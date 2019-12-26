City of Danville
Recorded Nov. 19
Karen W. Reynolds to Joshua Johnson and Jeremy Johnson, 75 feet, lots 45 and 45A, 312 Norwood Drive, no money transferred.
Kevin D. Newman to James Kenneth Marston Jr. and Sheryl Marston, Unit 356, Building six, Phase II, Cabin Cree, 356 Seminole Trail, $8,000.
Chase Owen Fitzgerald to Thadius Newman, lots 12 and 13, 832 Halifax Road, $6,000.
Clyde T. Farmer and Jevon E. Thompson to Clyde T. Farmer, parcel one: 75 feet, lots 8-10, 166 Gardner St., $20,000.
Wendy Marshall Dunevant and Cynthia Renee Chapline to Morris Wayne Porch Jr. and Kristi P. Porch, lots 11A and 11B, 206 Westover Lane, $110,200.
Recorded Nov. 20
Hauser Two to Leslie Hauser Martin, lot 33, section A, 130 Fairmont Circle, $250,000.
Steven T. Broach to Witcher Price Jr. and Twyla R. Price, lot 10, block B, 291 Dogwood Drive, $275,000.
Joann Bradley to John W. Wilmouth and Arlene M. Wilmouth, parcel one: lots 22 & 23, 214 Northwest Blvd., $25,000.
Patricia A. Guy (Patricia A. Williams) to Ramon S. Guy, 70 feet, lot 327, 435 Van Buren St., no money transferred.
Karl H. Talts and Dorothy Talts to Teresa W. Ingram, 0.186 acre, lot 19, block A, 120 Charles Towne Drive, $215,000.
Johnson Realty of Virginia Inc. to Harold Wayne Huffman, 50 feet, lot 115, 1509 Myrtle Ave., $20,000.
Brenda J. Brokaw to Robert J. Dodson III, 59.96 feet, lot 14, 284 West Main St., $410,000.
Stacy D. Allocca, Stacy D. Allocco to God’s Pit Crew Properties, 2515 North Main St. and Northmont Boulevard, $300,000.
Recorded Nov. 21
Norhurst Properties Danville to 2291 Schoolfield, 54.985 acres, 2291 Memorial Drive and Bishop Road, $987,400.
2291 Schoolfield and Dan River Plaza, 2291 Memorial Drive and West Main St., $1.
Riverside Equipment Co. to The Daniel Group Inc., parcel B-three, 325 Westover Drive, no money transferred.
Recorded Nov. 22
Jeffrey Tyler Stroud and Cynthia Stroud to Joseph A. Dabbs Jr., lot one, block two, 1722 North Main St., $30,000.
Janie Martin Payne to Janie Martin Payne and Wendy D. Payne, 43.7 feet, lot 16A, 115 Capri Court, no money transferred.
Fannie Mae (Federal National Mortgage Association) to Angela Milam, 60 feet, lot 30, section B, Brooke Drive, $68,000.
Tangela R. Feracho to Tony Richardson and Cheryl West, 44 feet, lot 17, 1111 Washington St., $7,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Nov. 15
Sharon W. Moon to F. Dale Elliott and Kay M. Elliott, new tract, 2.5000 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Freedom Mill Investments Co. and Amy Anne Davis to Elizabeth Ann Tucker, lots three and four, Town of Chatham, $75,000.
Dennis H. Tucker and Robyn O. Tucker to Lee H. Tucker, parcel two, Pittsylvania County.
Dennis H. Tucker and Robyn O. Tucker to Benjamin R. Tucker, tract one, 49.31 acres, State Route 685, Chatham District, no money transferred.
Robyn O. Tucker and Dennis H. Tucker to Elizabeth A. Tucker, Sarah R. Tucker and Emily T. Walker, parcel A, 30.438 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Siegfried Irby and Frances Irby to Christine Oakes, tracts 20B, 20A and 20C, Davis Drive, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Jeffrey Scott Criswell and Ashly C. Criswell (Mary Ashley Cowan Criswell) to Alan T. Crews and Grayson McGuill, partial tract A, 2.72 acres off State Road 719, Pittsylvania County, $32,000.
William E. Landrum Jr. and Lydia S. Landrum to Trenton E. Landrum and Ashley S. Landrum, lot eight, 2.000 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Gayle Ferguson Barts, Phyllis Ferguson Milley, Terri Ferguson Wentz and Mark Eugene Ferguson to Lea Michelle Pugh-Lake, three tracts, State Road 729, Dan River District, $185,000.
Recorded Nov. 18
James Fitzgerald Hankins and Mina K. Hankins to James Fitzgerald Hankins and Mina K. Hankins, 141.390 acres, State Road 1096, Blairs District, no money transferred.
Marjorie P. Turpin, Brian H. Turpin and Janice T. Latendresse to Atkinson Rentals, lot four, 1.00 acre, section A, Bridgewood, Pittsylvania County, $292,500.
Rocco Reynolds to Nathan A. Noble and Samantha S. Noble, lots 21 & 22, section D, Deerwood Springs, Blairs District, $120,000.
Katie Hogan Millner (Katie L. Hogan) and Robert J. Millner to Katie Hogan Millner and Robert J. Millner, lot one, 2.120 acres, State Rod 634, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
WAE Properties to Hunter Murphy and Ashley Murphy, lot 25, section two, Sharon Meadows, Pittsylvania County, $110,000.
Melody W. Williams (Melody Williams) to Michael L. Craft, lot 32, section A, Highland Farms, Pittsylvania County, $78,000.
Gary Fenton Reynolds and Teresa V. Reynolds to Donald Wayne Edwards Jr. and Sarah Elizabeth Edwards, tract five, 30.000 acres, State Road 750, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Nov. 19
Keith Fields to Arthur R. Kortland, 0.674 acre, State Road 844, Pittsylvania County, $126,750.
The Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Robert W. Tenney, lot nine, section B, Brush Arbor Court, Pittsylvania County, $45,000.
Nellie Reynolds Osborne to The Nellie R. Osborne Revocable Living Trust, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Matthew V. Peacock and Carol S. Hedrick to April Koschker, 1.875 acres, Pittsylvania County, $67,000.
Recorded Nov. 20
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Lofton Leasing, 0.476 acre, State Route 638, Staunton River District, $65,000.
Kimberly F. Garrison and Kenneth George Garrison Jr. to Kenneth George Garrison Jr., tract C, 0.702 acre, State Road 755, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Kimberly F. Garrison and Kenneth George Garrison Jr. to Kenneth George Garrison Jr., amended tract B, 4.290 acres, State Road 755, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Clyde T. Davis and Lisa A. Davis to Barry A. Chism, 2.00 acres, Pittsylvania County, $35,000.
Recorded Nov. 21
Franklin W. Monroe and Ella Mae N. Monroe by Karen M. Hayes to Rebecca A. Komoroski, 0.78 acre, Highway 633, Staunton River District, $18,000.
Garry K. Smith and Linda L. Smith to Jaime S. Pritchett, partial lot one, State Road 750, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Ronald L. Ross and Wanda O. Ross (Wanda Diane Oakes Ross) to Kyle T. Craig and Mitzela Craig-Martinez, lot C one, lot D one and parcel X, State Route 875, Pittsylvania County, $328,000.
Wanda C. Burton to Tracy Ray Catlin, lot seven, block one, Jasperwood Park, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
