City of Danville
Recorded March 11
Lawrence B. Campbell Jr. and Elaine E. Campbell to Torrance T. Walden, 115 North West Court, $25,000.
Donald Wayne Banner to Debbie Marrero, 70 feet, lot 16, section W, 42 Selma Ave., $23,500.
Micah C. Robinson to Mahesh Srinivasaiah and Sangeetha Srinivasalu, 50 feet, lot A, 895 and 897 Pine St., $72,000.
M&A Contracting to Fahad Shabbir, 50 feet, lot 49, 111 Banner St., $11,000.
Wanda L. Pavord to Kasey T. Carnes and Hunter J. Carnes, 95 feet, lot 13, section D, 537 Tamworth Drive, $135,000.
William A. Hopkins Sr. to Cassandra M. Venable, Unit 406, 406 Sutherlin Place, Condominium, $119,000.
Frank M. Shields to Nicholas Preston, 47.5 feet, lot five, block A, 328 Virginia Ave., $70,000.
Omega Properties to Doris Gwynn, 40 feet, partial lot 18, block one, 926 Stokes St., $14,000.
Recorded March 12
Antoine Ramon Moultrie, Linda D. Rogers and Arcellia Royster to Nexus Realty, 65 feet, parcel 27, block R, 627 North Ridge St., $21,000.
Lloyd E. Woods and Kimberly J. Woods to Semper Fi Rentals, lot 10, section H, 841 Arnett Blvd., $23,000.
Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Michelle Rose, 30 feet, 124 Chestnut St., $1. (what she gave me)
Recorded March 13
David A. Long Jr. and Elizabeth S. Marshall to Roger L. Barksdale Jr., 158.33 feet, lot 28 A, section A, Arey Court, $7,000.
Thompson & Wyatt Inc. to Sollertis Enterprises, lot eight, section B, Robinhood Drive, $1,700.
Recorded March 16
Allison R. Bailey and William B. Inman to Teresa T. Lakey, lot one, section D, Cambridge Circle and 204 Whittington Drive, $342,000.
Paul Adkins to Judith Adkins, 60 feet, lot five, section H, 817 Arnett Blvd., no money transferred.
Faheem Hassan and Quarat UL Ain Haider to John E. Holmes and Natalia Holmes, 70 feet, 614 Worsham St., $6,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded March 9
Mable B. Moore to Mary Ann Pennell and Jeffrey Thomas Moore, parcel, Gretna District,
Dorman Taylor (Dorman N. Taylor) Dorman and Bonnie R. Taylor to Robert A. Taylor and Nathaniel R. Taylor, various parcels and acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Dennis W. Wallace and Judy P. Wallace to Bryan N. Phelps and Tracy D. Phelps, new lot, C one, 1.101 acres, State Road 923, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Ronnie L. Burnette and Shannon G. Burnette to Virginia Sahr Fuller and William Joseph Shenise, tract, 135.46 acres, Staunton River District, $254,900.
Recorded March 10
Carroll M. Chaney Jr. to Timothy J. Jones, 10.222 acres, Pittsylvania County, $115,000.
Charlie E. Bowman and Carol M. Bowman to Katherine M. Coe, lot four B, block B, section one, 0.992 acre, Hemlock Drive, Pittsylvania County, $316,000.
Troy J. Alexander and Sandra L. Alexander to David Wheeler and Alison Wheeler, tract two A, State Road 685, Staunton River District, $212,000.
Eric Christopher Thornton to Brantley K. Johnson, 1.004 acres, Pittsylvania County, $30,000.
Recorded March 11
Haywood N. Pannell and Arlene B. Pannell (Arlene Elizabeth Pannell) to Bryant C. Pannell, tract two A-one, 2.02 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Carol G. Peterson to Kristine Lynn Fazzio, tract one, 5.004 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Deron T. Gibson and Angela H. Gibson to Cory Mason Dunn and Heather Gibson Dunn, 25.00 acres, State Road 895, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Richard L. Shelton and Beverly H. Shelton to Kenneth Wayne Pierce and Ann S. Pierce, lot three, 1.2928 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Ricky L. Dalton and Chistine R. Dalton to Benjamin P. Meeks and Candice D. Meeks, new parcel A, 8.851 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Lovelace Farms to James W. Gregory and Jasmine L. Gregory, new tract A, 3.00 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Ellen Jo Willis Powell to Benny Lee Powell Jr. and Robert Dale Powell, tract three and four, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
Sylvia Hunt Gibson and Margeret-Mary V. Gibson to Timothy C. Shelton and Elaine K. Shelton, 1.584 acres, new lot, 1.326 acres, State Road 718, Pittsylvania County, $110,900.
Law Family Trust 2020, Linda Joy Law, Rebecca Darlene Law Watson and Lewis Kermit Law II to Sarah Wilson Smith, 0213 acre, Route 622, Pittsylvania County, $426.
Ola M. Hubbard to Nancy H. McLaughlin and Carolyn H. Reynolds, 1.14 acres, State Road 655, Dan River District, no money transferred.
Recorded March 12
Ricky Lane Wilson to CWC Holdings, tract B, 60.40 acres, State Route 729, Pittsylvania County, $300,000.
CWC Holdings to Ricky Lane Wilson and Debra Doolin Easley, 1.694 acres and tract A, 8.020 acres, State Road 732, Pittsylvania County, $1. (what she gave me)
Jane Self Ellis Holding Co. to John Daniel Harris and Cassandra Eden Smith, tract two, 23.923 acres, State Road 689, Pittsylvania County, $45,000.
William Thomas Wimbish and Joann Wimbish to James E. Wimbish, Shirley W. Harris, Gaynelle W. Davis, Derrick Wimbish and Jane W. Harris, lot six, State Road 723, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Celeste G. Flora (Celeste Garrett Beavers) to Aaron Belt White Inc., lot B 11, lot 12, 13, section B, State Road 742, Pittsylvania County, $45,800.
Blanche D. Stone (Carrie Blanche Dodson Stone), Hayt E. Stone Jr., Brenda Fay Dodson Hopkins, Virginia C. Rigney Dodson and Brenda Dodson Hopkins to Matthew R. Reeves and Thuy Duong Ngyuen Vu, 21.710 acres, State Route, 729, Pittsylvania County, $119,900.
Matthew Thomas Marshall to Lori T. Marshall, lot 14, 1.198 acres, State Road 730, Dan River District, $20,000.
A. Keith Reynolds, Byron L. Reynolds, Darrell D. Reynolds, Suzanne Reynolds, Marsha D. Steele and Michael Steele to David L. Reynolds and Byron L. Reynolds, 4.08 acres, State Road 807, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded March 13
Marvin A. Oakes and Mary F. Oakes to Chadwick Marvin Oakes and Mark Stephen Oakes, 1.794 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Russell Thomas Crawley (Russell T. Crawley) and Peggy Jefferson Crawley (Peggy J. Crawley) to Jay E. Crawley, two parcels, State Highway 929, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Russell Thomas Crawley (Russell T. Crawley) and Peggy Jefferson Crawley (Peggy J. Crawley) to Jennifer R. Water and Jay E. Crawley, tract B, 2.597 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Angela Lynn Milam and Edmond Thomas Milam to Roy Evans Jr., lot 10, section R, Jamerson Road, Pittsylvania County, $162,000.
Keith B. Lewis to Freedom K. Colbert, 1.74 acres, State Road 671, Staunton River District, $71,000.
