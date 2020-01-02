City of Danville
Recorded Nov. 25
Corolla Management Corp. to Bellevue Enterprises, 37.24 feet, 336 Old Riverside Drive, $1,722,000.
Board of Missions of the United Methodist Church-Danville District (formerly District Board of Missions and Church Extension of the Danville District of the Methodist Church) to the Remnant Church of Power Incorporated, 601 Berryman Ave. and Colquhoun St., no money transferred.
Recorded Nov. 26
J-Ray Investments to Alison Starling Hall and Cole Parker Starling, 125.50 feet, lot 13, section C, 302 Sheffield Drive, $260,000.
Jeffrey Akom and Nia Davis Akom to Jeffrey Akom and Nia Davis Akom, 75 feet, lot nine, 433 Maple Lane, no money transferred.
2019 Castel to Jesus Hernandez Lozano and Ana Maria Irineo DeJesus, lot A, 164 Kimberly Ave., $30,500.
Paul B. Hylton to Kristy Evans Jones, 79.40 feet, lot 22, section six, 135 Clarendon Circle, $115,000.
Linda Gail Wiles to Penny E. Dodson, 80 feet, lot eight, section C, 131 Conway Drive, $139,000.
Barbara L. Stegall to Daniel L. Poole, 177.58 feet, lot 57, 130 Sunset Place, $63,900.
Phillip D. Hall and Teresa C. Hall (Terri H. Hall) to Mark L. Moss, Susan C. Moss and Landon C. Moss, 53 feet, lot 18 153 Canterbury Road, $135,000.
Recorded Nov. 27
Blairs Properties to Dogwood Enterprises, 310 Searcy St., no money transferred.
Blairs Properties to Spring View Properties, 181 Powell Ave., no money transferred.
Blairs Properties to Tune & Toler Incorporated, parcel one, 100 feet, 778 Westover Drive, no money transferred.
Tyrell R. General to Keith C. McGee and Vandelia H. McGee, lot 12A, 907 Halifax Road, no money transferred.
Laura L. Swift to Tony Ray Cook, 130 Old Greensboro Road, $77,000.
Full Moon Rising to Hi & Dri Storage, lot C one, 532 Bridge St., $189,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Nov. 22
Lofton Leasing to Four Fifty-Five, 1.031 acres, State Highway 360, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Michael E. Bledsole to Commonwealth of Virginia, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Donald Ray Stamps and Terry Latrice Stamps to Myra Ernestine B. Corbett, 0.29 acres, State Road 655, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Watson L. Mabe and Patricia L. Mabe to Watson L. Mabe, section one, State Road 966, Dan River District, no money transferred.
Watson L. Mabe and Patricia L. Mabe to Patricia L. Mabe and Danny L. Hankins, three parcels, U.S. Highway 58, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Fred Keatts Sr. to Victor J. Keatts and Vicky S. Keatts, tract eight, 27.426 acres, Tunstall District, $12,000.
Roger L. McCrickard and Vicky McCrickard to Roger Leon McCrickard Jr. and Sarah E. McCrickard, tract four, 1.55 acres, State Highway 41, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Janie Martin Payne to Janie Martin Payne and Wendy D. Payne, 2.463 acres, State Road 869, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Patricia A. Pierce to Margaret L. Gupton, lot one, section one, 1.001 acres, Bearskin Creek Road, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Kathy Harris Shelhorse and Kenneth J. Harris to Benjamin L. Johnson, lot two A, lot, .86 acre, State Road 703, Pittsylvania County, $166,500.
Recorded Nov. 25
Martin Phillip Ashley and Sharon Dawn Daniel to Martin Phillip Ashley, 2.311 acres, State Road 649, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Margaret D. Robinson (Margaret Dixon Robinson) to John David Dixon and Ashleigh S. Dixon, parcel B, 8.62 acres, Tunstall District, $21,600.
Gibson Lumber Co. Incorporated to Gregory Lumber Incorporated, two parcels, Callands-Gretna District, $1,450,000.
Roger P. Jefferson to Olde Dominion Agricultural Foundation, lots 70 thru 77 and lots 78 thru 87, Pittsylvania County, $182,067.07.
Terry L. Holley to Southside Wildlife and Sporting Association, lot three, State Road 818, Pittsylvania County, $55,000.
Gerald E. Hughes and Kelly N. Hughes to Olde Dominion Agricultural Foundation, 2.390 acres, Pittsylvania County, $325,000.
Recorded Nov. 26
Belinda J. Reynolds and Timothy Earl Johnson to Matthew C. Bradner and Robyn L. Gobles, lot one, Watts Street Extension, Town of Gretna, $128,900.
Reverse Mortgage Funding to George R. Haynes, lot four and partial lot five, Staunton River District, $64,000.
Peggy L. Newsome (Peggy Doss) to Walter Ray Newsome and Peggy L. Newsome, lot seven, 0.507 acre, Town of Hurt, no money transferred.
Kathryn S. Hall, Alice E. Hall and Mary E. Hall to Kathryn S. Hall, tract 17, 15.105 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Nov. 27
Richard L. Shelton and Beverly H. Shelton to Jared Allen Pierce and Makayla Ann Clay, lot two, 1.214 acres, Staunton River District, $20,000.
Calvin C. Martin, Willie Mae Martin Eggleston, Virginia Bell M. Gravely, Levon Dorothy Martin Strange, Edith Jane Martin Stone, Samuel Thomas Martin, Naomi Martin Tucker, Marvin Lynn Martin, Helen Martin Philpott-Giles, Howard Martin, Leroy Martin, Bernard Martin, Sophia L. Adams, Tea Wanda I. Adams Wade, Bridget Ann Adams, Alpheus S. Adams, Tabitha N. Adams, Islene W. Martin, Mona Martin Larkins and Adrienne Martin-Leftwich to Helen Martin Philpott-Giles, parcel, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Nationstar Mortgage a/b/a Mr. Cooper to Ben Johnston Davenport Jr., lot 22, section D, Douglas Court, Blairmont Acres, Pittsylvania County, $153,000.
Bobby Lee Johnson and Geraline C. Johnson to Bonnie Patterson and Jonathan Patterson, lot two C, 5.980 acres, U.S. Highway 58, Dan River District, $49,000.
Lisa B. Shorter (Visa Shorter Burkett) to Virginia Conservation Lands, 38.5 acres and parcel, State Highway 821, Pittsylvania County, $110,000.
