The Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority is set to receive $1.2 million from a federal public housing and workforce development program. 

On Friday, Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Tim Kaine D-Va., announced that more than $47 million in program funding will go to localities across the state.

The funding will come from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Job Plus Initiative and Public Housing Capital Fund programs.

—Quashon Avent

Tags

Load comments