City of Danville
Recorded Jan. 8
David T. Totten IV to Jarrod O. Motley, 85 feet, partial lot eight, 284 Rambler Drive, $70,000.
Burnett Rental to Blue Heels Real Estate Investments, 70 feet, lot 14, section B, 78 Augusta Ave., $35,000.
Linda L. Stroud (Linda Stroud) and Linda Lewis Stroud to Anthony Saunders and Vickie M. Saunders, 613 Third Ave., $80,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Jan. 6
Michael R. Swanson to William A. Emerson Jr. and Anita D. Emerson, 4.112 acres, State Road 839, Tunstall District, $10,280.
Virginia K Newman to Cindy R. Anderson and Anthony C. Anderson, lot 10, State Route 763, Callands-Gretna District, $230,000.
Edgar Morris Franklin III to Robert Carlton Balance Jr. and Catherine Balance, lot four, State Highway 40, Town of Gretna, $55,000.
Vivian P. Martin (Vivian P. Poole) to Lester Rental Properties, lot two A, 1.55 acres, State Road 863, Pittsylvania County, $4,250.
Roy P. Younger to TCH, tract, 1.045 acres, Meadow Brook Circle, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Equity Trust Co. custodian FBO Douglas C. Rogers IRS to Countryside Land Co., lot five, and 22, Easome Road, Staunton River District, $13,125.
Jerrie Monroe Townsell and Michael L. Townsell to Theodore R. Calloway and Debra H. Calloway, 10 acres, 1/9 interest, Staunton River District, $6,500.
Patsy W. Glass to Patsy W. Dickerson, lot D, 1.937 acres, Pittsylvania County, $185,000.
Recorded Jan. 7
Franklin Edward Austin and Ricky D. Trent to Corey J. Wyatt and Tashauna L. Wyatt, 7.130 acres, Staunton River District, $70,000.
Howard Washington Bolton Jr. (Howard W. Bolton Jr.), H.W. Bolton Jr., Howard Washington Bolton III and Mary Nelson Bolton (Mary N. Bolton) to JHN Investments, various parcels and acres, Pittsylvania County, $83,600.
Champe B. Anderson and Robert W. Anderson to Big Time Rentals, various lots and tracts, Pittsylvania County, $225,000.
Jeffrey D. Scarce and Penny C. Scarce to Jeffrey D. Scarce, 1.405 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Recorded Jan. 8
Harry W. Power to William V. Leggett III and Elizabeth Nicole Reid Leggett, lot 10 and 12, Staunton River District, $54,980.
Recorded Jan. 9
Colleen Phillips Shelton to Matthew A. Wells and Lindsey D. Wells, new lot one, 56.682 acres, Pittsylvania County, $125,000.
Susie Smith Gilley (Susie Smith Asbill) to Walter Hampton Vestal III, lot 40, section three, last corner, Westover District, $21,300.
Super Deli and Convenience to Bharatiben Chaudhary, lot one, 1.555 acres, Staunton River District, $60,000.
Fannie Mae (Federal National Mortgage Association) to Four Fifty-Five, lot 33, 5.000 acres, River Ridge Farms, Pittsylvania County, $64,000.
Jimmy Barbour to James Gary Hubbard Jr., parcel two A, 1.65 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Recorded Jan. 10
Jacqueline Myers Hamlett and Bobby Ray Hamlett to James Monroe Myers, parcel, U.S. Highway 29, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Elsie N. Gregory to Franklin W. Moore, lot two, 1.05 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Kenneth Haskins to Barry D. Washburn and Robin K. Washburn, tract, State Road 626, Callands-Gretna District, $10,500.
Pamela J. Viar to Nancy A. Parker, parcel B, 0.129 acre, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Nancy A. Parker to Pamela J. Viar, 0.198 acre, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Patsy C. Felts and Marie C. Anderson to Brian L. Perkins, lot five, Rosewood Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $68,500.
George Ryan Meyer von Bremen to F. Acie Allen Jr. and Robyn B. Allent, 0.287 acre, Whittle St., Town of Chatham, $79,000.
