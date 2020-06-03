When the coronavirus pandemic first hit and forced restaurants, coffeeshops, breweries and all other sorts of eateries to close doors to the public, Steve DelGiorno slowly saw the lounge area of Crema & Vine, which he owns, become something of a cluttered office space for him and his wife and daughter.
Looking at the tables and couches covered with papers and notebooks on Wednesday afternoon, DelGiorno joked the area would have to be cleaned so he can “give it back” for when customers are allowed to re-enter eating establishments starting Friday.
On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced the terms of the second phase of reopening Virginia, which sent restaurateurs scrambling to prepare for what they hope is an increase in business.
Phase One of reopening allowed dining establishments and the like to open outdoor seating at 50% capacity, along with various other restrictions. Phase Two, which begins Friday, will now allow indoor dining at 50% capacity.
DelGiorno, for one, is thankful for the new developments.
“Having indoor seating, especially as the temperature gets warmer, I think is going to help because people will be more comfortable,” he said. “Now we’ll have the option of both indoors and outdoors. We have to operate at 50% capacity, so still it won’t be like it used to be, but we expect to see some increase [in business].”
The added flexibility for dining options outside the home comes roughly two-and-a-half months after the pandemic forced the dining industry to adopt or enhance other practices such as curbside pickup or online ordering.
Madison Marlow, a manager at Dell’Anno’s Pizza Kitchen on Main Street, said the restaurant’s curbside service has been “busier than we thought it would be,” so the staff there also anticipates an uptick in patrons when doors reopen on Friday.
“I think everybody’s ready to get out of the house,” Marlow said. “Once we’re back up, Friday and Saturday, it’s going to be crazy. It’s going to be hectic, but we’re ready for it.”
She said the establishment will make use of three booths and five tables inside, along with three tables on the outdoor patio. Because Dell’Anno’s has seen strong community support so far, and could see more in the coming weeks, Marlow said the restaurant is looking to hire for various positions to help with the increased demand.
Marlow added that the initial concerns over sustaining business during the pandemic were quelled pretty early on.
“At first we were really worried about how busy it was going to be. ‘Are we going to have as many customers?’" she said. “But it’s been more than we could hope for.”
At Ciro’s Italian Family Restaurant on Piney Forest Road, manager Krisie Hudgins said the staff there also has been busy with plenty of customers.
“Of course, it’s down a little bit, but I think the pick-up window helped us a whole lot,” she said, making note of the take-out option.
Ciro’s Italian Family Restaurant will not reopen to indoor seating until Monday so the staff can properly clean and organize the customer area, Hudgins said. She, too, is confident in people returning to their previous dine-in tendencies.
“All of our regulars keep asking when we’re going to open,” she said, before citing that 50% capacity will still be a small crowd. “I hope it doesn’t come to where we have to turn people away. It’s a pretty small restaurant anyway.”
Megan Williams, the general manager at Mucho Taqueria and The Garage on Craghead Street, confirmed that both restaurants will reopen indoor seating on Friday.
“To-go orders have been going great during this whole adjusting to the new normal, especially with our to-go margaritas,” Williams wrote in an email. “We are anticipating even more business since we will be able to open the inside 50%.”
Nearby at Ballad Brewing, business operations manager Tim Meyers said the brewery will “exercise as much caution as we can” when the taproom reopens, though he was unsure of when that would be. It will not be on Friday, giving the staff more time to map out what the expansive indoor seating area will look like.
For the time being, Meyers has been encouraged by the patronage of the brewery’s patio, and the curbside and to-go orders have remained strong.
“I can’t say for sure what it will look like or when it will start for us,” Meyers said, “but I have no negative feelings toward how Phase One worked for Ballad, so that gives me hope going into the next phase.”
DelGiorno said he anticipates something of a resurgence for the restaurant industry in the coming weeks and months because of these new protocols.
“What I hear overwhelmingly from people who are outside is how thankful they are to be dining at a restaurant as opposed to takeout,” he said. “Two-and-a-half months is a long time for people, so they’re excited to get back.”
