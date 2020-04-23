City of Danville
Recorded April 1
Richard S. Thomson to Patrick David Tucker, lot four, section S, 110 Kitty Hawk Drive, $126,900.
James B. Sours Jr. and John R. Sours to Quinton D. Jeffries, lot 16, section G, 151 Elon Place, $93,500.
Zachary P. Hairston and Felicia T. Hairston to Tiffany Danielle Hairston, lot seven, section J, 531 Mowbray Arch, $235,000.
Burnett Rentals to Owen Lamont Terry Jr., 40.8 feet, 1468, 1472 North Main St., $5,000.
Darren Johnson to Judy Dodson, 65 feet, lot 16, 140 Laramie Circle, no money transferred.
Recorded April 2
Donald Stuart Mahan and Shelby Mahan to Kristy Renee Mahan, lot 25 A, 465 Jenny Lane, no money transferred.
Johnny Wayne Oakes, Judy O. McCune and Louise Charlotte Mills Oakes (Louise C. Oakes) to Anne Marie Alexander, 110.27 feet, 1517 Blair Loop Road, $60,000.
David Lynn Dixon to David Lynn Dixon and Cynthia G. Dixon, lot four A, section C, 228 Grenadies Circle, no money transferred.
Forrest Lee Elliott Jr. to The Betterton Group, 50 feet, lot five, 126 Rocklawn Ave., $21,000.
Joshua David McLamb to Dexter Lipford, lot 10, block 15, 217 Dudley St., $5,000.
Recorded April 3
Debra E. Johnson to Bobby J. Chaney, lot four, section E, 127 Chilton Court, $69,900.
Tony Marsella Canody to Kyle Leonard Kirby Jr., 65 feet, lot 47, 130 Cheryl Drive, $34,000.
Johnson Realty of Virginia Incorporated to Quinn Properties, Unit 348, Building six, Phase II, Cabin Creek Condo, 348 Seminole Trail, $38,500.
W. Benjamin Prescott and Laurie L. Prescott to William David Hobson and Cynthia Jo Hobson, lots eight and nine, section F, 81.1 feet, Janice Court, Southwyck Farms, $17,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded April 1
Allied Investors Group to Rodney J. Nelson and Betty L. Nelson, lot 14 A, 1.193 acres, State Route 882, Pittsylvania County, $104,500.
David S. Lewis to David S. Lewis, lot five, section E, Bridge-wood, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Andrew Ray Willis, Dawn Lynette Yarbrough and Amy Kay Dodson to Karen Pope Hill, Timothy P. Hill and Andrew Ray Willis, two parcels, State Road 941, Pittsylvania County, $148,900.
Recorded April 2
Jannie Jacob to Jerry W. Barker, three parcels, various acres, Staunton River District, $10,000.
Roger K. Byrd and Patricia P. Byrd to Kevin S. Byrd and Lindsay P. Byrd, lot one A, 3.30 acres, State Route 801, Pittsylvania County, $127,000.
PNB Holdings Company Incorporated to Nicholas C. Reynolds, lot one thru 23, Jefferson Crossing, Pittsylvania County, $82,500.
Kitty Dodson Alderson and Timothy Donald Alderson to Terry D. Burnett, partial lot one B, lot 17, tract A, and partial lot 16, Pittsylvania County, $80,000.
Leola Glass to Cynthia A. Glass, partial tract 17, one acre, State Highway 640, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Cruciger to Rick Barker Properties, 23.407 acres, Dan River District, $3,850,000.
Recorded April 3
David C. Richardson and Jeanette M. Richardson to Ronald Dennis Blackstock II and Brandy C. Blackstock, lot eight and nine, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
Marie Allen Davis to Andrew Gladin and Amy M. Gladin, tract three, section I, Chestnut Ridge, Blairs District, $60,000.
Elton Wayne Compton and Julia Craun Compton to Matthew L. Painter and Jessica W. Painter, parcel A, 1.832 acres, Pittsylvania County, $290,000.
Jo Vonne Y. Short and Renard Thomas Yeatts to Cynthia C. Farmer, 0.43 acre, Highway 753, Staunton River District, $87,900.
Tomahawk Enterprises Incorporated to Watts Mill Incorporated, various parcels and acres, Pittsylvania County, $410,000.
Dr. Michael L. Bond, administrator to Ernest Brent Merchant and Shavonna Michelle R. Merchant, two parcels, Town of Gretna, $110,000.
Recorded April 6
Stanley Ray Moschler and Lisa Griffin Moschler to Stanley Ray Moschler, parcel A, 7.266 acres and parcel B, 8.917 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Stanley Ray Moschler to John Dupier, parcel A, 7.266 acres and parcel B, 8.917 acres, Pittsylvania County, $84,000.
Edward Curtis Capps and William Earl Capps Jr. to Ethan Thomas Ward, lot one, 2.52 acres, State Road 711, Pittsylvania County, $130,000.
Samantha R. Joyce to Edwin Rodriguez and Patti D. Rodriguez, tract A-one C B, 9.999 acres, State Road 621, Westover District, $87,012.
Marie B. Vaughn, Steven Nelson Buckanan and Jud D. Buckanan III to Patrick R. Motley and Cristi D. Motley, tract A and B, State Road 713, Dan River District, $63,000.
Anne R. Holland (Ann R. Holland), Karen J. Carlisle and Pearl R. Minter (Pearl R. Wood) to Walter B. Carter and Mary Alice Carter, parcel, Sugartree Road, Pittsylvania County, $150,000.
Lynette N. Moyer to Penny Mae Services, lot 17 A, 0.9466 acre, State Road 1089, Pittsylvania County, $168,480.
Stephen N. Walker and Tommie Jo Niccole Lewis to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, lot nine, 0.968 acre, Ripley Estate, Pittsylvania County, $166,514.03.
William Scott Sayre to Bakerside, tract 18, 20 acres, Fryingpan Creek Estates, Pittsylvania County, $122,000.
Charles J. Huffman to Meadeside, tract A, B and C, State Road 710, Pittsylvania County, $160,000.
Kristie Miles to Andrew W. Wilson and Asia Motley, lot A one, State Road 654, Staunton River District, $169,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.