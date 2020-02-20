City of Danville
Recorded Jan. 13
Patricia B. Asbury to Robert Wayne Asbury, 65.02 feet, lot one, section C, 311 Brentwood Drive, no money transferred.
Nicole Leigh Tuck to Melissa Wade Tuck, 90 feet, lot J and partial lots 62-64, 116 Davis Drive, no money transferred.
Recorded Jan. 14
Clyde T. Farmer to Tram Thi Thach and Tri Thanh Thach, 65 feet, lot one, Gray Street, $106,000.
Charles W. Howerton and Peggy B. Howerton to Angela Carole Howerton, lot one, 238 James Road, no money transferred.
Charlie W. Shelton and Kaye E. Shelton to Mark D. Eanes and V. Brook Eanes, 50 feet, lot 167, 811 Edmonds St., $7,000.
Jay E. Barker to JEB Realty, 60 feet, partial lot 67 and 68-69, 123 James Road, no money transferred.
Coast 2 Coast Group to Jonathan Shareolli, 70 feet, lot 12, section T, 85 Fairfield Ave., $4,500.
Industrial Development Authority of Danville Virginia, parcel one, 0.443 acre, lot A, Airport Drive, no money transferred.
Recorded Jan. 15
Alfred A. Vann Sr. (Alfred Vann Sr.) to Alfred A. Vann II, Anyshia A. Vann, Alexis A. Vann and Ashlee A. Vann, 50 feet, lot three, 624 Upper St., no money transferred.
Kevin N. Largen and Aimee M. Largen to Michel F. Mercado Alvarez and Ruth Amber Kidd, 55 feet, lot six and partial lots five and seven, 127 Canterbury Road, $105,500.
Recorded Jan. 16
Sharon P. Atkins-Jones (Sharon P. Atkins, Blair L. Pruitt Jr., and Cynthia L. Pruitt-Rhodes (Cynthia L. Pruitt) to SRE, 56 feet, lot four 808 Kemper Road, $29,000.
Jermain R. Reid to Sonya R. Reid, lot B-one, 2141 North Main St., no money transferred.
Kathryn L. Loghorn, Janet L. Prince, Brenda L. O’Gara and Scott W. Stutmann to Randolph L. Smithers, 124 Northwest Blvd., $20,000.
Teresa M. Shields to Chad Shields and Whitney Caroline Shields, lot 14, section four, 236 Parkview Place, $136,700.
Cleatis T. Swanson to Robert H. Light, 45 feet, lots one-three, block seven, 1211 Forest St., $9,600.
Douglas S. Harris and Agnes Harris to Malloy T. Harris Jr., parcel eight, block W, 502 Doe St., no money transferred.
Recorded Jan. 21
Parker Road to Elkins Rental, 618 and 620 Oxford St., $145,000.
Constance T. Anderson, Jermaine L. Davis Sr. and Carnell L. James to Jonathan Sharolli, 42 feet, partial lot 313, 426 Van Buren St., $2,760.
Donna J. Davis to Bobby R. Wyatt, parcel one, 1.846 acres, lot 29A two, 158 Stokesland Ave., no money transferred.
Garbriel Reynolds and Dora Reynolds to Isaac Boulanger, 70 feet, lot seven, section S, 145 Fairfield Ave., $35,000.
Recorded Jan. 22
Randolph N. Wells and Peggy P. Wells to Cathy Wells Rutledge, Norman Payne Wells and Melody Wells Fowler, lot 23, 1135 Danville-Franklin Tpke., no money transferred.
Darrell Burnett Martin (Darrel B. Martin) and Susan T. RAnson to Stephen S. Cook and Mellissa B. Cook, lot 24 A, section G, 231 Preston Place, $174,000.
Timothy W. Gwynn and Carolyn G. Hearp to Michael E. Wheeler, lot eight, section E, 318 Bell Drive, $84,000.
Barry Banks and Phyllis Banks to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., 49.96 feet, 238 Locust Lane, $30,016.98.
Recorded Jan. 23
Peggy W. Finney to H&S. Investment Properties, 125 feet, lots 57-61, 3605 Westover Drive, $63,000.
Stan L. Lawton and Donna S. Lawton to Stan L. Lawton, 125.01 feet, lot seven, section M, 115 Dyerwood Place, no money transferred.
Frank M. Shields (Frank Shields) to Nicholas Preston, parcel one, 60 feet, lot six, section H, 820 Arnett Blvd., $57,500.
Albert M. Mims Jr. to Ricky W. Jeffries, 60 feet, lot 24, 200 Ruskin St., $52,000.
Betty Prather-EL and Cynthia Anderson, Daniel Totten and Martha Totten to Daniel Totten and Maretta Totten, interest in lot two A, 231 Piney Forest Road, $14,000.
Recorded Jan. 24
TRU 2005 I, to Realty Income Properties 21, lot six A two, 142 Executive Drive, $4,064,006.
Abdul Magir to Khaled M. Hemden and Amal Elrefaay, lot two, 1023 Lanier Ave., $15,000.
James R. Whitt and Teresa C. Whitt to Corey A. Williams, 34 feet, lot B, 165 Montague St., $64,000.
Dewey Keith Simpkins, Pamels C. Simpkins and Randall Wayne Simpkins to Randall Wayne Simpkins, partial lot A two, 715 Franklin Tpke., no money transferred.
Elizabeth Marie Huemoeller and Linda Spicer Boelte to Blue Heels Real Estate Investors, 681 Holland Road, $35,200.
Recorded Jan. 27
Bobby Lee Barksdale and Gloria Pritchett Barksdale to Bobby Tyrone Barksdale and Joseph Terrell Barksdale, 60 feet, lots 12-13, 120 Swanson St., no money transferred.
Robert L. Bryant and Charisse J. Bryant to Stanley Bailey, 70 feet, lot six, section G, 49 Stokesland Ave., $11,000.
Dianne O. Potest to Sollertis Enterprises, 75 feet, lot seven, section B, 2288 Robin Hood Drive, $40,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Jan. 13
Buford H. Herndon, Myrna B. Herndon, Barry M. Herndon and Lisa B. Herndon to Buford Neal Herndon and Cortney L. Herndon, new parcel two, 36.698 acres, no money transferred.
Buford H. Herndon, Myrna B. Herndon, Barry M. Herndon and Lisa B. Herndon to Buford Neal Herndon and Cortney L. Herndon, new parcel, one 36.70 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Pauline Rae Brown to Mark D. Covington, lot 23, Oakwood Drive, Pittsylvania Count, $78,000.
Recorded Jan. 14
Joseph W. Lovelace and Gail H. Lovelace to James W. Gregory and Jasmine L. Gregory, parcel B, 1.00 acre, Callands-Gretna District, $10,000.
Jamie H. Godfrey (Jamie Lee Haley) and Brad Godfrey to Benjamin Mayhew, parcel, U.S. Route 29, Pittsylvania County, $63,000.
Richard Thomas Rowland and April Lee Rowland to Sam L. Waller and Robert L. Waller, new tract, 16.5658 acres, Pittsylvania County, $38,929.63.
John W. Shelton and Ann D. Shelton to Julie Tyree and Jennifer Eames, 65.6 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Jan. 15
Jesse T. Fontaine to Jane Ann Nelson, tract 925, 1.436 acres, Westover District, no money transferred.
Cecilia Hall Crowder to Brett Ryan Edwards and Blanche Nikol Edwards, lot five, 0.55 acre, Callands-Gretna District, $89,900.
William L. Thompson, Kathleen Thompson Puckett, James Andrew Thompson IV, Amanda Thompson Hines and William L. Thompson to Kathleen Thompson Puckett, 4.732 acres and tract 20 C, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
William L. Thompson, Kathleen Thompson Puckett, James Andrew Thompson IV, Amanda Thompson Hines and William L. Thompson to William L. Thompson, two parcels, State Road 640, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
William L. Thompson, Kathleen Thompson Puckett, James Andrew Thompson IV, Amanda Thompson Hines and William L. Thompson to James Andrew Thompson IV, tract 20 B, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
William L. Thompson, Kathleen Thompson Puckett, James Andrew Thompson IV, Amanda Thompson Hines and William L. Thompson to James Andrew Thompson IV and Amanda Thompson Hines, tract 20 A and 7.155 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
William L. Thompson and Debbie G. Thompson to William L. Thompson and Debbie G. Thompson, various tracts and acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Clara W. Wallace to James E. Lawless, lot 49, section R, Old Hunting Hills Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $140,000.
Christopher M. Foley to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group, lot five, Ravenwood, 0.696 acre, Pittsylvania County, $86,900.
Montel B. Horne to Bank United, 1.245 acres, State Route 640, Pittsylvania County, $95,000.
Recorded Jan. 16
Leon D. Compton and Nancy P. Compton to Leon D. Compton and Nancy P. Compton, parcel, U.W. Highway 360, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Leon D. Compton and Nancy P. Compton to Jeffrey D. Compton, parcel one and 1.09 acres, Parcel, U.S. Highway 360, no money transferred.
Leon D. Compton and Nancy P. Compton to Richard L. Compton, lot one and one A and 4.570 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Larry N. Mullins or Patricia B. Mullins to Patricia B. Mullins, lot four, State Road 732 1/3 interest, Dan River District, no money transferred.
Michael R. Jones and Kristy E. Jones to Michael R. Jones, tract three D and State Road 717, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Peter P. Ferguson and Joanne S. Ferguson to Gina Varner, lot eight, Breezewood Farms Subdivision, Westover District, $315,000.
John G. Adams II, Stacy G. Adams and Glenn L. Berger to Glenn L. Berger and Deborah M. Berger, tracts A thru C, 47.04 acres, total, Chatham District, $16,873.
Wanda Sue Simmons (Wanda Barker Simmons) to Thomas T. Hall and Pamela S. Hall, lot seven and eight, Town of Hurt, $106,000.
Recorded Jan. 21
Gwendolyn H. Abbott to Federal National Mortgage Association, partial lots 21 thru 26, Tunstall District, $19,100.
Henry L. Yuille and Brenda M. Yuille to Steve C. Coles, 0.75 acre, State Highway 753, Staunton River District, $158,500.
Richard Wayne Mawyer Trust to Christopher D. Kirk and Kerrie I. Kirk, lot 19, 0.79 acre, Callands-Gretna District, $150,000.
Nancy A. Parker to Randy K. Scicli Jr. and Sheri K. Scicli, lot two, 1.577 acres, Staunton River District, $70,000.
Robert G. Goodwin and Sandra M. Goodwin to Jessica Goodwin Walker, 0.62 acre, State Road 720, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Joyce A. Blackwell, Blanche W. Holt (Blanch W. Holt), Gail W. Polk, Della W. Gunn and Leandra D. Gunn to Gail W. Polk and Kenneth Polk, lot 48, State Road 1004, Pittsylvania County, mo money transferred.
Shirley M. Steward and Joe J. Steward to U.S. Bank National Association, lot 19, 6.000 acres, Pittsylvania County, $72,250.
Elizabeth Yeatts Hill (Elizabeth Yeatts) and Stephen Brett Hill to Roger Mark Thomasson and Connie Paul Thomasson, lot two, State Road 765, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Deborah Faye Quinn and Michael S. Quinn to Sharon Denise Bernard, lot one, section two, 0.442 acre, Dogwood West Subdivision, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Susan Hylton Hutson and Ernest Tatum Hylton III to Susan Hylton Hutson and Phillip W. Hutson, lot two, 1.02 acres, State Road 875, Pittsylvania County, $10,000.
John L Franklin, Barbara B. Evans, Jerry H. Franklin and Deborah F. Shannon to Betty Willa Swank and Japyn Adam Wilkins, 12 acres, U.S. Route 360, Pittsylvania County, $170,000.
Recorded Jan. 22
Teresa P. Hall to Justin Scott Hall, 5.35 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Sylvain V. Christopher and Danielle L. Christopher to Danielle L. Christopher, 2.00 acres, State Route 642, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Mary S. Stegall to Netti S. Holley, three acres, State Route 703, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Ralph M. Daniel Jr. to John L. Slagle, lots 125 thru 128 and partial lot 142, Chatham District, $90,000.
Robert J. Waller to AHJQ Investments Inc., lot one, 0.558 acre, Pittsylvania County, $137,000.
Bernice Janette Powell (Bernice J. Powell) to Jimmy Kiesee, lots 73-78 and lots 81-97, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Jimmy Kissee to Gibson Investing, various lots, Pittsylvania County, $14,500.
Susan Elliott Harlow to Dennis Lee Haley, lot B tw, 3.228 acres, Pecan Court, 1/2 interest, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Barry M. Lewis and Jeffrey T. Davis to Barry M. Lewis and Carolyn J. Lewis, tract B and 105.51 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Midfirst Bank to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, lot 21, 0.661 acre, Carefree Lane, Pittsylvania County, $10.
Recorded Jan. 23
Joyce H. Walker (Joyce Hall Walker) to Robin Lynne Walker to David Lee Robertson and Virginai Darlene Robertson, 1.860 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $40,000.
Janet Leigh Ferguson Clark, Tammy Sue Ferguson Dowy, James William Ferguson Jr. and Alan Wayne Ferguson to Crystal Lynn Byrd, 2.44 acres, Highway 672, Pittsylvania County, $90,000.
Meagan Hearp Barbour and Jamie Barbour to George V. Henderson and Jackie H. Henderson, five parcels, State Road 703, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Kevin R. Ainsworth and Qun Ying S. Ainswroth (Qun Ying Shen Ainsworth) to Qun Ying S. Ainsworth, lot 20, section A, Mount Hermon Place, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Jan. 24
Billy Lee Giles Jr. to Samuel M. Giles, tract one, two and three, State Road 824, 1/2 interest, Pittsylvania County, $120,000.
Samuel M. Giles and Myrtie P. Giles to Samuel M. Giles and Myrtie P. Giles, tract two and three, State Road 824, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Shirley A. Dalton to Matthew A. Wells and Lindsey D. Wells, parcel and tract five, 24.05 acres, Pittsylvania County, $226,000.
Marie Collie Yates, Earline C. Tate (Earlene Tate), Asa Epperly III, Thelma A. Yeatts (Thelma Yates) Yvonne Overbey, Martha Collie, Emily C. Dehart, Merced Hernandez II, Tonia Hernandez, Sharon Mendoza, (Sharon Valencia) to Marie Collie Yates, 0.97 acre, State Road 730, Pittsylvania County, $109,900.
Jacob Enrioc Zampella Jr. and Chantal Anna Zampella to Grover Franklin Overby and Heather Marie Masters, lot 18, 5.408 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $5,000.
Gary N. Duren and Andrea H. Duren to Corey Michael Pullin and Rachel Brinkley Pullin, lot 46, Westridge Farms, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
Keith D. Frost to Brandon D. Frost, lots two, three, four, State Road 622, Pittsylvania County, $74,460.
William L. Bousman and Tracy H. Bousman to Josh Rhodes, lot four, 0.336 acre, Matthew Circle, $193,500.
