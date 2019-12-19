City of Danville
Recorded Nov. 13
Steven Blevins to Keeter Investments, 75 feet, lot seven, section A, 133 Sweetbriar Drive, $20,000.
Vera C. Garabedian to Yvonne Garabedian Parrish and Peyton Catherine Parrish, 0.7 acre, 183 Crystal Lane, no money transferred.
Peggy H. Eanes and James T. Eanes to Federal National Mortgage Association, lot nine, 151 Hunter St., $14,400.
Recorded Nov. 14
Marquaitta D. Pinchback and Maraithieon E. Pinchback to Jonathan Sharolli, 53 feet, lots 43, 353, 354, 315 Bellevue St., no money transferred.
Recorded Nov. 15
Melissa W. Martin to Kathy R. McBride, lot one A, 40 Elizabeth St., and Haynesworth Drive, no money transferred.
William Lloyd Beane Jr. to Jerry Boone and Rose Boone, Gerald Boone, Kendell Boone and Debra Boone Jones, 1.152 acres, parcel A, Maxine Road, $3,500.
Randall W. Motley and Kathy R. Motley to Noel A. Holt and Rita R. Holt, 96.57 feet, 1 Old Halifax Road D, $175,000.
Pamela Kernodle to Lloyd Lipscomb, 50.3 feet, lot 212, 808 Edmonds St., $10,400.
Frank M. Shields to Nicholas Joseph Piccolo, 56.96 feet, 13 Chestnut Place, $60,000.
Marcia David to FDI Postal Properties II Inc., lot one, 1424 South Boston Road and Kentuck Road, $5,029,817.
Recorded Nov. 18
Virginia Housing Development Authority to Weitz and Lacks Investments, 50 feet, lot 15, 229 Rocklawn Ave., $16,000.
Steve Warren Everett and Jane Everett Easome to Norma Faye Westbrook, 62.5 feet, lot 211, Danville-Yanceyville Highway, 1387 Pumpkin Creek Road, $58,738.
Barbara A. Craig to C-Peralta Home Improvement, partial lot 52, Patrick Street, no money transferred.
Morris Wane Porch Jr. and Kristi P. Porch to Tangela S. Hairston, lots 22 and 22 B, section B, 142 Westwood Drive, Windsor Heights, $327,500.
Jagannath M. Sherigar to Angela Hairston and Ronald D. Hairston, lot 25A, section I, 418 Shoreham Drive and Covington Court and Covington Court, $590,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Nov. 12
J. Matthew Doss and Lori Martin Doss (Lori L. Martin) to Gary Dodd and Jessica L. Dodd, tract A, 40.692 acres, Pittsylvania County, $347,500.
Roger Allen White and Perneice Louise White to Roger Allen White, parcel A, 2.306 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Chad E. Rigney and Amy C. Rigney to Calvin L. Plybon and Juanita C. Plybon, tract 19, Hunting Ridge, Staunton River District, $13,000.
Kenneth Michael Wear to Alan L. Milliman and Rhia G. Milliman, lot five, High View Acres, Callands-Gretna District, $118,000.
Wendy L. Martin and Clinton Dodson to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, lot one, State Road 249, Tunstall District, $126,975.
Recorded Nov. 13
Bryson J. Hunter to Farm Credit of the Virginia FICA, 134.346 acres, State Road 751, Pittsylvania County, $156,000.
Christopher M. Wilson (Christopher L. Wilson) to Caliber Home Loan Inc., State Road 882, Tunstall District, $87,400.
Lewis Nursery Inc. to Rock Solid Landscapes, tract, Millner Place, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Barry D. Harris and Bradley S. Harris to Firehouse Rentals, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Richard D. Whitt and Ruth L. Whitt to 241 Timber and John Lorocco, lots four A, four B, four C and four D, 65 acres, total, Pittsylvania County, $200,000.
Recorded Nov. 14
Justin D. Harris to Rock Solid Hardscapes, 26.95 acres, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
HMB Holdings to Justin D. Harris, lot 34, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
Lynwood H. Tucker and Heidi S. Tucker to Scarlett A. Deering and Derek A. Deering, parcel, Pittsylvania County, $69,300.
George Larry Coates (G.L. Coates) to Christopher Scott Coats, 1.10 acres and 1.66 acres, Chatham District, no money transferred.
