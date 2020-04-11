Danville ranks third in state of jobless claims on per capita basis

Danville ranks near the top of a list of the hardest hit localities in Virginia for jobless claims amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus.
Comparing the number of unemployment claims per 1,000 residents — what's known as per capita — says a lot about the types of employers and businesses that operate in different regions. Those claims have poured into the Virginia Employment Commission across the state during the economic slowdown caused by efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus over the last month.
Danville is third in the state with almost 68 unemployment claims per every 1,000 residents, according to data from the Virginia Employment Commission. That can be largely attributed to its service, accommodation and retail industries, which includes more than 22% of the city’s total businesses and provides more than 7,000 jobs to residents within the region, according to data provided by Applied Geographic Solutions and GIS Planning 2019.
“The retail, food and beverage, and hospitality industries have been hit the hardest during this pandemic as restrictions related to social distancing have challenged businesses to change the way in which they serve their customers,” said Corrie Teague Bobe, Danville’s interim director of economic development.
Top 10 jobless claim filings per capita in Virginia
|Locality
|March 14 claims
|March 21 claims
|March 28 claims
|April 4 claims
|Total claims
|Population
|Claims per capita
|Bath
|2
|142
|187
|118
|449
|4,318
|104
|Covington
|5
|86
|182
|185
|458
|5,694
|80
|Danville
|23
|242
|1473
|969
|2707
|39,932
|68
|Petersburg
|20
|315
|723
|852
|1910
|31,430
|61
|James City
|17
|876
|1635
|1988
|4516
|75,907
|59
|Staunton
|15
|315
|512
|569
|1411
|24,971
|57
|Richmond City
|112
|3070
|4504
|4740
|12426
|226,841
|55
|Colonial Heights
|8
|174
|336
|395
|913
|17,194
|53
|Waynesboro
|9
|208
|374
|561
|1152
|22,183
|52
|Carroll
|115
|175
|589
|626
|1505
|29,137
|52
Data from the employment commission shows that just more than 58,000 Virginia residents who were in food preparation and serving have filed for unemployment, compared to 35,465 in personal care and service, the next highest category.
Out of the 20 Virginia localities with the highest unemployment claims per capita, 16 are cities. That is because these cities are “centers for regional commerce,” said Matt Rowe, economic development director for Pittsylvania County.
“The communities that are more heavily based on retail or services … offices, restaurants, bars, the cultural amenities — they’re being disproportionately hit,” Rowe said.
Added Bobe: “When you think of cities, obviously they have a higher density of businesses, including quality of life and lifestyle businesses.”
Orders issued by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam have shut down all entertainment businesses and forced restaurants that remain open to shift exclusively to take-out and curbside pickup.
Atop the list of unemployment claims per 1,000 people is Bath County, which relies on the Omni Homestead Resort — which shut down and laid off its employees — as its largest employer. The county of just over 4,300 people has seen almost 450 claims for unemployment.
Stephen Moret, president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, said areas like Bath and Virginia Beach — which has the 18th highest ranking in the state — "tend to have proportionately more unemployment claims since the hospitality sector has been much harder than any other industry sector so far."
"The industry sector mix of employment varies a great deal across the state," he said.
Bath County still has not seen a positive case of COVID-19, while Danville has seen slow growth in the numbers. The Virginia Department of Health currently reports 20 cases in the city and four in Pittsylvania County.
While Danville has seen one of the highest numbers of per capita unemployment claims, Pittsylvania County falls more in the middle with just under 25 claims for every 1,000 residents. Rowe said the county — like most rural counties — has a larger share of home businesses that are still able to operate.
“I think it just shows the diversification of the county’s industries,” Rowe said of the relatively low numbers.
However, the smaller number also brings to light that the county has a very small retail and service base.
“In the county, we probably need to do a better job of trying to get some additional retail,” Rowe said.
The unemployment rates varied across the state before the pandemic brought the economy to its knees, with Danville usually having one of the higher unemployment rates in the state.
"Per-capita comparisons of unemployment claims depict variations in job losses as well as differences in the proportion of the population in each locality that was working before the COVID-19 situation began in Virginia," Moret said.
Data from the Virginia Employment Commission shows that Danville and Pittsylvania County have almost equal shares of their workforce in manufacturing. In Pittsylvania County, the majority of large manufacturing companies — including Intertape Polymer Group, Amthor International, Capps Shoe Corporation, Axthor — have remained open.
“All the manufacturing [employers]… are making things that are critical for our nation’s response,” Rowe said.
In Danville, the largest portion of the manufacturing workforce is employed by Goodyear Tire & Rubber — the region’s largest employer that elected to shut down the plant in March. What was initially announced as a two-week shut down was extended to “until further notice” as market conditions remain poor. Roughly 1,900 people work at the plant.
Bobe said she is not sure how the union’s contract is set up and therefore cannot say if many Goodyear employees are included in the current claims.
“That could be a super big cause of this, and if they haven’t [applied for unemployment yet] we may see this number increase even more,” said Kyle Davis, a statistician with the Virginia Employment Commission.
Danville saw 1,473 jobless claims in the week ending on March 28, compared to 969 during the week ending April 4. In Pittsylvania County, there were 781 in the week of March 28 and 608 during the week of April 4.
In Danville, 23% of the workforce is in health care and social services, 15% in retail trade and 11% in accommodation and food service, according to Virginia Unemployment Commission data. Hotels and restaurants have been some of the hardest hit businesses, but the economic impact of the coronavirus has stretched into almost every sector.
“While accommodation and food service sectors initially were most affected, impacts have broadened to include more jobs in other sectors like manufacturing, transportation, and even certain types of health care,” Timothy Aylor, senior economics for the Virginia Employment Commission wrote in a news release.
Both health care practitioners and technical and health care support have more than 15,000 claims apiece statewide, according to the Virginia Unemployment Commission.
Statewide, the number of new claims per week dropped slightly in the week from March 28 to April 4 when compared with the previous two weeks, something that Aylor said “may indicate a deceleration or ‘flattening of the curve.’”
The total number of claims during the past three weeks is 306,143, which is more than claims during 2018, 2019 and 2020 combined. Across the state, there were only 134,957 jobless claims for all of 2019, according to VEC figures.
The Virginia Employment Commission releases data on Thursday concerning the previous Sunday through Saturday.
Both Danville and Pittsylvania County have worked with residents and businesses to make sure that they understand benefits available to them through both state and federal programs.
“The region has worked very very diligently to provide information to citizens and businesses about the state and federal level programs that are available to them," Bobe said.
