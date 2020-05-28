City of Danville
Recorded May 4
Olivia Dallas Moore (Olivia Dallas Graham) and Olivia Dallas Collins to Linda Kay Boyce, 121.04 feet, lot 15, block W, 528 Doe St., $78,500.
Ray H. Hayes (Ray Herbert Hayes) and Lois S. Hayes (Lois Sparks Hayes) to Ray H. Hayes, Cresent Street, no money transferred.
Ray H. Hayes (Ray Herbert Hayes) to Ray H. Hayes, parcel one: 51.2 feet, tract one A, (Old Yanceyville Road), no money transferred.
Robert G. Freeman and Wausenia L. Freeman to Robert G. Freeman and Wausenia L. Freeman, lot one, block C, Grandimere Drive and 135 Westhaven Drive, no money transferred.
Sylvia Gunn, Clifton Gunn and Pearlene Gunn to Anthony Haden, 50 feet, lot four, 226 Grant ST., $3,000.
SRE to Monica Serna Medina and Jose Luis Betancort Rodriguez, parcel one: 75 feet, lots 51-53; parcel two: lots 48-50, 448 Church Ave., $52,000.
Arielle N. Jadan to Mary Litchfield, lot one, 3030 Joy Circle, $182,000.
Recorded May 5
Jimmie L. News and Patricia A. New to Shirley A. Nelson, 60 feet, lot 258, Prospect Street, no money transferred.
Recorded May 6
Thelma Smith Alverson and Ignacia A. Metcalf to Sydnee Dickens Hanks, 65 feet, lot 20, section C, 127 Naples St., $109,000.
Willie B. Carrington to Jermaine L. Vaughan and Emanuela R. Grinston, 30 feet, Baltimore Ave., no money transferred.
Christian H. Wright and Carol A. Wright to Christian H. Wright, 45.02 feet, lot 21, 133 Lipton Lane, no money transferred.
Recorded May 7
David E. Hoffman and Elizabeth L. Deaver to Justin H. Elliott and Dana Nicole Elliott, 0.810 acre, lot two A, 230 Jenny Lane, $227,000.
Recorded May 8
Tammy Nelson Anderson to Beverly Forte, 68.99 feet, lot wo and partial lot three, section K, 118 Mulberry Road, $91,400.
Pittsylvania County
AOJ Enterprises to Neil S. Clarridge and Stephenie S. Clarridge, 8.251 acres, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
Ernestine Tucker to Christopher Michael Lea Sr., lot four, Staunton River District, $115,000.
Rachael R. Urruela to Cory N. Weatherford and Madison Brook Weatherford, 10 acres and five acres, Banniser District, $150,000.
David Holley and Teresa Holley Bray, lot six, section E, Jamerson Road, Olde Hunting Hills, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to Colton Ace Wyatt, 1.331 acres, Staunton River District, $135,000.
Triple C. Properties to Christopher T. Walker, lot 21, Town of Hurt, $149,800.
Abercrombie Corp. to SSABC2020, 0.331 acre, Main and Reid Streets, Pittsylvania County, $230,000.
Lisa L. Sutton to Lisa L. Sutton and Kyle Scott Sutton, lot eight B, 1.490 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded May 5
Meryl L. Dalton, Kelly D. Gibson and Kenneth W. Gibson to Kelly D. Gibson and Kenneth W. Gibson, lots 77 thru 100, block D, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Fireside Land to Benjamin Merdivil, parcel, State Road 719, Blairs District $9,870.
Frances P. Dabney and Debra D. Hinto to Joseph Hinton and Debra D. Hinton and David Hinton, three parcels, interest, Pittsylvania County, $40,000.
Frances P. Dabney and Debra D. Hinton to Joseph Hinton, Debra D. Hinton and David Hinton, lot seven, Westridge Farms Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $10,000.
Tommy Wayne Stanley Jr. to Ernest W. Eanes and Nancy K. Eanes, lot six-B one and lot six-B two, State Road 729, Pittsylvania County, $21,000.
Tanya Gillespie to Ernest W. Eanes and Nancy K. Eanes, lot B-two, 0.7952 acre, State Road 729, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Virginia Alexander Knight, Fay R. Knight, David H. Nilson and Lisa W. Nilson to David H. Nilson and Lisa W. Nilson, parcel one and parcel three B, Pittsylvania County, $10,000.
Jeffrey M. Hite (Jeff Hite) and Shirley Jo M. Hite (Shirley Milam Hite) to Jeffrey M. Hite and Shirley Jo M. Hite, 3.92 acres and lot two, 2.060 acres, State Road 726, Dan River District, no money transferred.
JMB Investment Co. to Home Sweet Home Investment, 2.813 acres, Pittsylvania County, $1,338,000.
Francis M. Martin, Thomas O. Martin and Anna M. Craik to James R. Bogdanovith and Melody K. Bogdanovitch, revised lot four B-three, 1.465 acres, State Road 1071, Pittsylvania County, $79,000.
Recorded May 6
Rhoderic Venton Watson to Angela Watson Pruitt, tract three A and tract A, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Kristi C. Irby (Kristi I. Harris) and William Allan Harris Jr. to Jerry Shelton and Candace Shelton, lot C, 3.990 acres, Pittsylvania County, $4,000.
Luther Vernon Moon, Diane B. Moon and Terri Lynne Moon Saunders (Terri Lynn Moon) to Virginia Electric and Power Co., parcel, 4.60 acres, Taylors Mills Road, Pittsylvania County, $34,500.
The Lester Group Inc. to Donalva Witcher and Lillie Pritchett, lot 18 A, Westford Park, Westover District, $7,000.
Jeffrey S. McGee to Jeffrey S. McGee and Karen Lynn McGee, tract two A, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
