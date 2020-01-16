City of Danville
Recorded Dec. 6
Third Avenue Congregational Christian Church to Friendship Holdings Inc., Aspen Street, $322,400.
Myrtis A. Heggins (Myrtis C. Berry) to Willie J. Henderson, 50 feet, lot eight, block three, Industrial Avenue, no money transferred.
William Robert Bass and Carolyn Rastle Bass to William R. Bass and Carolyn R. Bass, lot 30B, 134 Hampton Drive, no money transferred.
Ruth Wall Sparks to Maylen Yvonne Whitmore and Mark David Whitmore, 223 Dan Lane, $17,000.
Ashley Green Murphy (Ashley Renee Green) to Stephen Sean Cook and Melissa Baker Cook, lots 16-20, section one, 144 Avalon Drive, $56,300.
Recorded Dec. 9
Mary Goodman to John P. Belvin, parcel one, lot 15, 57 Garland St., $26,000.
Lee Ann Carter Dillion, Lynn Carter Burton, Mary Katherine Carter Turpin and Kimberly Jean Carter Nickens to Lee Ann Carter Dillion, Lynn Carter Burton, Mary Katherine Carter Turpin and Kimberly Jean Carter Nickens, Luna Lake Road, no money transferred.
Sidney Mills Rogers III, Thomas Fitzgerald Rogers and Gwendolyn R. Yarbrough (Nancy Gwendolyne Volk) to Michael V. Haynes and Paula R. Haynes, lots 37-43, block D, 246 Linden Drive, $225,000.
C&D Real Estate to Cora R. Tucker, 0.772 acre, 3305 Westover Drive and Linden Drive, lot two A, $65,000.
MXCV to Shanice Lipford, 46.25 feet, 1301 West Main St., $9,500.
Jerry Howard Shelton Sr. to John Townsend Jr., 50 feet, partial lots 15-16, 1306 Halifax Road, no money transferred.
Baylor Blanchard Private Equity Group to James Gill Jr., 40 feet, 829 Stokes St., no money transferred.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Dec. 6
Adam M. Kendrick to Kenneth Allen Jeffries Jr. and Nicole Danielle Jeffries, tract B, 7.85 acres, State Road 969, Pittsylvania County, $135,000.
Humayum Nizam to Inam U. Qazi and Samantha Lynn Foster, Tunstall and Westover Districts, lots 124 thru 125, lots 102 thru 105, lots 127 thru 131.
Cory Nelson Weatherford to Jonathan W. Lawton and Stan Lawton lot 25, 0.542 acre, Meadow Brook Drive, Pittsylvania County, $25,000.
Willie Henry Miller and Barbara Joens Miller (Barbara Ann Miller) to Monique Sadie Miller, tract one C, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Blairs Properties to Spring View Properties, lot one, 7.70 acres, State Road 714, Partly in Danville city and Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Elizabeth A. Smith (Elizabeth Anne Anderson Smith) to Chris D. Francis and Marcia L. Francis, lot 17, State Highway 703, Pittsylvania County, $166,000.
Patricia S. Ricketts (Patricia S. Holley) to George M. Rogers and Carrie W. Rogers, tract B, 11.443 acres, Pittsylvania County, $28,000.
Rogers M. Thomasson and Connie P. Thomasson to Jennifer L. Nelson, lot eight C, State Road 1508, Pittsylvania County, $110,000.
Kyle A. Doolin and Kalyn A. Doolin to Shante Fitzgerald, lot two, section C, 0.713 acre, State Road 742, Pittsylvania County, $175,000.
Recorded Dec. 9
Gwendolyn Russell to James Cornelius Russell and Gwendolyn Russell, 3.578 acres, State Road 655, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
