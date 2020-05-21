The Danville Industrial Development Authority and Litehouse Inc. have agreed to a new and complicated financing structure to expand the company’s facility at Airside Park and to better work with banking regulations.
The deal works like this: The IDA will funnel a roughly $15 million loan from American National Bank into the expansion of the Litehouse facility, which the authority owns and leases to the company. A 4.25% interest rate for the loan will be covered by Litehouse, along with a monthly $150 fee that will be paid to the IDA. The company will then loan $5 million of their own capital to the IDA to cover the remaining expansion of the 48,000-foot addition to its facility.
“At the end of the day we’ll have enough money to pay them and we’ll have enough money to pay American National,” Danville Attorney Clarke Whitfield said Thursday morning moments before the IDA approved the deal.
Headquartered in Sandpoint, Idaho, the company held its grand opening in Danville last July for its 141,000-square-foot facility at Airside Park. When Litehouse announced last May that it was bringing 160 new jobs to the city, officials also said the company would expand the former Sky Valley Foods building where Litehouse would locate.
At no point will the IDA have to repay the $5 million loan from Litehouse, which will be deducted from the sale price if the company elects to buy the building at some point down the road. If the company ends up not purchasing the building, the expansion will allow the IDA to get a bigger profit when they do sell it.
“The building will be a fantastic asset to market,” said Corrie Bobe, acting director of economic development for Danville.
In February, the IDA agreed to provide a loan of up to $19.5 million to Litehouse for the expansion, but bank regulations only allow for a loan as much as 75% of the building’s appraised value.
According to the new lease agreement, Litehouse will lease the building from the IDA for 10 years, with the payments coming through lease payments.
“It looks like a complicated way of each party protecting its investment in the building,” said Danville City Manager Ken Larking.
Litehouse, which also operates manufacturing facilities in Idaho, Michigan and Utah, produces and markets refrigerated salad dressings, cheeses, dips, sauces, apple cider and freeze-dried herbs under the Litehouse label. The products are sold through supermarkets, including Food Lion and Sam’s Club in Danville, and warehouse clubs across the U.S. and Canada.
Construction on the expansion has already started, but Bobe said that there have been some delays associated with the coronavirus.
