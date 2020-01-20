Marquis Who’s Who, a publisher of biological profiles, has presented Danville native Ebb Williams with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award.
Williams has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.
Williams is a lawyer with more than 55 years of expertise in civil law, contract law and medical liability. While coming of age, he strongly advocated for civil rights and found the law to be a natural way forward for his activist ambitions. Attending the University of Richmond, he graduated in 1961 with a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors and earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence, with honors once again, in 1964.
Williams was admitted to practice law within the state of Virginia during the same year.
From 1964 until 1973, Williams found success as a partner of the law firm of Broaddus, Epperly, Broaddus, and Williams. Since 1973, he has worked in private practice serving the community of Martinsville in the law firm of Ebb H. Williams, III, P.C.
Williams was an associate professor of law at Patrick Henry Community College between 1964 and 1973, and sat as a substitute judge in the General District and Juvenile and Domestic Relations Courts for the city of Martinsville and Henry and Patrick Counties from 1969 to 1981.
Williams is a former Trustee of Averett University and the board of associates of the University of Richmond. He is the recipient of the 2000 Tradition of Excellence Award from the Virginia State Bar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.