EBio Nutritional Sciences has been approved for a $4.5 million loan for improvements, equipment purchase and working capital for for the property at 1350 Barker Road.
The Danville Industrial Development Authority approved a resolution Tuesday morning to execute a loan agreement with Virginia Community Capital for eBio, which plans to manufacture a new form of Stevia, a natural sweetener, to supply large food and beverage companies.
EBio plans to bring 61 jobs to the former U.S. Green Energy property at Barker Road. The IDA, which owns the property, plans to enter into a lease-purchase agreement with eBio.
