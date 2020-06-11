Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded May 18
Benjamin Travis Lipham and Austen Kendehl-Nelson Lipham to Gallery View and Associates, 70 feet, lot one, section S, 114 Brookview Road, $10.
Marcelina R. Aquilo and Norman Rivera Aquilo to Marcelina R. Aquilo, 100 feet, lot two B, 355 Bell Drive, no money transferred.
John William Davis Aikins and Geneva Lucille Cowen (Geneva Lucille Aikins) and Geneva C. Aikins to Maude Randall Mattox and Walter Charles Mattox Jr., 100 feet, lot nine, block one, 209 Cherry Lane, $275,000.
K.H.C. Association to Deangelo J. Bennett and Jessica R. Bennett, lot two A, 402 Kemper Road and Southampton Avenue, $32,500.
K.H.C. Association to Deangelo J. Bennett and Jessica R. Bennett, partial lot four and lot five, 407 Montague St., $5,000.
K.H.C. Association to Deangelo J. Bennett and Jessica R. Bennett, lot 13, 716 Temple Ave., $20,000.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Mehesh Srinivasaiah and Sangeetha K. Srinivasalu, parcel one: lot 19, section H, 124 Druid Lane and Graymont Place, $67,000.
Melissa P. Callaway, Sarah P. Oliver and Ann P. Gorham to Steven E. Evans and Joyanna V. Evans, lot 15 B-16 B, Dogwood Drive, $180,000.
Mark P. Smith and Barbara D. Smith to Jeffery A. Bustamante and Joyce C. Bustamante, lot three, section P, 123 Abercrombie Place, $190,000.
Recorded May 19
Dolores C. Weatherford and Ashley W. Weatherford to Tony Odell Powell, 2.626 acres, lot A two, 4301 Westover Drive, $50,000.
Association for the Preservation of Virginia Antiquities, DBA Preservation Virginia to Danville Neighborhood Development Corporation, 0.315 acre, 205 Jefferson Ave., $49,998.89.
Shirley A. Nelson to Darryl Eric Jones Jr., 60 feet, lot 258, Prospect Street, no money transferred.
DTS Investments to Robert M. Haley, 70 feet, lot seven, section D, 76 Parrish Road, $79,000.
Lathalia Y. Echols to Kristopher Dwayne Echols, lot 10, section F, 308 Starmont Drive, $115,000.
Recorded May 20
Virginia L. Sanchez to Rodaily Z. Elliott, lot 38, section C. 618 York Place, $178,000.
Ronald Martin Allen to Jeffrey Griffith and Nancy L. Perkins, lot 15, section N, 107 Wimbish Drive, $127,000.
Recorded May 21
Carolyn P. Nielsen to Teresa L. Terry, lot nine, 36 Shumate St., $93,000.
Glenn B. Updike III to Richard E. Rowland and Brenda A. Rowland, interest in lot 18-22, section A, Lake Heron Drive, $40,000.
P. Duane Meeks and Macy R. Meeks to James Edward Hovis Jr. and Kirk Demarr Rustin, 670 Park Ave., $35,000.
Spencer Eugene Adkins to Antoinette L. Emerson, lot nine, section N, 1536 Kemper Road, $80,000.
Evans E. Thompson Sr. to Timothy Lowell Garland Jr., 70 feet, lot 167, 1793 South St., $4,200.
Mary Lou Toombs to John E. Hauser Jr., parcel one: lots 9-10, West Main Street, $28,700.
Jewell H. Merchant (Nannie Jewell Hancock Merchant) and Sandra M. Roberts to Duane A. Hundley, 70 feet, lot eight, section N, 33 Schoolfield Drive, $32,600.
Recorded May 22
Anne Sinclair Jones, Clarence Bernard Jones III, Chetwyn Michael Sinclair Jones and Carla Jones Silva to Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, 40 feet, lots 20-22, Ross Street, no money transferred.
Margaret H. Parker to Reverse Mortgage Funding, 92 feet, lot one B, 835 Halifax Road, $80,816.91.
RR Company of America to ARG PSDanVa 001, parcel one: 104.95 feet, lot three A, 202 Boatwright Ave., $2,848.625.78.
Scott H. Randlett and Tammy M. Randlett to Arketa J. Washington, lot 37, section J. 114 Raintreet Court, $179,900.
Larry Nelson Journigan and Theresa Lynn Roy to Don R. Gauldin and Joanne W. Gauldin, 60 feet, lots 53 and 54, 35 Holcombe Ave., $23,500.
Christopher D. Brown to Scott Hunter Randlett and Tammy M. Randlett, lot seven, section C, 300 River Oak Drive, $245,000.
Jeremiah Clark and Angela Seay Clark to Shakeia Graver, 50 feet, lot 15, 179 North Ave., no money transferred.
Jeremiah Clark and Angela Seay Clark to Jeremiah Clark and Angela Seay Clark, parcel one: 40 feet, lot 84, 219 Hayes Ave., no money transferred.
Christopher M. Robinson and Michelle M. Robinson to Seth M. Robinson and Karen J. Robinson, 100 feet, lots 5-6, 1132 Franklin Tpke., no money transferred.
Robert W. Haley to Duane William Darling, 75 feet, lots 22-24, block A, 201 Gatewood Ave., $17,500.
Recorded May 26
Miguel Angel Caro Espinoza and Tania Salinas-Diaz to Miquel Angel Caro Espinoza and Tania Salinas-Diaz, lot one, section J, 708 Northmont Blvd., no money transferred.
Melvin D. Gery Sr. (Melvin Douglas Gery), Nancye R. Gery (Nancy C. Gery) and Nancy Carol Richardson Gery to Melvin D. Gery Jr. and Melissa M. Gery, 4950 Riverside Drive, no money transferred.
Sarah I. Leomy to Edson Sanches and Hannah Sanches, 50 feet, lot 14, 155 Northwest Blvd., $50,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded May 19
Dana F. Hitt and Jerry A. Hitt to Robert C. Landrum, lots 69 thru 76, block D, Pittsylvania County, $79,500.
Donald Ray Johnson to David Lee Roach, 2.50 acres, lot C, State Road 822, Pittsylvania County, $11,500.
West Town Bank & Trust to The Dock at SML, various parcels and acres, Pittsylvania County, $1,400,000.
Shamica R. Davis to Shamica R. Davis and Clifton R. Bradley, lot three, section on, Woodroam Subdivision, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Alice E. Carty and Janet E. McCarter to William B. Campbell and Bonnie S. Campbell, lot 40, section B. Mountain View Place, Pittsylvania County, $25,000.
Sandra L. Barnes to Christopher Barnes and Jessica Barnes, lot C, 1.280 acres, State Road 866, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
Recorded May 20
Shawn Warren Mills to Courtney D. Mustain and Tyler R. Haskins, tract two A, 2.912 acres, Pittsylvania County, $197,000.
Michael S. Spicer and Allison Spicer to Jeremy Scott Shifflett, lot 18 A, 0.66 acre, Harper Road, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Kathleen Thompson Puckett to Fredrick K. Miller, 4.732 acres and tract 20 A, 5.830 acres, Pittsylvania County, $225,000.
Danny W. Watson (Danny Watson) and Tracey Watson Hines to Michael T. Taylor and Jeannie M. Taylor, 2.1 acres, State Route 755, Callands-Gretna District, $15,000.
Matthew Layne Walker to Ruth Ann Ott and Edwarde Taft Ott, lot one, U.S. Highway 360, Pittsylvania County, $329,000.
Recorded May 21
Sneezy to Kelly T. Yeatts and George T. Yeatts, lot two, Callands-Gretna District, $2,800.
Ronnie William Shelton to Ashley Lawson, lot A, 1.722 acres, State Road, Staunton River District, $95,000.
Richard G. Truedale to Nicholas Jon Lee and Hunter Logan Reese, lot eight and nine, section C, State Road 713, Pittsylvania County, $142,350.
Joseph T. Key and Kimberly Moss Key to Tyler Earl Key, partial tract A, 60 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
J.D.A. Associates Incorporated to Tyler Weaver, tract A, 3.771 acres, State Road 1564, Pittsylvania County, $184,700.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Sharon A. Lavalee, parcel, State Road 797, Callands-Gretna District, $34,000.
Phillip Lee Roach and Shelia Tate Roach to Norman Updike and Katie Updike, lot 14 thru 16, Pittsylvania County, $66,000.
Michael Stanford Payne and Marica Cobb-Payne to Jessica C. Murphy, lot seven, section Z, 0.732 acre, Jacob Place, Pittsylvania County, $152,000.
Thomas L. Willis Sr. and Betty A. Willis to Michael S. Ashby, lot W, 2.057 acres, State Road 875, Pittsylvania County, $114,900.
Raffaele Guardascione to William Bernat and Nancy E. Bernat, lot two, 0.458 acre, State Route 719, Blairs District, $155,000.
David Wayne Prillaman and Patsy F. Prillaman to Ronnie Dean Montgomery, Teresa Martin Montgomery, Anna Montgomery Dalton and Johnnie Jason Dalton, lot two B two, and other parcel, State Highway 47, Pittsylvania County, $79,750.
Mona G. Roberts to Ronald D. Roberts, partial tract A, 2.01 acres, State Road 812, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.