Hours after the Virginia Department of Health confirmed Danville's first COVID-19 case Sunday morning, the city of Danville announced the Charles H. Harris Financial Service Center will be closed to the public until further notice.
The Memorial Drive facility houses collection and customer service offices.
The drive-thru window will remain open, according to the city. Customers paying by cash must use the drive-thru because cash is not accepted in the dropbox.
Staff members will help customers by email or phone, and residents still have the option to pay online or by mail.
The building's lobby will stay open during regular hours so customers can access the ATM and newly installed credit card kiosk.
Last week the city reported it was suspending utility disconnections for non-payment. In addition, the city suspended the $50 delinquent account charge when a utility bill is more than 35 days past due.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.