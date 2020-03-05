City of Danville
Recorded Feb. 5
Barbara C. Breeden to Matthew R. Warren, 52.75 feet, 2144 Spencer St., $47,500.
Recorded Feb. 6
Alfred Ma to Peace Haven Rentals, 85 feet, lot 16, block H, 425 Brooke Drive, no money transferred.
Doris Thompson Jones to Atkinson Rentals, 133 Westhampton Ave. and Stratford Place, $77,500.
David A. Long Jr. to KBD Investments, 517 Edmonds St., $72,000.
Adam L. Taylor to Pamela Kay Coleman and Kyle O’Neill Garner Jr., 100 feet, lot K, section C, 238 Woodside Road, $136,200.
Recorded Feb. 7
Ann R. McDaniel, Virginia Thomas, Avon McDaniel, Millie McDaniel, Jacob McDaniel, Carol Smith, Iris M. Rice, Cecil Rice, Carolyn Thompson, Lisbeth Thompson, Corvelli McDaniel, Kim McDaniel, Jessica Johnson, Darryl Johnson, Demitri McDaniel and Deidre McDaniel to Ann R. McDaniel and Iris M. Rice, partial lot 36, 518 Harrison St., no money transferred.
Mark W. Hopkins and Vera G. Hopkins to Carmen Mariah Hopkins, 143.99 feet, lots 61-63, Elizabeth Street, $2,000.
Robert K. Whitlock and Carolyn F. Whitlock to Wendy Whitlock Gilbert and Kenneth Brian Whitlock, 105 feet, lot E, 1931 Blair Loop Road, no money transferred.
Tony G. Milam (Tony Milam) to Elmer D. Lorenzo and Flor J. Reyes, parcel one: lots 12-13, 908 Luna Lake Road, $14,000.
Carolyn Annette Dodd to SRE, parcel one, lots 8-13, 3596 Westover Drive, $67,000.
Daniel S. Lambert to Abdellah Elasri and Jamila Housni, 80.69 feet, lot 26, section A, 112 S. Woodberry Ave., $98,000.
Roy W. Frazier Jr. and Linda J. Frazier to Roy W. Frazier Jr. and Linda J. Frazier, 40 feet, partial lot 168, 830 Wyllie Ave., no money transferred.
Dustin Whittle and Kristina Whittle (Kristina DeMarco) to David W. Coffey and Michele Coffey, 125 feet, lot 10, section E, 125 Cambridge Circle, $273,000.
Recorded Feb. 10
Xin Cui to Soyars Masonry Incorporated, lot 26, section H, 104 Larchmont Way and Shoreham Drive, $280,000.
Sean J. Gunn and Brandi Motley to Sean J. Gunn and Keon D. Averett, 50 feet, lot 12, 124 Broadnax St., no money transferred.
Maureen Catherine Belko to Peggy Elizabeth Cervantes, 60 feet, lot 31, 166 Sherwood Drive, $5,050.
Charles Richard Overby and Keeter Investments to EPI Rentals, lot 14A, section R, 114 Fairfield Ave., $1,500.
Gloria Alston to The Bank of New York Mellon, lots 17-18, section F, 150 London Bridge Drive, $91,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Feb. 3
Christopher G. Hogan to Phillip M. Popek, 1.77 acres, State Highway 602, Staunton River District, $98,700.
Harold D. Heath II and Lori C. Heath to Kierra D. Watson, lot two, section D, Fairfield Park, Pittsylvania County, $145,900.
B.G. Haymore Jr. and Judy R. Haymore to Walker Contractors Incorporated, lot two, 1.375 acres, State Road 1575, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
Frankie Keatts (Frank Keatts) and Sandra Nichols Keatts Keatts (Sandra Kay Keatts) to Frankie Keatts and Sandra Kay Keatts, lot H, 2.000 acres, State Route 617, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Jennifer B. Crews, guardian and conservator to Clayton C. Bryant Jr., 137.136 acres, Staunton River District, $345,000.
Recorded Feb. 4
Deborah H. Kitz Miller to Giovani B. Garcia, 0.496 acre, Main Street, Town of Chatham, $206,500.
Lisa A. Jaeger to Town of Gretna, VA, lots 51 thru 54, Town of Gretna, no money transferred.
Donald R. Reynolds to Linda C. Walton, lot and lot B, .74 acre and .43 acre, Pittsylvania County, $70,000.
U.S. Bank Trust to Marcin R. Chwalinski, lot four, Tunstall District, $12,400.
James L. Gibson and Areta H. Gibson to James L. Gibson and Areta H. Gibson, lot two and three, State Road 642, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Recorded Feb. 5
Hubert C. Sellers Jr. and Mary Edna Sellers to Jason Swaringen and Angela Swaringen, tract B, 10.00 acres, State Road 734, Pittsylvania County, $30,000.
Carson Donald R. Garrett, Joseph R. Scarce d/b/a Mar-Dan General Partnership, Carson Donald R. Garrett (Donald Carson Garrett), Betty Scarce Garrett, Joseph R. Scarce and Deborah B. Scarce to Mar-Dan Apartments, tract, 5.10 acres and 2.151 acres, State Road 750, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Bismarck to Matthew I. Hancock, lot, 11.057 acres, State Route 754, Gretna District, $80,000.
Ernst Alvin Logan, Lynwood Edward Logan, Rosa Mae F. Carter, Betty F. Bennett and Laura F. Lewis to Jerry W. Barker, parcel A, 7.574 acres, Staunton River District, $9,089.
Beatrice Logan to Jerry W. Barker, 79.05 acres, 52.77 acres and 9.32 acres, Staunton River District, $10,000.
Freda M. Jackson, Jack Anthony Wilson, Marcin L. Wilson, Marilyn W. Valentine and Adriene Wilson-Otey to Marcin L. Wilson and Lisa C. Wilson, lot two, 0.8627 acre, Pittsylvania County, $59,000.
Selene Finance to M&W Industries Incorporated, lot six, section three, 2.000 acres, Meadow Ridge, Pittsylvania County, $66,880.
Florine R. Barksdale and Alfonso Barksdale to U.S. Bank National Association, parcel A and C, State Route 40 and 1308, $43,636.99.
Recorded Feb. 6
Anna Bowe Lester Wells (Anna Bowe Fleenor) and Anna L. Wells to PT Greenland , 294.075 acres, State Route 854, Tunstall District, $500,000.
Willie E. Thompson and Lovelyne P. Thompson to Willie E. Thompson and Lovelyne P. Thompson, tract G-two, 1.51557 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Willie E. Thompson and Lovelyne P. Thompson to Jack R. Thompson and Virginia L. Thompson, 0.500 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Stephen W. Kent and Lois F. Kent (Lois J. Ferguson) to Stephen W. Kent Jr. and Betty M. Kent, tract A one, 1.001 acres and 0.97 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Feb. 7
Donald L. Brown to Michael Ray Wood and Amy Brown Wood, tract four, 25.539 acres, State Road 750, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Pickaway Logging Company Incorporated and Donald Steve Raynor to William L. Lathan, tract A, 27.52 acres, Banister District, $34,000.
Shelton N. Clough and Gaynelle S. Clough to V&K Virginia, partial lot one and two, U.S. Highway 29 and State Road 1031, Pittsylvania County, $68,900.
Estate of Margaret D. Marshall to B&B Rocky Knoll Farms, parcel A, 110.67 acres and parcel E, 16.76 acres, Blairs District, $236,191.51.
David A. Long Jr. to B&B Rocky Knoll Farms, parcel B, C and D, Pittsylvania County, $100.023.
Timothy M. Fish and Jeanie S. Fish to Billy J. Akers and Crystal D. Akers, 77.02 acres, Pittsylvania County, $394,900.
Larry Wayne Archer to Robert Alinovi and Nancy Alinovi, parcel two, 11.13 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $140,000.
Michael W. Shelton and Pamela O. Shelton to Heather S. Hair and Megan S. Adkins, tract six, 1.045 acres, Pittsylvania County, $32,300.
Alice M. Lively (Alice Moshenek Swanson) and Alice Moshenek Gregson to Darryl L. Averett SR., lot four, 2.538 acres, State Road 726, Pittsylvania County, $22,000.
Alice M. Lively (Alice Moshenek Swanson) and Alice Moshenek Gregson to Darryl Averett Sr., lot five, 0.981 acres, State Road 726, Pittsylvania County, $10,000.
Carolyn Annette Dodd to SRE, part Danville city, taxes paid in Danville city, Pittsylvania County, $67,000.
Byron F. Blair and Mary M. Blair to Norman Kent Owen, Tammy Mitchell Owen and Gregg Wayne Brooks, tract three A two, lot three C and strip, Pittsylvania County, $79,000.
