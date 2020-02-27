City of Danville
Recorded Jan. 28
Robert W. Haley to Stanley Bailey, 75 feet, lots 24-26, 815 Holland Road, $9,000.
Irish Twins to LM Powell Investments, 35.08 feet, lot 109, 183 Powell Ave., $19,000.
Robert M. Hicks Jr. and Stephanie D. Hicks to Frank M. Shields, lot nine, section B, parcel one, 164 Confederate Ave., $47,000.
Recorded Jan. 29
Clyde E. Vipperman Jr. and Judy K. Vipperman to Timothy John Rogers and Marilyn Yvonne Rogers, partial lot, 499 West Main St., $168,000.
Andrew S. Goldstein to Southside Equity, 50 feet, lot 46, 1218 Myrtle Ave., $8,500.
Danville Properties Corp. to Lumber Managements and EPI Rentals, 324 White Rock Road, $9,500.
Danville Properties Corp. to EPI Rentals, 65 feet, lot 14, section T, 93 Fairfield Ave., $10,000.
Brenda J. Warren (Brenda E. Jackson) and Gene Terri Warren to Stacey Jackson Stown, 48.68 feet, lot 15, section G, 141, Elon Place, no money transferred.
Recorded Jan. 30
Wilbert H. Bowe to Vanessa B. Jeffries, Valerie Bowe, Vernita Bowe and Vickie Bowe, lots 161-163, 448 Stephens St., no money transferred.
David K. Roach and Mill Susan Pesce Roach to David K. Roach and Jill Susan Pesce Roach, lots 43A-44, 119 Stanley Lane, no money transferred.
Michael W. Holt and Karen B. Holt to Eufemia A. Gonzalez Lopez, lot five and partial lots four and six, 1427 Blair Loop Road, $68,000.
David Jerome Thacker and Bettie Sue James (Bettie Thacker) to New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2016-1, partial lot 35, 212 Willoughby Place, $60,020.50.
Angela Mason and William M. Whitlock Jr. to Patrick Girte and Whitney, lot three, section six, 231 Timberlake Drive, $47,000.
Delores Darlene James, Roger Wayne Gunnell Jr., Tina Gunnell Alverson and Lisa Dawn Russell to Lisa K. Gasper, lot 13, section N. 113 Vista Court, $66,000.
Nancy Fowlkes Hayden to Nancy F. Hayden, 102.25 feet, partial lots two-three, 251 Rocklawn Ave., no money transferred.
Recorded Jan. 31
Fannie Mae (Federal National Mortgage Association) to Alfreda Ma, 85 feet, lot 16, block H, 325 Brooke Drive, $76,999.
Jane B. Hawker, conservator of the estate of Leslie Marshall McCann to MJRW Inc., 115 feet, lots nine-12, 243 Mountain View Ave., $95,000.
Charles Lee Richardson and Mark Lynn Richardson to James Keith Richardson, Westover Drive, no money transferred.
Dehart Rentals to Helen Ree McKenzie, 70 feet, lot 39, section N, 34 Hylton Ave., $27,000.
Greater United Apostolic Church (Greater United Church of God) to Elisa L. Tate, 0.270 acre, lot 17, section three, 1247 Lockett Drive, $120,000.
David S. Lewis to Cheryl Lynn Inge, 70 feet, lot 16, section F, 461 Brentwood Drive, $85,700.
W. Shane Newcomb to Jose Luis Ponce Pacheco, 55 Shumate St., $45,000.
O. Darrell Wiseman and Mary L. Wiseman to DARMA, lot 12, Westover Drive, no money transferred.
Ora Darrell Wiseman to DARMA, parcel one, 0.19 acre, Westover Drive and Piedmont Place, no money transferred.
Kenneth L. Strader Jr. to Jason A. Estabrook, parcel one, lots 25-26 and partial lots 24, 27; parcel two: 85 feet lots 21-23 and partial lot 24, 425 Church Ave., $84,000.
Recorded Feb. 3
The Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Equity and Help Inc. TR 47, lot five B, 412 First St., $11,000.
Cynthia Wright and Mark Hopkins to Dwight Fuller, 80 feet, lot 17 A, section Q, 139 Tollier Place, $95,000.
Doris A. Banks and Berelyn J. Byers to Antonio Anthony and Toreia Anthony, 40 feet, 307 Bradley Road, no money transferred.
Rebecca Lynn Dinkle to Michelle Cahill, 60 feet, lot 205, 923 Adams St. and Van Buren Street, $2,500.
Wanda Elizabeth Wilson and Keith Angelo Wilson to Carolyn Rogers Hairston, 50 feet, lot 33, 221 Broad St., no money transferred.
Raymond L. Walters and Harvey L. Walter to Charlies D. Luck, partial lot 40, 844 Lee St., $2,500.
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Sandra O. Saunders and Glen T. Saunders, 37.8 feet, 163 Montague St., $26,125.
W. Joe Foster and Anne G. Foster to Harold Leigh Moore Jr. and Analisa Alvina Gordon, 49.38 feet, lot 23, 147 College Ave. $150,000.
Naser Abuiznied and Intissar Lailoune to Main Market Enterprise, 425 Memorial Drive & Upper Street, $620,000.
Community Investment and Development to Steven Bryan Ramsey, Branch Street, $1.
Recorded Feb. 4
Orlando Williams Jr., John W. Mason Jr.(erroneously shown on list of heirs as) John W. Mason III and Doretha A. Jones-Mason and Ewuniki Yasmeen Zubaidah Cordea Clark to Bernadeen Jefferson Matthews, 45 feet, lot one, 433 Gay St., no money transferred.
Laura B. Moss and Johnny R. Reynolds (John R. Reynolds) to Amy Catherine Whitmer, 90.06 feet, lot 16A, section G, 768 Vicar Road, $180,900.
Gorjian Danville Realty to Siri Family Dollar, 145.43 feet, 0.491 acre, 604 North Main St., $625,000.
M&A Contracting to Cardinal Properties 225, United 225 J., Building 11, Phase four, Cabin Creek, 225 Seminole Trail, $26,000.
M&A Contracting to Cardinal Properties 382, Unit 382, Building seven, Phase II, Cabin Creek, 382 Seminole Trail, $24,000.
Carson Donald R. Garrett, Betty Scarce Garrett, Joseph R. Scarce and Deborah B. Scarce to Mar-Dan Apartments, lots 22-23, 133 Kaywood Drive, no money transferred.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Jan. 27
ASK & C to Ranae L. Gilbert and Robert J. Graves, tract five, 1.326 acres, Happy Lane Estates, Chatham District, $10,500.
Jimmie Thomas Payne, Brenda Frances P. Haraway, Richard S. Payne, Pamela Payne Beasom (Pamela Sue P. Bradley) and Tommy Wayne Payne to Pamela Payne Beasom and David Eugene Odawald, partial tract one, 3.33 acres, Applewood Drive, Pittsylvania County, $50,000.
Lakeview Loan Servicing to Robert Jerrold Johnston Jr., lot seven, State Route 750, Pittsylvania County, $148,250.
David A. Long Jr. and David A. Long III to Heleny Judith Perez Sandoval, three parcels, U.S. Highway 58, Pittsylvania County, $$15,000.
Steven Matthew Trent, Sharon Wyatt Trent, David Michael Trent, Shawn Dowdy Trent and Edmund Wayne Trent to Steven Matthew Trent and Sharon Wyatt Trent, lot one, Snows Mills Road, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Recorded Jan. 28
George R. Parker and Cynthia M. Paker to Cynthia M. Parker, new lot 12 B, section one, 3.667 acres, Chestnut Ridge Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Franklin G. Crowder Jr. to Franklin G. Crowder Jr. and Pamela M. Crowder, 0.86 acre, State Road 640, Banister District, no money transferred.
Robert Lee Hairston and Mae Fannie Hairston to Elbert Thompson III and Terry R. Thompson, lot four E, State Road 622, Pittsylvania County, $5,000.
John A. Rife, special commissioner on behalf of Michael C. McDaniel to Title Investments and Christ E. Toufas, lot three, 1.69 acres, State Road 750, Pittsylvania County, $58,400.
Recorded Jan. 29
Raquel S. Frazer to Justin W. Willard and Chelsey L. Willard, 8.2 acres off State Road 1067, Pittsylvania County, $115,000.
Aaron Parrish Byrd to Don Westbrooks and Jessica Westbrooks, parcel A, 36.277 acres, Pittsylvania County, $65,000.
Durend Neal Holley and Landon Wayne Holley to Donnie J. Van Matre, lots 55 thru 64, Town and Country Realty County Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $17,000.
Leonard J. Krzywicki and Susan L. Krzywicki to Domenico Guardascione, lot 10, 1.538 acres, Double Tree, section one, Pittsylvania County, $395,000.
Recorded Jan. 30
Kent and Kent Farms to Blackstock Properties, lots 20 and 21, Staunton River District, $20,000.
Annie Jean Logan to Chimera REO 2018-NRI, lot two, State Road 1153, Pittsylvania County, $79,337.22.
Jason T. Spencer and Brandy C. Spencer to Lakeview Loan Servicing, lot three, four and partial lot two, Ferry Road, Pittsylvania County, $22,040.
John F. Walker and Inez K. Walker to NYMT Loan Trust I, lot B, 1.05 acres, State Route 652, Callands-Gretna District, $54,875.73.
Emily L. Wimbush to Termaine K. Wimbush, 0.5 acre, State Road 729, Blairs District, no money transferred.
Danville Properties Corp. to EPI Rentals, lot six A, State Road 707, Pittsylvania County, $500.
Danville Properties Corp. to EPI Rentals, lot four A and five A, State Route 707, Pittsylvania County, $10,000.
Philip William Reynolds and Delphia Sams Reynolds to Philip William Reynolds, tract four, 7.555 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Kenneth C. May and Valerie K. May to Charles Ronald Brammer and Suzanne E. Brammer, lot two, Three Pointe Isle, Franklin County, $985,000.
Jefferson M. Catlett and H. Curtis Pearson Jr. to Charles Brian Kcraget an Michelle Andrews, part Henry County and Franklin County, State Tax paid in Franklin County, no money transferred.
Recorded Jan. 31
Sonya Gregory, Donald Morris Anderson and Barry Keith Anderson to Rush L. Little and Margaret E. Little, 2.52 acres and 2.5 acres, State Route 969, Callands-Gretna District, $145,000.
Rush L. Little and Margaret E. Little to Donald J. Johnson and Christy N. Johnson, 2.50 acres, State Route 969, Callands District, $160,000.
David R. Ankeney and Barbara R. Ankeney to David R. Ankeney and Barbara R. Ankeney, parcel C, 124.40 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
William Scott Hyman to Jonathan P. Moss and Sarah C. Moss, two acres, Blairs District, $120,000.
Yates Mobile Services Corp. (Yates Home Sales) to Amanda L. Coleman, lot three, State Route 634, $273,630.04.
Greenwich Revolving to Joseph Childress, lot seven and eight, North Main Street, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Timothy Alan Hearp and Michelle Renee Hearp to Timothy Alan Hearp, lot 98, 3.16 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home Inc. and Moe Inc. to Small Town Parlor, lot one, new lot three and four, Town of Gretna, $1,300,000.
Michael A. Keen to Carolyn M. Keen, 1.26 acres, 1/6 interest, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
