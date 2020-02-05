The city of Danville is teaming up with Loudoun County in northern Virginia under the Virginia Local Government Exchange Program, a pilot program launched Wednesday by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Under the partnership, the two localities will each form a delegation of local elected and appointed officials, state legislators and others to participate, according to a news release from Northam's office.
The delegations will travel to the partner locality once over the next year and in turn host the visiting group. Each visit will highlight tourism, natural and cultural assets and economic development strategies those localities, according to the news release.
"The intention is to support the diverse communities across our commonwealth," said Alena Yarmosky, spokeswoman for Northam. "This is an opportunity for Danville and local officials to explore another community that has different challenges."
Modeled after the Sister Cities International Program, the exchange program is designed to bridge cultural and geographic divides across Virginia, according to the news release.
The pilot program will begin with two partnerships, with the other including Wise County and the city of Norton in the southwestern part of the state teaming up with Alexandria in the northern section.
