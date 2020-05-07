City of Danville
Recorded April 13
Anne M. Jacobsen Smith (Anne M. Jacobsen) to John M. Eanes Jr. and Janine M. Eanes, 132.35 feet, lot six A, 117 Beccan Court, $426,000.
Denise C. Gill (Denise D. Cocke) to Patricia Ann Gibson, 0.0277 acre, lot five B, 512 Westview Drive, $128,000.
Lois C. Terry to Monica Rodgers and Christopher Rodgers, 100 feet, partial lots one and two, $1,200.
Recorded April 14
Midfirst Bank to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 60 feet, lot 19, section C, 771 Melrose Ave., $10. (this is what she had written down)
Recorded April 15
Mary V. Roy, Ann Marie Knight and Nancy Parrish to Brett Alan Tooley and Erin Elizabeth Tooley, 100 feet, lot 12, section C, 716 Norfolk Place, $62,000.
Recorded April 16
Albert L. Powell and Ann Lacey Powell to Jesus Perez-Mendoza, lot 36, section B, 858 Arnett Blvd., $15,000.
Marvin I. Wilkerson to Blanche M. Wilkerson, 100 feet, Farm Road, off Corning Drive, tract three A, no money transferred.
Earle Garrett III (A. Earle Garrett III) to Michael Oliver, Unit 911-1, building 28, Phase VII, Cabin Creek Condominium, 911 Springfield Road, $14,000.
Andrew Griffin and Brenda H. Griffin to Kimberley Johns, parcel one, 50 feet, 248 Gardner St., $8,000.
M&A Contracting to Babu Davis, parcel one, Unit 713-I, Phase VII, Cabin Creek, parcel two, Unit 713 G, Phase VII, Cabin Creek, 713 Springfield Road, $35,000.
Recorded April 17
Kathyrn W. Brewer (Kathryn W. Brewer) to Ricardo Crespoarce, 60 feet, lot 18, 118 Capri Court, $60,000.
Maudene Frances Sherman to Furbo Investments, 329 Farrar St. and Henry Road, $6,000.
Robert W. Haley to Davis Investment, lot eight, 119 Spring Ave., $8,000.
Otis H. Jarrett Jr. and Linda C. Jarrett to Deborah J. Mattox, Cheryl J. Young and Jeffrey S. Jarrett, 60 feet, lot B, 173 Noel Ave., no money transferred.
Jacob William Adams and Jacquelyn Elizabeth Adams to Martin Property Investments, 50 feet, lot 238, 115 West Stephens St., $23,000.
T.I.T.L.E. Investments to Webco Properties, 1.512 acres, tract A, 449 Parker Road, $35,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded April 14
Reuben B. Williams and Joanne W. Williams to Deroy Callands, partial tract B, lot B two and B three, State Road 716, Blairs District, $99,500.
Elizabeth W. Jones to Brandon Jones Durham, 11.3 acres, Highway 718, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Tony R. Harter and Angel L. Harter to Courtney Lyn Alford, lot eight, section B, Splendor’s Gate, Pittsylvania County, $7,000.
Kathryn C. Dix to Joseph Shaffer, 0.56 acre, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
Beverly Marie Anderson Rembold to John Michael Rembold, tract A and lot five, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Katherine D. Echols and Charles R. Echols to Robert C. McCann and Ashley C. Stowe, lot three, 2.5 acres, Pittsylvania County, $175,000.
Recorded April 15
Chapin Jones (Richard Chapin Jones) and Jane Jones (Jane C. Jones) and Michael Hodges, (Claude Michael Hodges) and Rita Hodges (Rita C. Hodges) to Christopher Luke Perdieu, lots 26 thru 29 and lots 108 thru 111, Town of Hurt, $77,550.
Sadie Marie Pope (Marie Smith Pope) and Lynn Pope and Donnie R. Pope to Brian E. Adkins, 1.7796 acres, Staunton River District, $90,000.
Recorded April 16
Virginia Mason A. Hutson (Mason A. Hutson) to Patrick A. Carroll and Julie M. Carroll, 14.73 acres, State Road 57, Pittsylvania County, $262,400.
Mary W. Tarillion and Carol W. Moore to Epic Management Group VA, parcel, State Road 839, Blairs District, $164,000.
Robert H. Colandrea and Nancy A. Colandrea to Jodi L. Penny, tract 15, section two, Callands-Gretna District, $126,000.
Lawrence E. Scott (Laurence E. Scott), Barbara L. Silvas, Nancy K. Denelson, Ruth Suzanne Stansberry (Ruth Suzanne Zeblanc) and Michael James Scott Rosson to Allkes, 0.569 acre, State Road 742, Pittsylvania County, $45,000.
Boyd E. Osborne and Cynthia M. Osborne to Jamey B. Arthur and Letha E. Arthur, parcel D, 2.164 acres and parcel L, 5.314 acres, Pittsylvania County, $93,950.
Recorded April 20
Berley O. Sloan (Berley Odell Sloan) and Millard O. Sloan to Jeffrey K. Buchanan and Mirian E. Buchanan, lot two B, 3.182 acres, State Road 680, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
Lynn A. Tucker and Claire C. Arrington to Lynn A. Tucker, 44.75 acres, State Road 809, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
April Renee Rigney to Betsye D. Gilley and Matthew C. Daniels, lot 25, section X, Fairfield Park, Pittsylvania County, $118,000.
Clarence Aubrey Ridgeway Jr. to Kristie R. Gordon, lot A, 0.617 acre, State Road 732, Pittsylvania County, $155,000.
Dustin R. Cockram and Cheryl L. Cockram to Dustin R. Cockram, Cheryl L. Cockram, Danny W. Cockram and Melanie S. Cockram, life tenants, 2.32 acres, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
Daniel A. Durham and Angela F. Durham to Daniel A. Durham, lot three A, 3.331 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Dalom to Katelyn M. Hawley and Troy R. Cook, parcel A, 0.224 acre, Pittsylvania County, $77,000.
April Daly, Ann Taylor, Ryan Keri Patterson Cusumano (Ryan Patterson) and Jason Paul Patterson to Ryan Keri Patterson Cusumano, new lot two, 2.827 acres, Pinecroft Road, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
April Daly, Ann Taylor, Ryan Keri Patterson Cusumano, (Ryan Patterson) and Jason Paul Patterson to Jason Paul Patterson, new lot one, 32.512 acres, Pinecroft Road, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
