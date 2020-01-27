Danville officials are considering selling water to the Pittsylvania County Service Authority for an expansion project in the county.
City officials also will decide whether to buy water back from the authority so Danville can provide water service to customers at the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill in southwestern Pittsylvania County.
The Danville Utility Commission voted 6-0 during its regular meeting Monday afternoon to recommend Danville City Council approve buying and selling water services.
Commission member Sheila Williamson-Branch was absent.
If agreed upon by council at a later date, the city would sell water to the PCSA so it could interconnect its water lines in the county. That way, there always would be a backup line to use in case of problems with another line.
The city would sell the water to the authority for $1.92 per 100 cubic feet.
Currently, the PCSA’s water systems in Mount Cross, Mount Hermon and U.S. 29 North each are fed individually by the city’s water supply — like spokes on a bicycle wheel, PCSA Director Chris Adcock told the Danville Register & Bee on Monday.
Another PCSA water system at U.S. 58 West is fed by Henry County, he said.
The PCSA has about 3,400 customers, most of them residential, he said. About one-third of those are sewer customers.
The project also would include connecting Tunstall middle and high schools and Stony Mill Elementary School to the PCSA system. They currently have their own wells, Adcock said.
Total estimated cost of the project is more than $11 million, he said.
The city would buy water back from the PCSA to provide water service to customers who locate in the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill.
The water the PCSA would sell to Danville would come from Henry County with a mark-up of 35 cents per 1,000 gallons, said Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey.
With the mark-up, the city would pay an average of $1.45 per 1,000 gallons, Grey said.
The deal would be less costly for the city than if it supplied the water, he said.
“It would cost the city more to provide the water because we would have to own and install more infrastructure,” Grey said. “It’s a good deal for both of us.”
Commission Chairman William J. Donohue Jr. agreed. It enables the commission “to be prudent with our capital expenditures,” he said after the meeting.
The city would buy the water from the PCSA once Berry Hill has a customer for Danville to serve, Grey said.
The PCSA is looking to offer the city 62,500 gallons of water per day from its allocation.
Construction on the PCSA project is expected to begin around September, Adcock said.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
