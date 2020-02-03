Schoolfield resident Richard Chandler recalls how easy it was for him to get to work at Dan River Inc.
"All I had to do was walk up the hill and cross the tracks and be at work," Chandler, 74, said during an interview at the front door of his Schoolfield Drive home Monday afternoon.
He worked at the mill for 35 years until it closed about 14 years ago. His time at the company included a job as a finishing plant supervisor.
Schoolfield has been deemed eligible as a state and federally recognized historic district.
Officials hope a proposed historic district in Schoolfield will attract commercial development and spur property owners to take advantage of historic tax credits when renovating their structures.
"This could help encourage residential and commercial redevelopment in the district," said Corrie Teague Bobe, acting director of economic development for Danville.
The Industrial Development Authority of Danville and the Danville Office of Economic development have hired three consultants — Hill Studio, Storied Capital and Burton Consulting — to conduct a building-by-building survey of the in the former Dan River Mills village in Schoolfield.
The survey will encompass 972 properties and cost $87,023, Bobe said. It will start this month and last through the summer.
The IDA owns about 90 acres of property within the district, Bobe said.
Whether the former village that includes Chandler's home gets listed doesn't make much of a difference in Chandler's mind.
"I really don't have a strong feeling toward it one way or the other," he said.
However, he does wonder if the designations would attract more business to the area around the historic Welfare Building at 917 W. Main St. in Schoolfield.
"It needs to liven it up," he said. "It's dead up there."
Surveyors will note the architectural style and materials of the properties in the district. They will look at residential, commercial, community and industrial properties related to Dan River Inc., including former mill houses, community buildings, stores and remaining warehouses, mills, and offices at the former mill complex site, said Ina Dixon, owner of Storied Capital, a historic consulting company.
"This work creates an inventory of all properties that contribute to the Schoolfield Historic District, and is required for the nomination application to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources," Dixon said.
Department staff and board members will determine whether the district should be listed.
The proposed district is bisected by West Main street and begins east at Selma Avenue and stretches west to Laurel Avenue. Memorial Drive makes up its northern boundary and the southern end is at Rutledge Creek near Schoolfield Cemetery.
Schoolfield is significant as one of the largest textile mill villages in Virginia and the South, Dixon said. The village was founded as an independent company town in 1903 by Dan River Inc., which produced cloth for home and apparel from 1882 until 2006.
The company owned all the houses and other buildings in the town, said Mark Joyner, president of the Danville Historical Society.
Creating company towns was a way to hire and retain employees and promote health and productivity, Joyner said.
However, those towns carried darker undercurrents, he added.
"They isolated workers from the large social influences and allowed owners to control workers' behavior," Joyner said, adding that it was difficult for employees to go on strike. "Employees who lost their jobs lost their homes."
The city of Danville annexed Schoolfield in 1951.
The former village is recommended as eligible for the National Register of Historic Places for its contributions to Virginia's history of industry, architecture, and community planning and development, Dixon said.
The years 1903 to 1969 make up the historically significant period, which includes the construction of the 1967 regional headquarters building and the 1969 warehouse, Dixon pointed out.
That was the facility's last expansion by Dan River before the company began to decline and eventually close in 2006, she said.
The homes, stores and industrial properties built in Schoolfield are well-constructed examples of styles and construction methods popular between 1903 and 1969, Dixon said.
Many of the buildings were designed by the Boston-based Lockwood Greene engineering firm, Charlotte, North Carolina, urban planner Earle Draper, and Virginia architect J. Bryant Heard, Dixon said.
"The architecture speaks to the desire for a high level of craftsmanship and state-of-the-art designs for one of the largest textile companies in the South," Dixon said. "The social history of the village as a community of textile workers and their families is also of deep significance to the broader history of Danville, a city built on two industries of tobacco and textiles."
The historic designations would be honorary and would encourage preservation of the historic district and provide property owners an opportunity for rehabilitation of structures through state and federal tax programs, Dixon said.
Sonja Ingram, preservation field services manager for Preservation Virginia, said the designations would put no constraints on what owners can do with their property.
"The area has a rich history, so having that history documented and honored would, I think, help to form a stronger sense of community," Ingram said. "Designations like this can also help kick off community revitalization projects."
Bobe hopes the designation and tax credits would spur business growth, as well.
Terri Rasmussen, who lives on Schoolfield Drive next to Chandler, enjoys living in the neighborhood.
"It's convenient to everything," she said, adding that it's quiet. "Living here, I feel like I'm living in a part of history."
She supports the historic designation.
"It means something to a lot of people," Rasmussen said.
Residents can learn more about the survey process at a community meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at 917 W. Main St. in the historic Welfare Building.
The meeting will include a presentation about the survey and a question-and-answer session. Those planning to attend are encouraged to email Dixon at ina@storiedcapital.org.
