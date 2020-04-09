City of Danville
Recorded March 17
Carl Williams and Meredith D. Williams to M. Development, 50 feet, lots 11-12, 166 Montague St., $99,000.
City of Danville and Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity to Bernice T. Clark, 81.02 feet, lot one, section D, 345 Bell Drive, $65,500.
Carolyn M. Blair to Berry Hill Properties, 72.55 feet, lot 25, section C, 101 Maples St., $78,000.
Tupelo Investments to Skyfall Holdings, 24.59 feet, lot two, 122 & 124 South Market St., $155,000.
Recorded March 18
Harrison C. Bowman Jr., William L. Bowman, Larry G. Bowman, David A. Bowman and Judy B. Farlow to Jeffrey S. Hoskins, parcel one, tract six, 516 Elizabeth St., State Road 982, $40,000.
VCC Bank to Industrial Development Authority of Danville, VA, 40 feet, 620 & 622 North Main St., $25,000.
Parco International to VCC Bank, 40 feet, 620 & 622 North Main St., $18,700.
Rhonda M. Wright to Riverview Plaza, 50.3 feet, lot five, section H, 208 Westhampton Ave., $98,500.
John A. Wilson and Barbara J. Wilson to David L. Wilson, 1022 Claiborne St., and James Street, $6,000.
Recorded March 19
Jennifer R. Elliott to Thomas Lee Thornton Jr., 70 feet, lot 27, section N, 217 Skylark Drive, $120,000.
JKW to SSS Properties, lot one A, 2605 Riverside Drive, $1,320,000.
Recorded March 20
Collie Rentals to Durend Neal Holley and Landon Wayne Holley, 50 feet, lot eight, block 23, 212 Kemper Road, $10,000.
Mitchell-Floyd Properties to Rauch HPR Properties, lot four A and partial lot four A two, 107 Sandy Court, Piedmont Drive, $804,600.
Jeffrey L. Bond and Megan F. Bond to James Michael Isernia and Michelle Leigh Isernia, Unit one C, Burton Condominium, 527 Bridge St., one C, $182,500.
Recorded March 23
Edward Wayne Johnson (E. Wayne Johnson trustee), Gina Johnson Conyers, Angela Johnson Kontos and Anne Wayne Johnson Prosser to Focus Point Mental Health, 0.864 acre, lot two A, 2321 Riverside Drive, $389,000.
Robert W. Haley to David Deuth, 60 feet, lot two, 128 Gordon Ave., $15,500.
Robert W. Haley to David Deuth, lot 17, section W, 34 Selma Ave., $17,800.
Jesse H. Felts Jr. and Patsy C. Felts to Frederick Kidd and Michele Kidd, lots 17 & 18, 134 Hartford St. and Macon Street, $35,000.
Robert S. Trammell (R. Steve Trammell), Donna T. Tyree (Donald L. Trammell) and Cindy T. Woodall (Cindy Lynn Trammell) to Randy Atkins and Ray Atkins Jr., 70 feet, lot 33, section E, 94 Glen Oak Drive, $16,000.
Kevin L. Goins and Anne D. Goins to Cynthia J. Henson, 53.19 feet, lot five A, 252 Rocklawn Ave., $42,500.
Recorded March 24
Eric S. Bullock and Brenda W. Bullock to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 60 feet, lot 144, 53 Garland St., $38,066.04
HBI Alternative Holdings to Harold Wayne Hoffman, 65 feet, lot two X, section B, 1007 Lockett Drive, $38,000.
Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority and Craig V. Oleinik to Michelle Rose, 122 Chestnut St., $8,200.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded March 16
Kenneth A. Ingraham and Samantha C. Ingraham to Mastr Asset Backed Securities Trust, lot D, 2.096 acres, Pittsylvania County, $225,000.
Margaret J. Pettis to William B. Inman and Allison B. Bailey, lot 12, block B, 0.646 acre, Evergreen Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $417,000.
Sandra M. Ferguson to Aaron Harris and Chawta Harris, lot four A, 0.62 acre, State Route 672, Callands-Gretna District, $12,000.
Catherine Motley Adkins to Robert Lynn Adkins, various parcels and acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Jacqueline D. Moser, lot three, 1.474 acres, Pines Pointe, Chatham District, $36,001.
Brian Richard Wright and Debra Boswell to Karen Ann Wright, 1.062 acres, ½ interest, State Road 836, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Karen Ann Wright to Justin Ray Lackey and Bethany Ann Lackey, lot 12E, 4.563 acres, State Road 836, Pittsylvania County, $149,900.
Arthur R. Kortlang and Kristy Haas Kortlang to Arthur R. Kortlang and Kristy Haas Kortlang, 0.674 acre, State Road, 844, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Grayson Eastwood Chattin to Jayson K. Harris and Elizabeth B. Harris, lot D, 4.136 acres, State Road 701, Pittsylvania County, $12,400.
Judith Adkins to Paul Adkins, 1 ½ acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
James Henry Callands and Joyce H. Callands to Gray A. Cochran and Kimberly D. Cochran, 2.965 acres, Pittsylvania County, $4,500.
Tammy Adams Daniels to Tammy Adams Daniels, various lots and acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Joyce R. Mahan and W. Blairs Mahan to Stephen Aubrey Reynolds and Crystal Lynn Davis Reynolds, lot nine, State Road 819, Callands-Gretna District, $22,900.
Recorded March 17
Joseph A. Craddock and Jennifer R. Craddock to Melanie Stallings, tract A, 9.55.15 acres, Pittsylvania County, $125,000.
Recorded March 18
Pamela B. Ganey to Caleb Allen Holland and Autumn Nicole Anderson, lot four, State Road 869, Pittsylvania County, $97,500.
Holly Lane Gehman to Clarice Bilabua and Zacary R. Labua, lots four thru eight, Blairs District, $102,500.
Equity Trust Co. Custodian FBO Gary Ciampa Ira to Courtney Derrick Swanson, tract 21, 20.115 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $27,500.
Recorded March 19
Brenda Snead Moss to Robert Andrews Moss Jr., lot three, 14.15 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Bland Tarpley King to Larry E. King, 2.0 acres, State Road 612, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Larry E. King to Corey E. King and Algernae C. King, 2.0 acres, State Road 612, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Larry W. Patterson to Ron A. Patterson and Sara Patterson, lot A, 1.152 acres, State Road 747, Pittsylvania County, $190,000.
Laura Payton Law to William Maynard Gregory, tract one A, tract one B, and 0.23 acre, Pittsylvania County, $395,690.
Recorded March 20
Michael R. Rodgers and Brenda B. Rodgers to Rhonda Rodgers McGuire, tract four A, 2.025 acres, Loblolly Drive, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Michael R. Rodgers and Brenda B. Rodgers to Susan Rodgers Hampton, tract four B, 3.040 acres, Loblolly Drive, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Lindi B. Bailey (Lindi M. Beamon) to Brian Stephen Winnes, lot 59, block C, section six, Fairfield Park, Pittsylvania County, $149,000.
Annie Mae Divens to Linda Divens Turner and Kenneth Junior Divens, lot, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
Annie Mae Divens to Linda Divens Turner and Kenneth Junior Divens, lot seven, 12.0 acres, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
Annie Mae Divens to Annie Divens Turner and Kenneth Junior Divens, lot four, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
Annie Mae Divens to Linda Divens Turner and Kenneth Junior Divens, lot three, 0.78 acre, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
NAJAF to Avneetvijay Properties, parcel 14 M, 1.0 acres, U. S. 58, Pittsylvania County, $1, 125,000.
Edward H. Emerson and Lesley S. Emerson to Marvin D. Sigmon and Ellen Lynn Sigmon, tract one, 9.90 acres, State Road 719, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
The Estate of Coleman W. Bryant Jr., executor Timothy M. Fisk to Sea Investments, parcel and lot 13A, 0.36 acre, Town of Chatham, $57,500.
Recorded March 23
Nathan W. Lumpkins to William Zimmer Jr. and Denice Bigelow Zimmer, 9.122 acres and 0.005 acre, Pittsylvania County, $155,900.
Edwards W. Sherlock and Harriet L. Sherlock to Theodore J. Franzese and Constance L. Franzese, lot 32, section R and lot eight, section E, Olde Hunting Hills, Pittsylvania County, $178,000.
Charles Danny Eanes and Nancy O. Eanes to Mahesh Srinivasaiah and Sangeetha Srinivasalu, lot one, on A and one B, Pittsylvania County, $163,000.
