City of Danville
Recorded Dec. 2
Kenneth D. Stowe and Nellie Wallace Stowe to Kenneth D. Stowe, 50 feet, lot 11, 324 Franklin Turnpike, no money transferred.
New Hope Apostolic Church to Troy Shaw and Kelly Shaw, parcel one, partial lot 11, $10,000.
Hazel H. Walker to Berry Hill Properties, lot 16, section M, 291 Turpin St., $50,000.
Recorded Dec. 3
Christopher Sterling Saunders to Bible Way Cathedral, parcel one, 50 feet, lot 130, 218 Garfield St., $23,000.
Maryland E. Dyke and Dorothy G. Chase to Camilla Kay Henry-Petty, 60 feet, lot 32, $1.00
Robert B. Lewis Sr. (Robert Barry Lewis) and Linda S. Lewis to Ronnie L. Adkins and Cynthia A. Adkins, parcel one: 50 feet, lots 27-28, section C, 114 Bradford St.; parcel two: 75 feet, lots 29-31 block B, King Street, $53,000.
Robert W. Haley to Gibson Investing, parcel one: 68 feet, lot 15, section H, 216 Park Circle, $50,000.
Burnett Rentals to John W. Clark, 90.17 feet, lot 12A, 141 Oakwood Place, $78,525.
TBK Investments to Richard Blaine Pollard, lots one-seven, 236 Taylor St., $68,300.
Recorded Dec. 4
Sherman P. Lea and Clara S. Lea to Omega Properties, 40 feet, lot 18, block one, 926 Stokes St., no money transferred.
Recorded Dec. 6
Jeffrey M. Hite (Jeff Hite) and Shirley Jo M. Hite (Shirley Milam Hite) to Buffalo Gas and Vickie Hite, parcel one: lots 55-59, 2825 Dodson Drive, no money transferred.
Jeffrey M. Hite (Jeff Hite) and Shirley Jo M. Hite (Shirley Milam Hite) to Hite Rental, Dodson Drive, no money transferred.
Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-RP2 to Nathan Geremy Blackburn and Carol Ann Laxton, 50 feet, lot two, 1210 & 1212 Paxton St., $13,700.
Fannie Mae (Federal National Mortgage Association) to Harvester Investments, 85 feet, lot three, section H, 125 London Bridge Drive, $65,000.
Robert A. Adcock and Lynn M. Norris to Andrew Benjamin Herring and Jennifer Herring, 100 feet, lot three, section N, 449 Chadwyck Drive, $240,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Dec. 2
Patsy C. Harris to Arthur Cane Harris, tract one and two B, State Route 1040, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
WGJ to Calvin M. Tisdale Jr., lot 18, U.S. Highway 29, Chatham District, $160,000.
United States of America to Jon M. Obenshain and Michelle M. Obenshain, lot 14, 0.78 acre, State Road 822, Chatham District, $1,000.
Ruth S. Blankenship to Robert Brian Blankenship to Robert Brian Blankenship, tract 10, 20.35 acres, State Highway 360 and State Road 701, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Lisa B. Pyrtle (Lisa M. Brooks) and Darrell W. Pyrtle to Lisa M. Pyrtle and Darrell W. Pyrtle, lot one, 1.793 acres, State Road 1109 and State Road 719, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Dec. 4
Ernest W. Yeatts and Hilary M. Craft Yeatts to Daniel Brusca and Nadine Brusca, 2.441 acres, Staunton River District, $125,900.
Patricia A. Compton to Nicole Leigh Gross and Kimberly Ann Block, 1.23 acres and lot, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Midfirst Bank to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, one acre, State Route 797, Callands-Gretna District, $10.
Recorded Dec. 5
Michael J. Sullivan and Karen S. Sullivan to Michael J. Sullivan, 0.52 acre, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Edwin Ray Martin Jr. to Randall C. Amos, Nancy R. Amos and Allison A. Wojciechowski, lot three, 4.64 acres, State Road 969, Pittsylvania County, $10,000.
David Eugene Martin to Randall C. Amos, Nancy R. Amos and Allison A. Wojciechowski, lot two, 4.63 acres, State Road 969, Pittsylvania County, $10,000.
George W. Goggin, John E. Goggin, Dorothy G. Malpass and Nancy G. Newcomb to Rock Solid Hardscapes, lot J, State Road 841, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
Patsy D. Anderson to Michael E. Mattox and Gary R. Mattox and Elizabeth Mattox Browning, parcel, Town of Gretna, no money transferred.
Frank Winn Scearce Mills and Marie Scearce Hogan to Landon Keith Hardy, new parcel A, 0.994 acre, Mount Cross Road, Pittsylvania County, $71,000.
Robert D. Hurst and Bonnie B. Hurst to Chicas Marquez Alexander Orneth, tract K, 24.066 acres, Ponderosa Lane, Pittsylvania County, $25,000.
George W. Stanhope, Janet L. Stanhope, Janet L. Stanhope and George W. Stanhope to Luther Turner and Damita A. Turner, 63.196 acres, State Road 689, Pittsylvania County, $415,000.
Carol Jones Yeatts and Harold Eston Jones III to Barry L. Bryant and Brenda H. Bryant, lot 10, 0.507 acre, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
WLC Development Inc. to The Hunter Corp. of Danville, lot 45 and 90, section one, Westover Drive, $40,000.
Raymond W. Turner and Sherrie C. Turner to Raymond W. Turner, lot 17, 0.367 acre, State Road 1541, Dogwood, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Dec. 6
David Lee Adams and Teresa H. Adams to Kyle P. Doolin and Kalyn A. Doolin, 1.13 acres, U.S. 58, State Road 703, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Billy J. Akers and Crystal D. Akers to Mary Alice Richards, lot J. 1.1145 acres, Staunton River District, $117,700.
