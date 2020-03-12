City of Danville
Recorded Feb. 11
George Louis Henry III and Kimberly C. Henry (Kimberly C. Gorham) to Kimberly C. Henry, lots 14-15, block, 181 Forest Lawn Drive, no money transferred.
William L. Walden (William Walden), William L. Walden Sr. and William Lester Walden to Torrence Tremayne Walden, 342 Bradley Road, no money transferred.
William L. Walden (William Walden), William L. Walden Sr. and William Lester Walden to Wendy Gail Stephens, 155 Ruskin St., no money transferred.
Henry Steve Richardson Jr. to Flor Jazmin Reyes Mojica and Elmer Lorenzo Amaya, 77.43 feet, lot one, 625 Ferry Road, $30,000.
Recorded Feb. 12
Gene Tunney Morris (Gene T. Morris) and Robin G. Setliff to Patricia A. Gibson and Kathy Sue Flowers, 40 feet, lot five A, Williamson Road, $1,000.
Bryan Hooper to EPI Rentals, 50 feet, lot 11, block 12, 1215 Richmond Blvd., $3,000.
Donald Wayne Wiles to EPI Rentals, 50 feet, lots 16-17, section B, 155 Lowell St., $14,500.
Sandra Powell Warren to EPI Rentals, lot seven, 208 Locust Lane, $7,800.
Larry D. Warren Jr. and Jakita Warren to Eagle Management Co., 60 feet, lot one A, 311 Guilford St., $44,000.
Danny Ray Allen to Terri Allen Powell, Debra Allen Anderson and Katherine Allen Terpay, interest in 60 feet, lot 23, block C, 751 Melrose Ave., no money transferred.
Recorded Feb. 13
Jonathan Murphy and Angela Hoover to Jonathan Murphy and Angela Hoover, parcel one, lot 18, Fairlawn Drive, no money transferred.
George Breedlove and Tynesha N. Breedlove to John E. Coles, Unit 629, Building 21, Phase IV, Cabin Cree, 629 Springfield Road, $41,950.
Judith S. Moss and Marvin L. Moss to Dogwood Enterprises, 50 feet, lot six, 143 North Ave., $27,000.
Frank Van Valkenburg III and Carol Ann Shtogren Van Valkenburg to Nichols R. Preston, 50 feet, partial lot nine, 491West Main St., $180,000.
Nabil A. Allahabi to Ricky O. Cobbs and Rashanda D. Cobbs, 61 feet, lot seven B, 725 Green St., $3,000.
Recorded Feb. 14
Betsy Willsey and Richard R. Willsey and Lauren M. Willsey to Betsey Willsey, lot eight, section one, 117 Woodstock Way, no money transferred.
James F. Bebeau to Shannon P. Jordan, lot five, section J., 613 Mowbray Arch, $170,000.
The Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Erick J. Lindsey and Marie A. Lindsey, 28.4 feet, lots 11-12, 241 Jefferson Ave., $30,000.
Geneva Walker to Southside Equity, 50 feet, 1416 Betts St., $1. (correct as I was given)
Fannie Mae (Federal National Mortgage Association) to John Poole, 60 feet, lot 38A, 211 Chester Drive, $29,900.
Melvin D. Burnett to Burnett Rentals, lots one-four and lots 55-57, block B, Hunter Street, $500.
Edna Ann Lester Crane to Myron D. Bruce and Janet M. Bruce, 115.8 feet, lot six, section G, 118 Colonia Place, $110,000.
Atkinson Rentals to Kim M. Adams, 105 feet, lot 29, section D, 214 Oakwood Circle, $89,000.
Andy L. Harris and Diane L. Harris to Harry L. Dillard and Linda A. Dillard, 112.50 feet, lot six A, section F, 304 Swain Drive, $140,000.
Patricia R. Thomas (Patricia R. Robertson) and Tommie Lee Thomas to Tommie Lee Thomas and Patricia R. Thomas, 35.7 feet, lot 49, 230 W. James St., no money transferred.
Recorded Feb. 18
Frank M. Shields to John M. Thornton, lots C1-C2, Ferry Road and Ireson Street (Pittsylvania County), State taxes paid in Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Debra B. Neal to William A. Hopkins, lot five, section C, 534 River Oak Drive, $94,800.
Vincent Paul Piechota to Theron Bennett Leggett, 100 feet, lot one, 142 Ingram Road, $30,000.
Delois B. Hill and Edward C. Hill to JL Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, parcel one, 79.73 feet, lot nine A, 447 South Main St., no money transferred.
Cynthia Slade, Robert A. Slade, Lisa H. Slade and Arthur F. Slade Jr. to Stanley Bailey, 60 feet, lot eight, 115 Epps St., $10,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Feb. 10
Daniel Lee Moore and Sabrina Ann Moore to Marshall Shane Olinger an August Summer Olinger, lot A, 0.982 acre, Pittsylvania County, $140,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Samuel C. Mallory, 0.780 acre, State Road 763, Pittsylvania County, $93,840.
Mary H. Jones to Margaret A. Herndon, lot B one, 5.798 acres off State Road 865, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Feb. 11
Eunice L. Slayton to Lakeview Loan Servicing, lot 13, section two, Sky Blue Acres, Staunton River District, $72,000.
Harry Franklin Boothe and Jerry Guy Boothe to Charles N. Eskey III, lot 35 thru 44 and lots 31, 32, 34, Pittsylvania County, $90,000.
William L. Walden (William Walden), William L. Walden Sr. and William Lester Walden to Torrence TreMayne Walden, seven parcels, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
William L. Walden (William Walden), William L. Walden Sr. and William Lester Walden to Wendy Gail Stephens, parcel, State Road 732, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Ernest G. Roebuck Sr. and Pamela J. Roebuck to Ethan E. Chewning and Winona E. Tupponce, tract, State Road 790, Callands-Gretna District, $315,000.
Mark Grove Turner, Richard Charles Turner and John Randolph Turner to Johns Run Properties, 164 acres and 186.88 acres, Pittsylvania County, $388,215.
Recorded Feb. 12
MCH Homes Inc. to Keely S. Brooks and Aaron J. Brooks, tract five, 2.242 acres, Sweet Springs Estate, Pittsylvania County, $189,189.
Leonard J. Krzywick and Susan I. Krzywicki to Jason E. Hall and Kati H. Hall, lot nine, section one, 1.066 acres, Pittsylvania County, $33,500.
Jacquelyne Beamer to Charles J. Strauss and Tina A. Strauss, lots 15 thru 19, Peach Street and lots 34 thru 42 Catalpa Drive, Pittsylvania County, $160,000.
Hugh W. Adkins to James Michael Adkins, 1.37 acres, State Road 932, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Feb. 13
Lakeview Loan Servicing to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, partial lot two, lot three and four, Ferry Road, Pittsylvania County, $10. (as given to me.)
Alma Strange Weatherford to Danville Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority, parcel, State Road 874, Tunstall District, $360,000.
Recorded Feb. 14
Donald R. Soyars to Johnny Wayne White, lot, State Road 981, Pittsylvania County, $90,000.
Martha M. Junze to Kenneth Lindsey, tract six, 5.039 acres, Casey Circle, Pittsylvania County, $65,000.
Michael D. Blackstock and Susan E. Mayberry to Jesse R. Dalton and Savannah L Dalton, tract one 10, Hunting Ridge Drive, Staunton River District, $51,500.
Louis W. Clay (Louis Wayne Clay) and Russell M. Clay Jr. to Glenn G. Clay and Earleen H. Clay, lot nine, 8.750 acres, State Route 900, Staunton River District, $17,500.
Rosa Mae F. Carter, Betty F. Bennett, Haywood Bennett, Laura F. Lewis, James W. Lewis (being part of the heirs of law of Rebecca Fitzgerald Logan who was the sole heirs at law of Ernest Logan (Earnest Junior Logan) to Lynwood Edward Logan, 3.143 acres, State Route 671, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Ernest Alvin Logan, Linda P. Logan, Rosa Mae F. Carter, Betty F. Bennett, Haywood Bennett, Laura F. Lewis, James W. Lewis (being part of heirs at law of Rebecca Fitzgerald Logan who was sole heirs at law of Ernest Logan) (Earnest Junior Logan) to Lynwood Edward Logan, 7.574 acres, State Route 571, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Carson F. Lester to Carson F. Lester Jr. and Brian T. Lester, 6.07 acres and tract, 10.24 acres, $50,000.
Myron D. Bruce and Janet M. Bruce to Heather Napier Satterfield and Don Wayne Satterfield II, lot 25A, 1.437 acres, Mountain View Place Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $270,501.
Richard Frank Rouault to Alik Wimmer, lot F, 5.11 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $140,000.
Ginger Suzanne Roberson to James Robert Allred and Cynthia P. Allred, lot B, 0.564 acres, Pittsylvania County, $85,000.
Jeffrey D. Compton (J.D. Compton) and J.D. Compton Sr. to Zachary A. Compton, lot four, State Highway 360, Pittsylvania County, $120,000.
Frank M. Shields to John M. Thornton, Westover District, partly Danville City, State taxes paid in Pittsylvania County, $185,000.
Troy Allen Shelton and Christy P. Shelton to Jacob Tyler Goodman, tract 18, 10.21 acres, Staunton River District, $205,000.
Recorded Feb. 18
Thelbert A. King to William N. Wallace Jr., parcel one A, 2.504 acres, State Road 633, Staunton River District, $158,000.
Johnny M. Jones and Donna C. Jones to Ronnie Lee Jones and Jennifer J. Parsons, lot five, State Road 743, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Kenneth W. Rowland Sr. and Nancy M. Rowland to Kenneth W. Rowland and Nancy M. Rowland, 0.79 acre, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Kenneth W. Rowland Sr. and Nancy M. Rowland to Kenneth W. Rowland Sr. and Nancy M. Rowland, 83.1 acres and 3.481 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Monte D. Saunders to Fireside Land Blairs, lot, State Road 719, Pittsylvania County, $3,890.
Robin T. Gauldin, Jessica G. Torbush and Britini Gauldin to Lisa L. Vance, 0.599 acre, State Road 868, Pittsylvania County, $61,000.
Janice Darlene Conner McCollum (Darlene C. McCollum) to Roger D. Ridgeway and Penny K. Ridgeway, 0.50 acre and 0.96 acre, State Route 753, Staunton River, $120,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.