City of Danville
Recorded April 6
Wendy L. Williams Price (Wendy L. Williams) to Ashley R. Bradshaw, 60 feet, lot 12, section L, 640 Westview Drive, $137,000.
Chad E. Abbott and Matthew W. Hastings to Dennis M. Williams, 50 feet, lot 102, Aspen Street, $40,000.
Steven M. Webb and Angela N. Webb to Dorothy A. McDannald and Berkley A. Conner, 0.24 acre, lot three, section C, 103 Fairway Drive, $88,000.
Beverly W. Jones to Triple E, lots 16-17, 904 Halifax Road, $17,000.
Recorded April 7
Baylor Blanchard Private Equity Group to Kreisha Williams, 50 feet, lot 33, 1330 Myrtle Ave., no money transferred.
Brandon Elsworth Lumpkin to Aurora Fraser-Davies, lot 33B, 178 Hamlin Ave., $28,500.
Recorded April 8
Bonnie Crowder to Clifford Todd Hartley, 120 feet, lots 75-76, 38 Elizabeth St., $30,000.
Recorded April 9
Wesley Motley to EPI Rentals, 50 feet, partial lots 92 & 94, 1720 Aspen St., $10,000.
Stanley Thor Simpkins to Heather Renea Hamlett, 0.349 acre, lot 20A, 149 Brook Circle, $150,920.
M-W Development to Piedmont Access to Health Services Incorporated, 501 Rison St., Building 110, Medical Plaza, $287,000.
Recorded April 10
Keith Robinson to Jo W. Thomson and Katie C. Thomson, lot 13, section K, 272 Cherry Lane, $328,628.25.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded April 7
Edmunds Royston Glass to Wilmer W. Garcia Macias, lot 44 thru 46, 0.509 acre, Pittsylvania County, $10,000.
Eunice V. Simmons and George Simmons to Kenneth E. Hall and Reginald K. Hall, lot 33, 1.02 acres, Deer Creek Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Michael B. Walton and Carol N. Walton to Michael and Carol Walton Revocable Trust Agreement, three parcels and various acres, State Highway 729, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Michael B. Walton and Carol N. Walton to Michael B. Walton and Carol N. Walton, tract one and two, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Virginia Adkins Carter to David Carter, 3.1290 acres, U.S. Highway 29, Chatham District, no money transferred.
Recorded April 8
Sharon Kelley to K and N Properties, lots 49 thru 51, Mary Adams Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $42,000.
Joseph M. Garrett to Tony A. Wilson Sr. and Debbie S. Wilson, lots one thru five and lots six thru eight, Hamilton Street, Blairs District, $37,000.
Recorded April 9
Donald Richard Holley and Andrea M. Holley to Donald Richard Holley and Andrea M. Holley, lot seven, State Route 817, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Michael L. Hughes to Billy C. Childress and Frankie Joy Childress, tract one, two and lot five, Pittsylvania County, $125,000.
Deborah Anne Woo (Debora Coe Woo) to Kimberly R. Smoot and Jonathan D. Smoot, 3.308 acres, State Road 1130, Pittsylvania County, $250,000.
Lam Kong and Thanh Giang Kong to Ferrell Edmunds Jr., tract seven, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
Recorded April 13
Bobbie L. Pruitt to Genna Dickinson, tract six, 4.247 acres, Noell and Beth acres, State Road 718, Pittsylvania County, $90,000.
Frances P. Harper to Adam J. Harper, lot two B and lot one, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Gary W. Parrish and Betty S. Parrish to Larry T. Farthing and Patricia F. Farthing, lots four thru six, State Highway 718, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
William Dustin Breland and Donna A. Breland to Brittany M. Brumfield, lot 20, 0.48 acre, Pittsylvania County, $115,000.
Peggy Pippin Dalton, Brenda Pippin Irby, George Nelson Pippin Jr., Judith P. Bruce and Donald Ray Pippin to George Nelson Pippin Jr. and Katherine W. Pippin, tract six, 1.214 acres, 4/5 interest, Pittsylvania County, $80,000.
David L. Vaughan to Elton W. Blackstock III, new lot A, 0.2759 acre, Town of Hurt, $100.
Telamon Corporation to Mark A. Fitzgerald, lot C 12, 0.560 acre, Foust Estate Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $98,000.
Nicholas D. Clark to Daniel T. Avery, lot 2 C one, State Route 1056, Tunstall District, $113,000.
