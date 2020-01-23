City of Danville
Recorded Dec. 10
Glenda T. Saul to Thomas Allen, 70 feet, lot 18, section F, 77 Glen Oak Drive, no money transferred.
Jason Christopher Carroll to Charles Andrew Raso, partial block 27, 407 Wooding Ave., $16,000.
Margie J. Kahle (Margie James Kahle) and Donny William Rhodes to Calvin Fitzgerald, lot 12 A, 234 Fagan St., $64,300.
Wells Fargo Bank to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, lot 19 and 19 A, section H, 124 Druid Land and Graymont Place, $10.
Recorded Dec. 11
CBS Investment Inc. to K.H.C. Associates Inc., lot 42A, 100 Commerce St., $617,800.
401 Bridge St. to Bridge Street Lofts, lot one C, 401 Bridge St., $925,000.
The Daniel Group Inc. to Chick-Fil-A Inc., 0.811 acre, 406 Trade St., $375,000.
The Daniel Group Inc. to C&S Brady Enterprise, lot eight A, 468 Trade St., $298,000.
John M. Carroll and Casey B. Carroll to Kevin P. Loveless and April E. Love-Loveless, 50 feet, 310 Townes St., $165,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Dec. 12
Carroll W. Dinkle to Cindy L. Dinkle, 1.010 acres, State Route 638, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Rhonda M. Francis to Jason Girard Osborne, 2.83 acres, Highway 750, Callands-Gretna District, $80,000.
Jo Shelton (Murray Jo Shelton), Donna Johnson, Mary Ellen Chaddha, Roshan L. Chaddha, Barbara Kidman and Gregory L. Roberts (Greg Roberts) to Gregory L. Roberts, lot two, State Route 40 and parcel one C, Highway 40, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Richard B. Lord to Federal National Federal National Mortgage Association, lot eight, section F, Ridgecrest, Pittsylvania County, $78,059.95.
Jason A. Doss and Maurrica D. Doss to Lakeview Loan Servicing, 0.993 acre, State Route 674, Callands-Gretna District, $89,270.
Willie E. Hall and Phyllis B. Hall to Angela H. Moon, 0.2624 acre, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Recorded Dec. 13
Betsy Ann Shelton to Betsy Ann Shelton and Kenneth Lee Durham Jr., parcel one, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Jean M. Newcomb to Jean M. Newcomb and Thomas D. Newcomb Sr., lot four, section A, Woodhaven Drive, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Dennis Eldon Zeidler and Lavonne L. Zeidler to Stephen F. Jordan Jr. and Melinda M. Jordan, 0.767 acre, State Route 882, Pittsylvania County, $185,000.
Pyler Properties Incorporate to Tanglewood Estates, 10.188 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $1,350,000.
Jerry A. Fenske to Melanie R. Dalton, tract nine and lot 25, Pittsylvania County, $243,000.
Jean A. Elliott to Jacob Allen Thornton, tract B, State Road 703, Pittsylvania County, $60,000.
Blair Development Corp. (Jack Blair Development Corp.) to C.L. Francis Properties, lot 19, tract 11 B, partial tract 20 and 1.391 acres, Pittsylvania County, $250,000.
Aster Realty Inc. to Fred B. Leggett III and Rena J. Leggett, lot nine A and nine B, State Road 847, Pittsylvania County, $68,000.
Dwayne L. Johnson and Angela T. Johnson to Stephen F. McDaniel and Wendy K. McDaniel, new lot, Pittsylvania County, $13,800.
Harold M. Gauldin Jr. and Darryl R. Gauldin to Angela M. Wyatt, 2.00 acres, State Road 993, Pittsylvania County, $28,000.
Wayne E. Yeatts (Wayne Edward Yeatts) and Cynthia F. Yeatts to Lindsey Yeatts Wyatt, lot two, 181.8 acres, and 0.96 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Vernestine Austin, Shelia Madison and Gerald Craft to Tinnie E. King Stacy L. King, parcel, State Road 79, Pittsylvania County, $89,900.
Recorded Dec. 16
Ola T. Motley to Dennis W. Motley and Melita K. Motley, four acres, State Highway 878, Tunstall District, $26,500.
Lester Daniel Bartee to Katherine F. Bartee, 0.7 acre, State Road 718, Chatham District, no money transferred.
Carolyn Pultz Weigel (Carolyn J. Pultz) to Roy A. White and Megan B. White, one acre, Old Slayton Road, Callands-Gretna District, $57,500.
Paul J. Petrozzo and Catherine A. Petrozzo to Paul J. Petrozzo and Catherine A. Petrozzo, 2.357 acres, Route 870, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Thomas D. Chambers and Virginia C. Chambers to Kimberly Ann Alcorn and Stephen Michael Alcorn, lot one C, 0.710 acre, Pittsylvania County, $199,500.
Dillion-Walker to Rachel M. Warren, lot three, 0.788 acre, State Road 1515, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Gamb Holdings, lot seven, section A, Lakeside Drive, Blairs District, $38,000.
Frank D. Fowler and Penny Testerman Fowler to Frank D. Fowler, lots seven A, eight A and lots nine thru 11, State Road 718, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
James S. Cousins Jr. and Norma G. Cousins to Midfirst Bank, lot 21, 0.661 acre, Pittsylvania County, $106,400.
Joseph E. Buchanan Jr. to Jesse W. Oakes, nine acres and tract three, 9.38 acres, Dan River District, $101,550.
Recorded Dec. 17
Joseph A. Nicholas and Susan D. Nicholas to Weber Sibs Real Estate Holdings, lot 126, Phase two, Eagle Pointe Shores Subdivision, Callands-Gretna District, $108,000.
Linda P. White to Progressive Acres of Sutherlin, 3.8 acres, U.S. Highway 58, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Sheri V. Stallings and Steven L. Stallings to Steven Blake Stallings, parcel two, 26.84 acres, State Route 994, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Sheri V. Stallings and Steven L. Stallings to Jessica Paige Stallings Shelton and Matthew Thomas Shelton, parcel, 26.84 acres, State Route 868, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Julie Lanette Bugger to David A. Jones, 1.104 acres, Pittsylvania County, $90,000.
Tyra Renae Williamson to Lillie Clark Poole, lot A five, 4.4925 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Melvin Monroe Stamps to Margaret Logan, Cheryl Crawford, Larry Woods and Vickie Pritchett, lots one thru four, U.S. Highway 360, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
