City of Danville
Recorded Dec. 16
Lawrence G. Wilson to Yamile Sanchez, 135 feet, lots eight-12 and partial lot 13, 1336 Halifax Road, $31,000.
Ruth S. Blankenship (Ruth Merle Shelton Blankenship) to Robert Brian Blankenship, 145 Wildhurst Lane, no money transferred.
Scott Sopko and Maria Sopko to Michael Sopko, Unit one H, Burton Condominiums, 522 Bright St., 1H, no money transferred.
Recorded Dec. 17
Elliott H. Sorkin and Catherine Sorkin to Claude Kent Waller, 61.93 feet, lots eight-nine, 545 Ricketts St., no money transferred.
H&B Investment Properties (H&B Properties) to Raymond Brett Jones, 50 feet, partial lot 11, block 10, 311 Moffett St., no money transferred.
Limespring Investment Group to Margaret A. Hamilton, lot 20, 175 Westhampton Ave., $120,000.
TRP Properties to Duncan Rentals, 60 feet, lot one, 526 Third Ave., $31,800.
Douglas T. Motley and Linda M. Motley to C-Peralta Home Improvement, Riverside Drive, $36,500.
The Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Matthew James Stockwell, 0.254 acre, 961 Pine St., tract A, $19,000.
Steven A. Funderburk and Angela P. Funderburk to U.S. Bank Trust, 65 feet, lot one, section B, 115 Crestwood Drive, $67,900.
Recorded Dec. 18
David C. Parrott to Thien Quang Nguyen, 70 feet, lot 27, section G, 424 Brentwood Drive, $65,100.
Dennis Mayhew to Pedro Javier Llamas-Valadex, 100 feet, lot 48, 61 Shumate St., $30,000.
Paul Goodman Jr. to Henry A. Leggett Jr. and Theron Bennett Leggett, 75 feet, lots 38-40, section I, Ingram Road, $30,000.
Herman O. Griffith III and Noreen W. Griffith to Sea Investments, 713 Westover Drive and Lipton Lane, $56,000.
Inara Aster Dodson to James Faulk, 120.96 feet, lot five, section G, 144 Sheffield Drive, $245,000.
Rosalind S. Martin and Errol Dewitt Morton III to Margaret Rose O’Sheel, 67.09 feet, lot 33, 434 Country Club Drive, no money transferred.
Ta T. Lowery (Ta Lowery) to A Home Away from Home, 1203 Claiborne St., no money transferred.
Bonnie Lynn White to Michael Carter Strange, lot seven, 230 New Ingram Road, no money transferred.
R. Hazelwood (Roy Neal Hazelwood) to Joseph A. Meloche, 50 feet, lot 26, block 22, 128 Kemper Road, $26,000.
Brenda Cheryl Carter (Brenda Harris Carter) and Richard Thomas Harris to Aaron Ratcliff, lot 21, section C, 60 feet, 761 Melrose Ave., $20,000.
James A. Dix (James A. Dix III) to EPI Rentals, 50 feet, lot 10, 137 Northwest Blvd., $21,000.
Recorded Dec. 19
Joe Daniel to Gene Robert Buckingham Jr., 82 feet, partial lots one-two, 313 Wooding Ave., $2,500.
Clark T. Winstead, Karen Dorton Winstead, Carolyn Bagley, William Bagley, Philip W. Winstead, Charles A. Winstead, Ellen Gould and David Gould to Clark, W. Winstead, Goodyear Blvd., no money transferred.
Clark T. Winstead, Karen Dorton Winstead, Carolyn Bagley, William Bagley, Philip W. Winstead, Charles A. Winstead, Ellen Gould and David Gould to Philip W. Winstead and Charles A. Winstead, Goodyear Blvd., no money transferred.
H&B Investment Properties (H&B. Investment Properties) to Anthony Garrett and Carolyn Garrett, 70 feet, lot A, 1230 North Main St., $300.
John R. Bliss Sr. to Karen H. Tekleberhan, 65 feet, lot 13, section A. 302 Northmont Blvd., $70,000.
Guy K. Lankford and Carol B. Lankford to Albert T. Watkins Sr., 60 feet, lot two, section two, 272 Guilford St., $105,000.
Recorded Dec. 20
Janet Ferraro to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., lot 32, section A, 170 Grove Park Circle, $150,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Dec. 18
Jeffrey Milton Collins Jr. to Gary D. Shaffer and Joseph Dewayne Shaffer, two parcels, State Road 844, Tunstall District, $135,000.
Dwight S. Dove Jr. and Tina Lee Dove to Bradford M. Walker and April R. Walker, lot two-A, five acres, Old Cabin Road, Pittsylvania County, $425,000.
Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Parson to Jared A. Hatcher, parcel, Dan River District, $123,000.
Hutson Farms and Linda H. Green to Bambinos Pizza, new lot A, 2.788 acres, Pittsylvania County, $259,225.
John Coleman Simpson and Rachel Simpson Forrest to Rachel Simpson Forrest and Michael E. Forrest, lot 26, 27 and parcel, State Road 839, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Dec. 19
Charles Jeffrey Boone to Angela Williams Boone, lot 50, .634 acre, Town of Hurt, no money transferred.
Randall D. McDaniel and Alice M. McDaniel to Randall and Alice M. McDaniel, tract five-C, 3.13 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Christine G. Spicer to Durend Neal Holley and Landon Wayne Holley, lots 55 thru 64, U.S. Highway 360, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
James C. Moon III to Curtis W. Arthur Sr., 0.798 acre, State Road 638, Staunton River District, $15,000.
Michael D. Blackstock to Rhoda Hunt, 1.00 acre, .54 acre, Route 640, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Robert Michael Board and Pamela K. Board to Stephen P. Miller and Martha Lynn Miller, lots 33 thru 36 and lots 115 thru 118, State Road 634, Town of Hurt, $83,700.
John R. Robertson Jr. and Karin Pietzsch Robertson to U.S. Bank National Association, 0.96 acre, State Road 642, Staunton River District, $77,008.45.
Leonard J. Difronzo Sr. and Marsha J. Difronzo to Robert C. Boswell and Elizabeth G. Boswell, 1.250 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $114,000.
H. Curtis Pearson Jr. and Jefferson M. Catlett to Banister Bend Farm, 57.179 acres, Banister District, $162,742.25
Recorded Dec. 20
Appalachian Power Co. to Cool Branch Volunteer Co. Inc., new lot, 2.804 acres, Pittsylvania County, $9,858.
Jasmine K. McKenzie to Freedom Mortgage Corp., lot 38A, U.S. Highway 29, Pittsylvania County $45,267.
Hunter J. Squier and Elizabeth C. Squier to Angel May Hoskins, lot 15, 0.504 acre, State Road 745, Pittsylvania County, $85,000.
Perry W. Burnett and Peggy D. Burnett to Jonathan W. Burnett, lot B, 0.914 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Joy M. Oakes to Stewart’s Creek Farm, 50.41 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Richard S. Holbrook and Jane H. Holbrook to Stanley D. Weeks and Vickie W. Weeks, 10.765 acres, Pittsylvania County, $309,140.
Nationstar Mortgage to Lakeview Loan Servicing, parcel, State Road 745, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Lakeview Loan Servicing to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, parcel, State Road 745, Pittsylvania County, $10.
Joseph C. Brown (Calvin Brown) and Frances M. Brown (Frances S. Olene Mayhew Brown) to John Victor Dearing Jr., two parcels, Staunton River District and Town of Hurt, partial lot 70, $121,500.
Michael Layne Walker and Sharon Suzanne Walker to Vito Badalamenti, Vito Badalamenti and Letizia Badala Menti, lot 14, section E, Windermere Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $343,000.
Lauren Andrews Hill to Antwaun Stone, lot three, section A, Dogwood Estates, Pittsylvania County, $167,000.
Lawrence Balben and Heidi Lynn Balben to Troy A. Major and Kathleen L. Major, tract C, 5.0 acres, State Road 986, Pittsylvania County, $205,000.
Laura N. Jones to Michael B. Jones and Laura N. Jones, various lots and acres, ¼ interest, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Susan N. Adams, William S. Norman IV and Alice N. Saunders to Michael B. Jones and Laura N. Jones, various lots and acres, ¾ interest, Pittsylvania County, $186,000.
Recorded Dec. 23
Myron Rhamy and Valerie Rhamy to Susan Currin, tract four, 10.00 acres, Dan River District, $62,000.
Trudi L. Northrum (Trudi L. McDaniel), Trudi Lynn McDaniel Capozzoli, Trudi McDaniel McLin, Trudi Lynn McDaniel, Trudi McLin, McDaniel and Trudi McDaniel to Efren Vazques-Cisneros, lot one and two, Fontaine Road and lot five, State Road 622, Pittsylvania County, $19,000.
Joanne E. Sheldon and Patrick W. Shelton to Patrick T. Sheldon as custodian, lot one, 1.043 acres, Sheldon Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Joanne E. Sheldon and Patrick W. Sheldon to Jonathan T. Wachendorfer, lots seven and eight, Sheldon Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Patrick W. Sheldon and Joanne E. Sheldon to Pierce L. Sheldon, lot eight, 0.98 acre, Ann Marie Park, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Patrick W. Sheldon and Joanne E. Sheldon to Elizabeth A. Padgett, custodian, lot nine, Ann Marie Park, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Patrick W. Sheldon and Joanne E. Sheldon to Elizabeth A. Padgett, custodian, lot seven, 1.18 acres, Ann Marie Park, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Patrick W. Sheldon and Joanne E. Sheldon to Elizabeth A. Padgett, custodian, lot 11, 0.96 acres, Ann Marie Park, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Patrick W. Shelton and Joanne E. Sheldon to Timothy P. Wachendorfer as custodian, lot 19, Hosea E. Wilson Jr. Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
