities, buying masks, hand sanitizer and safety information kits to give out to low-income people, a marketing campaign encouraging social distancing, and upgrading it conference rooms to improve their sound systems for officials meeting virtually.
Money could also be used to pay for equipment for city employees working from home, Larking said.
However, the CARES Act money cannot be used to cover loss of tax revenues to the city.
Councilman Gary Miller said “every little bit helps,” but the city has lost revenue — meals and lodging taxes, for example — as a result of the pandemic. Danville should receive help for that, as well, he said.
“If not, we’ll have to reduce services for the people,” Miller said.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
