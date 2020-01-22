Danville native Brandon P. Farmer was recently promoted to chief operations officers at the Bank of the James.
Farmer began his Bank of the James career as an intern when the bank was organized in 1999 and joined the bank full-time following college graduation.
He was promoted to executive vice president in December 2010.
He is a member of the bank’s executive management group and is responsible for overseeing and directing the company’s operational and technology initiatives.
Farmer, a George Washington High School graduates, earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and management from Virginia Tech. He is also a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking. Farmer serves the community as the board president of the Downtown Lynchburg Association, a member of the Forest and Lynchburg Kiwanis Clubs and as chairman for the City of Lynchburg Parking Authority.
Bank of the James is headquartered in Lynchburg. The bank services customers in Virginia from offices located in Altavista, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Charlottesville, Forest, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Madison Heights, Roanoke and Rustburg.
