Danville City Council is considering whether to increase pay ranges for municipal positions.
A study by the Bridgewater-based consultant, the Berkley Group, recommends that the city increase the pay ranges of some city positions to bring salaries up to par with other similar communities.
"We want to make sure we're competitive in the marketplace," Danville human resources director Sara Weller said last week.
The study, completed in January, recommends establishing new pay ranges based on "market average minimums and best practices" and adjusting employee pay to the minimum, where the salary is too low.
It also recommends funding performance increases at the highest level possible and revise pay policies to align them with pay scales in similar communities.
The study included salary comparisons with other localities of similar size and those the city is losing talent to, Weller said. Those localities include Lynchburg, Roanoke, Roanoke County, Pittsylvania County, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Bedford County, Greensboro, North Carolina, and other areas.
The Berkley Group conducted the study at a cost of $74,510. The city had budgeted $75,000 for it.
Weller said it was time to have an across-the-board system review of the city’s pay to make sure Danville offers competitive salaries needed to recruit and retain employees.
The city has nearly 1,200 employees — 995 full-time and about 200 part-time.
The study was conducted and completed before the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic caused a major slowdown in economic activity and a surge in unemployment.
City Manager Ken Larking said the pay range increases recommended by the consultant — as well as an average 2% pay-for-performance increase for city workers — are included in the proposed 2020-21 budget.
However, the pay-for-performance increases that were to take effect July 1 will be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Larking said.
But if City Council decides during its work session Tuesday night to add the Berkley Group's salary recommendations to its regular meeting agenda and approves them later this month, Larking said they would be implemented before pay-for-performance.
"Our priority is funding that pay plan first," Larking said. "I would rather have underpaid employees brought up to par."
Larking said he does not expect a tax increase as a result of the possible salary range adjustments.
The changes would apply to new hires and for current employees if their salary is below any newly-adopted minimum pay. Current employees whose salaries are within the newly-adopted pay ranges would not see an increase in pay from the recommended adjustments, Weller said.
The city has faced challenges hiring and retaining workers in certain positions, including transit drivers, equipment operators and engineers, Weller said.
Starting pay for an equipment operator in the city is $23,187 per year, or $11.10 per hour. Pay for transit drivers begins at $22,083 annually, or $10.57 an hour.
A project manager in engineering starts out at $46,677 per year.
City Councilman Gary Miller supports the pay-range increases.
"It's what we need to do," Miller said Sunday. "Across the country, the number of public employees, people working for state and local governments, is going down. People are seeking other jobs. We've got to remain competitive."
Miller hopes the city hasn't taken too hard a hit from the pandemic to afford the proposed increases. Larking said the city would keep an eye on how the pandemic affects tax revenues.
The city needs more certified drivers and had difficulty finding qualified bus drivers for a proposed regional transportation service as a result, said City Councilman Sherman Saunders.
However, Saunders would not commit to whether he would vote a pay-range increase for city employees.
"If that study shows we need to improve our wages and fringe benefits for employees, I think City Council must take that very seriously and try to do that," he said.
Also, there are a lot of unknowns as to how the pandemic may affect the city's positions, he added. There could be a need for more specialized skill sets and more virtual workers, Saunders said.
As for evaluating employee pay in the city, the best practice is to conduct a system-wide pay study every three to five years, Weller said. Though the city has done smaller, internal salary studies of certain positions fairly frequently, the last comprehensive one performed by an outside firm was in 2012.
