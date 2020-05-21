City of Danville
Recorded April 27
Tony Ray Adkins, Nancy S. Adkins, Lundy M. Shackelford, Donna K. Adkins Shackelford and Charles Douglas Gower to John E. Hauser Jr., lots five, six, 50 feet, section three, West Main Street.
Tony Ray Adkins, Nancy S. Adkins, Lundy M. Shackelford, Donna K. Adkins Shackelford and Charles Douglas Gower to John E. Hauser Jr., parcel one, lots 2-four, 85.17 feet, Fairway Drive, no money transferred.
Tuner and Toler Incorporated to Angeline M. Davis, lot three, 3048 Joy Circle, $174,000.
Recorded April 30
William C. Dellinger Jr. and Rebecca A. Dellinger to Cullen Love Libby, 40 feet, lot 35, section four, 142 Canterbury Road, $129,900.
Thomas I. Badgett and Judy Badgett to Christopher Hazelwood, lot seven, 3078 Joy Circle, $154,900.
W. William Wentz Jr. and Sonya C. Wentz to Clyde P. Wrenn III and Luanne Long, 60 feet, lots one and ½, 234 West Main St., $140,000.
Keeter Investments to Deidre Bishop, 75 feet, lot seven, section A, 133 Sweetbriar Drive, $97,200.
Marion G. Crawford (Marion Gale Crawford) to Matthew Ryan Moore, 0.56 acre, lot nine A, 135 Fairway Drive, $125,000.
Robert W. Haley to Tara L. Hamlett, 65 feet, lot eight, 720 Chatham Ave., $10,000.
RMBS REO Holdings to U.S. Bank Trust National Association for Towd Point Master Funding Trust, lot one, section J, 708 Northmont Blvd., no money transferred.
U.S. Bank Trust National Association for Towd Point Master Funding Trust to Tania Salinas-Diaz, lot, section J, 708 Northmont Blvd., $34,900.
Carrington Mortgage Services to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 60 feet, lot 37, section H, 816 Glendale Ave., $1.
Recorded May 1
Roger Lee Hutson to KMP Investments and Property Management Company, 50 feet, partial lot six, block one, 614 Chatham Ave., $7,000.
Randall Arthur Baker to Randall Arthur Baker and Vickie M. Baker, lot one, 133 Haynesworth Drive, no money transferred.
Henrietta B. Abercrombie (Henrietta Bell Abercrombie) and Elizabeth A. Daniels to Justin L. Hacker and Maria F. Hacker, parcel one, 0.7170 acre, lot D two, 134 Blackwell Drive, $345,000.
Abercrombie Corporation to Henrietta Bell Abercrombie, 134 Blackwell Drive, $5,000.
James L. Scearce and Judy P. Scearce to River City Property, parcel one, 108.69 feet, lot, C-one, Ingram Road, $15,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded April 23
Jerry R. Motley and Terry L. Motley to Midfirst Bank, lot four, 3.036 acres, Pittsylvania County, $163,400.
Ann Lindsey Doolin to Kathy G. Eanes, lots one thru five, State Highway 655, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Bradley Thomas Yeatts to Leon T. Yeatts and Thelma A. Yeatts, 91.777 acres, State Road 680, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Everette Dale Hampton and Susan Hampton to Everette Dale Hampton and Susan Hampton, 0.902 acre, State Road 882, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Barbara Ann Wright to Raymond C. Thomas II, lots one, three and five, block two, 22.986 acres, State Route 662 and 856, Pittsylvania County, $10,000.
Lena R. Blair to Ronnie L. Farmer and Jettie S. Farmer, tract eight and nine, Chatham District, $74,400.
Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to Luther J. Millard and Jenny Sousa Millard, 78.546 acres, Staunton River District, $204,219.
Bonnie Worley Cox to Timothy E. Smith and Freda E. Smith, 0.68 acre, State Route 665, Callands-Gretna District, $13,000.
Linda M. Marshall to Jonathan Mize and Shannon Mize, parcel, State Road 868, Pittsylvania County, $4,000.
Edward W. Sherlock and Harriett L. Sherlock to Dennis Wilson Jr. and Britara Nicole Cost, tract seven, 5.000 acres, Pittsylvania County, $157,000.
Carroll Wayne Moon to Moon Farms, parcel A and B, 84.97 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Samuel Stone Gregory III Revocable Trust to Angela G. Dribben, tract A, 23.87 acres, State Road 675, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded April 24
Pamela C. Crow (Pamela Celestia Dedes) to George Harry Haley, 0.496 acre, Marion Road, ¼ interest) Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
George Harry Haley to Hugh T. Mitchell Jr. and George L. Mitchell, 0.496 acre, Marion Road, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, $2,7500.
Thompson & Wyatt Incorporated to Johnny L. Owens Jr. and Kristina R. Owens, lot four, 2.141 acres, State Road 863, Pittsylvania County, $18,000.
Patricia Campbell Strader to Heidi Lynn Jones, 0.372 acre, Whittle Street, Pittsylvania County, $78,000.
Recorded April 27
Burnett Rentals to Tony A. Burnett Jr., lot A three, 1.052 acres, State Route 867, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Adam L. Burgess to Bradley T. Vasser, 4.96 acres, State Route 764, Pittsylvania County, $90,000.
Richard Lynn Power to Harry Wayne Power, tract A one, 11.833 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Justin L. Motley to Richard L. Compton and Richard Cameron Compton, lot two A, 0.867 acre, State Highway 360, Pittsylvania County, $75,000.
Allen Darius Gandy and Tammie L. Gandy to Tammie L. Gandy, lots three and four, Main Street, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
William F. Henderson and Teresa C. Henderson to William C. Henderson and Kevin M. Henderson, lot 34, section D, Angie Road, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Ellen D. Irby, Harold Lee Irby Jr., Margaret Bailey Irby and Kristi I. Harris to Kristi I. Harris and William Allan Harris Jr., lot C, 3.990 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Phillip V. Anderson and Deborah J. Anderson to ADJ Enterprises, parcel A, Pittsylvania County, $1,128,777.20.
Phillip V. Anderson to Deborah J. Anderson, parcel B, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, $217,980.
Southern Finds to Larry J. Dalton and Rebecca W. Dalton, 5.276 acres, Pittsylvania County, $6,000.
Lakeview Loan Servicing to Lofton Leasing, lot 13, section two, Sky Blue, Staunton River District, $72,500.
Lofton Leasing to Henrico Homes, lot 13, section two, Sky Blue, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Recorded April 28
Andrew K. Yeaman and Mary S. Yeaman to Andrew K. Yeaman and Mary S. Yeaman, 21.25 acres, State Road 745, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Industrial Development Authority of Danville, VA to Phillip C. Burnett II and Vicky Gammon Burnett, lot 24, 0.700 acre, Homeport Lane, Pittsylvania County, $10. (what she had)
Steve R. Harger (Steven R. Harger) to Penny G. Farthing, lot 38A, 1.186 acres, U.S. Highway 29, Business, Pittsylvania County $53,500.
The Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development of Washington D.C. to Bruce Milburn, lot three, four and partial lot two, Ferry Road, Pittsylvania County, $23,500.
Mark A. Davis and Dana Davis to Mark A. Davis, tract A, 3.586 acres, State Road 878, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Samuel J. Irvin Jr. to Randy L. Jordan and Shelley M. Jordan, tract two, Pittsylvania County, $268,000.
Francis M. Martin, Lillian R. Martin, Thomas O. Martin, Amy G. Martin, Alastair D. Craik and Anna M. Craik to Alastair D. Craik and Anna M. Craik, parcel A, 0.170 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded April 29
Sarah Marie Hyler Byrd (Sarah Marie Hyler), Stephen P. Hyler and Pamela F. Hyler to Aaron Byrd, 0.80 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Southern Finds to Barker Farms, tract one, 143.981 acres, State Route 750, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Danny Rey Gregory and Megan Renee (Megan S. Gregory) to Ryan Leon Cook and Chance Michelle Arthur, lot 36 and 37, Staunton River District, $232,000.
Recorded April 30
William H. Fowle Jr. to James A. Meadows and Tony L. Meadows, parcel C and D, Town of Gretna, $200,000.
Lee D. Jordan to Jeffrey J. Pannell and Debra M. Pannell, new lot 69 and new lot 68 B, Pineridge Subdivision, Town of Hurt, $179,900.
Jeffrey M. Woliver and Phyllis W. Woliver to Jeffrey S. McGhee and Karen L. McGhee, parcel, Westover District, $61,250.
Jeffery L. Keeper and Linda C. Keeper to Christopher Lee Wilson and Destinee Anne Strader, tract 18, 20.134 acres, Blairs District, $210,000.
Industrial Development Authority of Danville VA to Kenneth W. Powell and Lisa M. Powell, lot 13, 1.119 acres, Homeport Lane, Pittsylvania County, $10.
Susan D. Clark to Stephen E. Clark and Terri B. Clark, 5.276 acres, State Road 655 and 1.038 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded May 1
Bonnie N. Perkins, Ernest W. Nichols Jr., Glenn A. Nichols and Christy N. Witt to Edward Farmer and Chasity Farmer, lot eight thru 10, Town of Hurt, $143,400.
3T’s Transport to Cornelius Brandon, parcel, Parcel B and Parcel one A, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Robin Collins and Amanda Baker to Brandon Family’s Property Group Limited Liability Company, lot two C, State Road, 57, Callands-Gretna District, $25,000.
Kevin Wayne Snead to Dylan W. Alvis, lot two, 5.203 acres off Highway 57, Pittsylvania County, $77,370.
Harold Lee Mayhew Sr. to Brad Compton and Donald Young and Marie Young, ½ interest, lots one and 41, Town of Gretna, no money transferred.
Boyd E. Motley to Richard L. Moore and Andrew S. Moore, tract 15, 70.0 acres, Pittsylvania County, $179,000.
J&D Development Company to Evelyn Mazzei, parcel C, 4.426 acres, State Route 637, Staunton River District, $29,000.
