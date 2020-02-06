City of Danville
Recorded Dec. 23
Jesse Work to Truman R. Moore Jr. and Lisa R. Moore, lot 18, section K, 234 Shamrock Drive and Dublin Court, $119,900.
David Kent Dixon to Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, lot B, 218 Jefferson Ave., $13,000.
MCAP Advisers to MCAP Kenneth House, 0.373 acre, 1111 Main St., no money transferred.
Michael S. Jones to Robin Danielle Beck, 125.46 feet, lot one, section O, 318 Third Ave., $110,000.
Janayia McCorkle to Morris Snead, Unit 225-H, building 11, Phase four, Cabin Creek, 225 H Seminole Trail, $23,000.
Recorded Dec. 27
Larry D. Grant and Janice L. Grant to Larry D. Grant and Janice L. Grant, 47.2 feet, lot B, 682 Berryman Ave., no money transferred.
Onyx & Shadow Equities to MFT RE Holdings, 42 feet, partial lot one, block two, 206 Scales St., $1,270.67.
Home Opportunity to Onyx and Shadow Equities, 42 feet, partial lot, one, block two, 206 Scales St., $1,270.67.
Recorded Dec. 30
Douglas L. Dawson and Vernie M. Dawson to Jamie Moore Farris Life Estate, Taylor Street, no money transferred.
Brenda A. Marshall (Brenda Joyce Adkins Arnold), Brenda A. Arnold, Brenda Adkins Arnold and Edward Neal Marshall Sr. to Ranzie Cardwell Jr. and Sandra Cardwell, parcel one, 100 feet, lots one and two, Old Halifax Road, no money transferred.
John J. Slivka and Laura A. Slivka to Kevin M. Hill and Lauren A. Hill, 256.78 feet, lot 14, 349 Oak Creek Drive, $232,000.
J. Donovan Wheeler and Susan W. Weis to Juan Neftali Rodriguez Paz, 65 feet, lot 30, section F, 477 Granville Drive, $75,000.
Francesca McDaniel Strader to Mark Delane Eanes and Virginia Brooke Eanes, 820 Rutledge St., $2,250.
Sarah P. Crumpton to Donna H. James, lot A, 822 Rambler Drive and Primrose Place, $99,000.
Deborah Chambers executive for Martha Powell to Randolph L. Smithers, 60 feet, lot 22, section B, 520 Brooke Drive, $45,000.
Recorded Jan. 2
Andrew Griffin (Andrew Griffen) and Brenda H. Griffin (Brenda H. Griffen) to Mario Carreno Martinez, lot six, 215 Kings Court, $25,000.
Nancy Gilbert Blair to Calvin J. Nunnally Jr., lot 11, section A, 221 Green Acres Drive, $149,900.
Norma H. Smith (Norma H. Coleman) to David W. Pugh, 75 feet, lot five, 158 Pineview Drive, $93,500.
Emmanuel T. Kidd and Shanika Kidd to Lighthouse Real Estate Investors, 50 feet, lots 36-37, 223 Parkland Drive, no money transferred.
Marie M. Johnson to Nichole Chandler, 0.38 acre, lots 26-27, section G, 1215 Rosemary Lane, no money transferred.
Christopher S. Nicoletti and Meredith Anne Ingram to Christopher S. Nicoletti and Meredith Anne Ingram, lot three, section A, 146 Pendleton Drive, $10.
Joshua T. Harlow and J. Michael Albright to Curtis Covington, lot seven, section L, 132 Westmore Drive, $94,000.
Recorded Jan. 3
The Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Timothy S. Westbrooks and Kristen D. Westbrooks, lots 37-39 and 41-46, 221 Mountain Hill Road, $34,200.
Hawthorne Apartments Inc. to Boss Investments, parcel one, tract Y, 480 West Main St., $540,000.
Joseph E. O’Boyle and Jessica Hancock O’Boyle to Joseph E. O’Boyle and Jessica Hancock O’Boyle, 60 feet, lot one, 439 West Main St., no money transferred.
Shannon N. Barker to Carrington Mortgage Services, 60 feet, lot 37, section H, 816 Glendale Ave., $34,960.
Mandisa F. Anderson to Carrington Mortgage Services, 65.03 feet, lot A, 836 Kemper Road, $60,146.24.
Recorded Jan. 6
Crystal Cook Meadows to T.I.T.L.E. Investments and Bryson Keith Fields, lot 16, section K, 400 Northmont Blvd., and Timberlake Drive, $50,000.
Donald N. Polsky to Donald N. Polsky and Danielle Polsky, 120 feet, lot five, section A, 364 Hanley Circle, no money transferred.
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Marlene S. Giles, 110 feet, lot 17, section J, 364 North Woodberry Ave., $74,000.
Recorded Jan. 7
Michael Arvin Dalton (Michael A. Dalton), Edgar A. Dalton, Cheryl D. Merricks and Rachel W. Dalton to 2GA Rentals, lot A, 759 Sixth St., $25,000.
Howard Washington Bolton Jr. (Howard W. Bolton Jr.), H.W. Bolton Jr., Howard Washington Bolton III and Mary Nelson Bolton (Mary N. Bolton) to JHN Investments, Wilson Street, $611,700.
Clarice H. Price (Clarice Hundley Price) to Steven V. Cruz and Elia Cruz, 0.27 acre, lot nine A, section Q, 123 Shannon Drive, $130,000.
Stokesland United Methodist Church to Board of Missions of The United Methodist Church-Danville District, 3.340 acres, lot one, 212 Murphy Circle and Holcomb Street, no money transferred.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Dec. 23
Patrick W. Sheldon and Joanne E. Sheldon to Timothy P. Wachendorfer as custodian, lot 20, Hosea E. Wilson Jr. subdivision, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Joanne E. Sheldon and Patrick W. Sheldon to Patrick T. Sheldon as custodian, lot three, 0.905 acre, Pat Sheldon Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Patrick W. Sheldon and Joanne E. Sheldon to Joshua T. Sheldon, lot 10, 0.81 acre, Ann Marie Park, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Patrick W. Shelton and Joanne E. Shelton to Ella M. Wachendorfer, lot one, 1.44 acres, Ann Marie Park, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Francis M. Martin and Linda L. Stroud to Art Stanley II, tract B two, 9.167 acres, Pittsylvania County, $39,500.
Jacqueline S. Carlson to Scott A. Spalding and Christina M. Spalding, lot 30, section B, Windsor Farms Subdivision, Westover District, $215,000.
Victoria M. Truitt to Sandra S. Jones, 0.903 acre, Tunstall District, $52,000.
Elner F. Guy to Napoleon T. Logan lot six, section C, State Road 1721, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Frederick L. Johnson and Joy F. Johnson to Wesley J. Hall and Shara C. Hall, lot eight B, section two, Evergreen Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $450,000.
Nellie J. Glass to Elizabeth D. Wilkes, lot eight A, 1.995 acres, State Road 612, Pittsylvania County, $125,400.
Cordelia W. Plymale to William V. Tompkins II and Patricia B. Tompkins, lots 12 thru 14, Callands-Gretna District, $139,900.
Recorded Dec. 27
Kenneth Morris and Tami G. Morris to Greenpond Baptist Church, partial tract four, 1.380 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Fred F. Weaver Jr. and Donna Cisneros to James Dale Wilkins and Tammy Lee Wilkins, lot 0, 2.383 acres, State Road 966, Pittsylvania County, $49,001.
Loretta D. Smith to Marie R. Witcher, 1.00 acre, State Road 765, Pittsylvania County, $29,000.
Dorothy Eleanor Fall to Kenneth O. Shelton Revocable Trust, lot two, 184 ¼ acres, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Dorothy Eleanor Fall to Kenneth O. Shelton Jr. and Robert Shelton, lot two, 184 ¼ acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Marvin O. Valentine and Rhonda S. Valentine to U.S. Bank National Association, lot 13, Pittsylvania County, $44,757.86.
Recorded Dec. 30
Eddie L. Hite Jr., Kristy L. Hite, Douglas Wayne Hite, Robin W. Hite, Tammy Hite Sexton and P. Wayne Sexton to Tammy Hite Sexton and P. Wayne Sexton, 1.352 acres, State Highway 732, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Christopher Lee Goss and Reva R. Goss to Christopher Lee Goss and Reva R. Goss, lot nine, section B, Olde Huntington Hills West, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Richard E. Wallace and Ronnie Pembelton (Ronald L. Pembelton) to REW Land, four parcels, various parcels and acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Delano Roosevelt Watlington, Gladys Watlington Thompson (Gladys Watlington Jones), Emilie R. Watlington, Gary L. Watlington and David James Watlington to Kenneth D. Moss and Sherry H. Moss, 120.22 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $325,000.
Lee Holland Crews and Dean L. Crews to Jeffrey Allen Crews and Connie K. Crews, tract one, 52.3565 acres and 3.1302 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Mary Hardy Betterton to Luffman Real Estate, lot one B, 1.500 acres, U. S. Highway 58, Pittsylvania County, $435,900.
Peggy G. Haskins to Rodger D. Blackwell and Pamela Sue Blackwell, 1.301 acres, U.S. Highway 58, Westover District, no money transferred.
Gloria E. Pope to George Delvin East and Charlene East Pope, lot A, 0.81 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Jan. 2
Lee Jepson Crosby and Cynthia Hamm Crosby to Christopher A. Lund and Joyce C. Lund, tract four, 5.010 acres, Pittsylvania County, $26,500.
David Hemler and Valerie Hemler to Ashley N. Holland and Mitchell A. Holland, three lots, Cascade Road, Pittsylvania County, $102,500.
Mount Cross Properties to Barry D. Scruggs, 2.000 acres, State Route 665, Staunton River District, $137,500.
Elizabeth Ann Cook to James N. Nartowicz, lot three, 1.276 acres, State Road 540, Pittsylvania County, $117,500.
Recorded Jan. 3
Milton Junior Perkins (Milton Jr. Perkins) to Silvester Lee Perkins Life Estate, 4.3 acres, State Road 622, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Lorene H. Murdock to Robert Richards and Patricia Richards, tract B one and tract B two, State Route 841, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
William Scott Krantz and Karrie Michelle Knight to David H. Nilson and Lisa W. Nilson, lot three B, 1.44 acres, State Road 794, Pittsylvania County, $172,900.
