City of Danville
Recorded April 20
Benny L. Terry and Mary H. Terry to Benny L. Terry, Mary H. Terry and Joy L. Terry, lots 15-17, 355 Arnett Blvd., no money transferred.
Christopher J. Carter to Plumpkin Holdings, Building P six, Unit 120D two A, Navajo Court, $10,000.
Barbara Neal to Stephen R. Slaydon and Pamela L. Slaydon, 70 feet, lot 20, section R, 150 Fairfield Ave., $20,000.
David W. Kazmark and Kelly R. Kazmark to Jeremy Robert Mayes, 133 feet, lot 12, section D, 280 Cambridge Circle, $218,900.
Jeremy R. Mayes to Alesa High-Noble, 75 feet, lot 13, section E, 275 Oakland Circle, $121,000.
Moore Property Group to Adriane Renee Hawkins, 64.75 feet, lot one, section three, 350 Guildford St., $111,000.
Recorded April 21
Fannie Mae (Federal National Mortgage Association) to Danny Lyell Harris and Peggy Ann Harris, 96 feet, lot nine, 151 Hunter St., $10,500.
Jacobey Mendenhall and Erica H. Mendenhall to Jacobey Mendenhall and Erica H. Mendenhall, 75 feet, lot three, section E, 111 Canary Drive, no money transferred.
EPI Rentals to John E. Holmes and Natalia Holmes, 50 feet, lots 16-17, section BX, 155 Lowell St., $18,500.
Russell Laudenslager, Jacquenline Laudenslager and Jason Laudenslager to John D. Leu and Nicole A. Leu, 60 feet, 316 Third Ave., $46,500.
Michael Lewis Myers, Russell Henry Myers, Dayna Myers Mauer and Russell Henry Myers to Alvin Hayes Jr. and Sharmaine Mayes, lot 14, section B, 136 Wildhurst Lane, $95,000.
D&H Farms to Corcoran Derek Tyson and Dawn Annette Tyson, lot 42, 703 Kemper Road and 705 Lanier Ave., $47,000.
Recorded April 22
Joseph Marshall Garrett to Bo M. Motley and Fred R. Motley, 776 Grove St. and Calvary Street, $9,000.
Kreisha K. Williams and Ryan J. Bowman to Kreisha K. Williams, 34 feet, lot one C, 871 Stokes St., no money transferred.
Recorded April 23
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Marbin OsMin Bonilla Casco, lot two, section D, 319 Winstead Drive, $56,000.
James Clark Dalgliesh and Maria Rosario Dalgliesh to David Brown, lot 12, section G, 445 Northmont Blvd., $125,000.
Candy L. Lanier to Robert G. Freeman, lot one, block C, Grandimere Drive and 135 Westhaven Drive, $315,000.
Baylor Blanchard Private Equity Group to Kreisha Williams and Malcolm Plummer, 52 feet, lot 80, 837 Lee St., no money transferred.
Recorded April 24
Steven Anthony Martin to David L. Gibbs and Kenneth Lewis, 50.98 feet, lot seven A, Hunter Street, $50,000.
Daryl Ray Mills Jr., Michelle D. Mills and Kelly Leigh Cook to David L. Gibbs, 50 feet, lot 30, 1456 Myrtle Ave., $2,500.
Justin L. Hacker and Maria F. Hacker to Dewey Maynard Rutledge III, 102.5 feet, lots seven-nine and partial lots 6-10, 337 Linden Drive, $258,000.
AC Contractors of Virginia to Zeidy Janet Rodriguez, 49.82 feet, lots 20-21, 670 Mount Cross Road, $17,000.
Charlie E. Bowman and Carol Meetze Bowman to Yenni E. Gluhareff, 45 feet, lot four, 142 Marshall Terrace, $88,000.
Barry S. Bass, Linda M. Bass, and RGW Enterprises Limited Partnership to Advanced Property Management, Lynn Street, $98,000.
Barry S. Bass, Linda M. Bass and RGW Enterprises Limited Partnership to Advanced Property Management, 0.002 acre, 804 Lynn St., no money transferred.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded April 21
Charles J. Strauss to Andrew Foster and Adrienne Foster, 60 acres, strip, Route 685 and tract one A, Pittsylvania County, $375,000.
Christopher P. Johnson and Leonard T. Johnson to Leonard T. Johnson Jr., 3.76 acres, tract A, 10.6 acres and 4.98 acres and 1.124 acres, ½ interest, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
Leonard T. Johnson Jr. and Christopher P. Johnson to Christopher P. Johnson and Darcey S. Johnson, tract one A, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
E. Wayne Eades to Charlie C. Kronk, lot one, partial lot two and three, Staunton River District, $120,000.
Jason M. Smith to John P. Smith Jr., lot six, section C, Pittsylvania County, $31,500.
SCP2006-C23-204 (f/k/a CVS 7581 VA) to 2101 82nd Street, parcel U.S. Highway 29 and State Route 703, $3,275,000.
Recorded April 22
Ronnie L. Farmer and Jettie S. Farmer to William Kelly French III and Cheyrl A. Greenwood, 0.85 acre, Callands-Gretna District, $129,000.
Stearne Lending to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, lot 21 and 22, town of Hurt, $10.
Barbara E. Lavinder (Barbara Ellen Fuston Lavinder) to Jennifer Hylton Pulliam, lot 17, Pittsylvania County, $1.
