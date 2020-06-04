City of Danville
Recorded May 11
Anna H. Freeze to James Clark Delgliesh and Maria Rosario Delgliesh, lot 10, section E, 116 Millerton Road, $126,000.
Carter Bank & Trust to the Industrial Development Authority of Danville, 401 & 407 Main St. and Market Street, $200,000.
St. Paul Outreach Center C.O.G.A. to Sherry Cockman, parcel one: partial lot six, State Road 730, Eagle Springs Road, $1,100.
Herman Thompson to Sherry Cockman, tract 21, State Road 730, Eagle Springs Road, $2,500.
Daryl W. McGee and Gloria F. McGee to Allen W. Taylor, parcel one: lots 102-105, block C, 203 Piney Forest Road, $50,000.
Mark Timothy Lassiter, Richard Max Lassiter, David Blake Lassiter, Luke Errington Lassiter and Laura Lynette Lassiter Betz to Phillip J. Honea and Samantha C. Honea, lot five A, section B, Whittington Drive, Windsor Heights, $5,000.
Recorded May 12
David S. Odhner Jr. and Laura Susanna Odhner to Laura Elise Mayor and Amy Elizabeth Kennedy, 70 feet, lot 37, 209 Murphy Circle, no money transferred.
John S. Garwood to Linda A. Stephens and Bryant L. Stephens, 65 feet, lot 13, section G, 439 Northmont Blvd., $132,100.
Brenda D. Morris to Mahesh Srinivasaiah and Sangeetha Srinivasalu, partial lot six, bock eight, 222 Moana Place, $17,000.
Brenda D. Morris to Mahesh Srinivasaiah and Sangeetha Srinivasalu, partial lot six, block eight, 123 Moffett ST., $21,000.
Recorded May 13
Gibson Properties to Tammy Nelson Anderson, parcel one: lot six, 525 Crestview Drive, $75,000.
Nathan L. Parkes (Nathan L. Parks) and Heidi Lynn Parkes (Heidi Parks) to Nathan L. Parkes and Elizabeth Dawn Moose, lots 19-20 and 52-53, 144 Hamlin Ave., $39,270.
West Main Properties to David M. Fieldman, 48.22 feet, lot 10, 166 Marshall Terrace, $108,154.30.
Recorded May 14
SRE to Elkins Rental, partial lots two and four and lot three, Edgewood Drive, $3,500.
Bonnie G. Gosney to Blue Heels Real Estate Investors, parcel one: 90.05 feet, lot 57 B; parcel two: 223.04 feet, lot 57 C, 535 Woodlawn Drive, $47,000.
Stacy A. Tyree and Donna L. Tyree to TWOZ Properties, 150 feet, lots 192-197, 85 Vandola Road, $145,000.
Jeffrey Wayne Hively and Kimberly Martha Hively to Amber L. Stephens, 70 feet, lots 63, 64 and partial lot 62, block C, 287 Linden Drive, $279,000.
Recorded May 15
Andrew Henderson to Christine Garrett, ½ interest Arnett Boulevard, 160 Locust Lane, no money transferred.
Roberto W. Wilkins to Hamza Ghauri, 50 feet, lot 12, 165 North Ave., $17,000.
Judy P. Scearce to River City Property, Ingram Road, $40,000.
Frederick B. Kidd (Frederick Kidd) and Michele Kidd to Over and Above Real Estate Investors, parcel one: 60 feet, lot 10, block B, 826 Melrose Ave.; parcel two: lots 17 & 18, section D. Hartford and Macon St., no money transferred.
U.S. Band and Trust to Marvin K. Jones II, 75 feet, lot four, section H, 142 Kennon Drive, $69,000.
George V. Henderson and Jackie H. Henderson to George V. Henderson and Jackie H. Henderson, lot 34, section I, 806 Audubon Drive, no money transferred.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded May 7
Shirley W. Mills (S.W. Mills) and Judith M. Mills to Shirley M. Mills, parcels, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
The Lilly Maybee (Lilly Maybe) to Kent Patrick Knepper and Liza Bernaddette Knepper, 1.01 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Caroline W. Rakes to Tammy R. Mills, lot A one, 1.355 acres, State Road 750, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Caroline W. Rakes to Tammy R. Mills and Dennis L. Mills, lot 41, Sugartree Park, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Rocky W. Rakes and Amy Rakes to Tammy R. Mills, partial lots five thru seven, Mount Cross Road, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Caroline W. Rakes to Rocky W. Rakes and Amy Rakes, 143.119 acres, State Road 863, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Michael B. Brooks to Augusta Clark Construction, lot one, 5.989 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Robert Hunter Brown (Robert H. Brown) and Donald A. Humbert to Brandon Crawford, lot 69, section A, 1.29 acres, State Road 750, Pittsylvania Count, $160,000.
Amy Marie Cash-Cox (Amy M. Cash) to Amy Cash-Cox and Paul Avery Cox, lot A two-five, 1.421 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded May 8
Town of Hurt to Marc M. Sirockman and Deborah Sirockman, parcel A, State Route 924, town of Hurt, $40,000.
Timothy Ray Rigney to J.W. Bolton and Elease E. Bolton, lot three, 2.04 acres, Fall Creek Road, Pittsylvania County, $39,900.
David Lowell Hutson and Daniel George Garrett and Amy M. Force-Garrett to Jones Family Cemetery, tract, 1.924 acres, Huntington Trail, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Dorcas M. Breedon to James W. Crites and Rebecca T. Crites, parcel, property Franklin County, all taxes paid Franklin County, Callands-Gretna District, $543,000.
Jimmy Coleman Edwards to Mary Beth Ray, lot four, 6.720 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Jimmy Coleman Edwards to Amanda Joy Mason, parcel, 78.32 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Irvin A. Payne Jr. and Brian H. Payne to Lakeshore Pointe at SML, Callands-Gretna District, 30.53 acres and 17.19 acres, partly in Franklin County, State Road, Pittsylvania County, $950,000.
Judy T. Simpson to Ronald S. Burnette and Kimberly D. Burnette, lots 92 thru 95, Town of Gretna, $59,000.
Recorded May 11
Penny Lane Services to Lofton Leasing, 3.014 acres, Pittsylvania County, $50,000.
Jacob W. Adams and Jacquelyn Adams to Mahesh Srinivasaiah and Sangeetha Srinivasalu, partial tract four, Pittsylvania County, $110,000.
Corey L. Easley to Carlton H. Witcher and Betty J. Witcher, lot one, 7.00 acres, State Route 612, Pittsylvania County, $7,000.
Don W. Satterfield II and Heather N. Satterfield to Brenda S. Streeter, lot six A, section D, 0.706 acre, Forestroad Drive, Pittsylvania County, $289,000.
Ricky L. Dalton and Christine R. Dalton to Benjamin P. Meeks and Candice D. Meeks, new parcel B, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
James A. Moore Sr. to Martha More Worsham, lot six, Staunton River District, $45,000.
Timothy M. Berisford and Misti M. Berisford to Preston Buckanan and Melanie Buckanan, 0.920 acre, State Road 614, Pittsylvania County, $146,500.
Mark Alan Showalter (Mark A. Showalter) and Aubrey M. Showalter to Mark A. Showalter, lot 12, State Road 640 and 1053, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded May 12
Gloria D. Cook to Victor G. Brooks and Jean G. Brooks, 1.18 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
David L. Vaughan to Jared L. Underwood and Katie E. Underwood, lot seven, 1.717 acres, Grove Road Subdivision, town of Hurt, $207,000.
David Leslie Adams and Cathy Ann Easley Adams to J.D. Shelton, Gloria E. Shelton and Tammy Shelton Wiles, 80.5 acres, Blairs District, $100,000.
Tina Milam Campbell to Jarrett Lynn Milam, lot 15, 9.575 acre, State Road 729, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
M. Kendall Lumber Company Incorporated to Gene Eldon Revis, lot 22 and 23, State Road 825, Pittsylvania County, $42,000.
Jerry D. Cook Sr. and Pamela S. Cook to Stephanie Damery, 1.50 acres, State Road 951, Pittsylvania county, $41,000.
Nathan L. Parkes (Nathan L. Parks) and Heidi Lynn Parkes (Heidi Lynn Parks) to Nathan L. Parkes and Elizabeth Dawn Moose, partial tract five and tract five A, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Pin Oak Properties to Nancy Larissa Kaye Deedrich and Curtis Frederick Deedrich, 2.385 acres, State Route 729, Dan River District, $260,000.
Recorded May 13
John T. Simpson to John Coleman Simpson, 1.33 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Billy J. Davis Sr. and Diane P. Davis to Chris Hines, 7.41 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Matthew James Younger to Adelaida C. Younger, 0.465 acres off St. Highway 62, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Matthew A. Wels and Lindsey D. Wells to Jacob M. East and Amanda W. East, new lot A, 1.229 acres, State Route 741, Pittsylvania county, no money transferred.
Recorded May 14
Laura P. Law (Laura Paxton Law) to Laura P. Law, 164.27 acres, Mountain View Plantation, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
George V. Burnettte to Larry Williams, lot five, 1.085 acres, Franklin Turnpike, Pittsylvania County, $5,000.
Thomas L. Richie and Barbara J. Rickie to Wendy Rickie Farthing, parcel A, 3.15 acres, Ringgold Depot Road, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Angela G. Dribben to Samuel T. Dribben and Angela G. Dribben, tract A, 23.871 acres, State Route 675, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Mark Thomas Campbell to Charles W. Turner, 12.949 acres, State Road 851, Pittsylvania County, $25,000.
Chad Quinn Bagbey and Jennifer Cook Bagbey to Thomas M. Coleman and Lisa H. Coleman, lot one, State Road 876, Pittsylvania County, $291,000.
Fannie Mae (Federal National Mortgage Association) to MaKenzie S. Hall, lot 27, Wayside Acres, Staunton River District, $87,000.
Recorded May 15
Marvin Ken Jones to Cody W. Pryor and Jenna E. Lynch-Chapel, lot 15, State Road 727, Pittsylvania County, $123,300.
John R. Sherrill and Teresa S. Sherrill to Michael S. Jones and Emily Mayhew-Jones, lot B-two, 6.885 acres, State Road 734, Pittsylvania County, $46,000.
Richard E. Byrd and Richard Edward Byrd to Gerald W. Kelly, lot four A, 0.907 acre, State Route 718, Pittsylvania County, $80,000.
Nico Hamilton to Neecole Hamilton Womack, tract one A, 8.87 acres, Pine Retreat, Blairs District, no money transferred.
Areva Walton Boyd, Ophelia Walton Roher, Frankye L. Holl (Frankye H. Brewers), John Henry Walton and Patricia Woodson Walton to Hailey Nicole Riley, lot A thru lot D and lot A one, State Road 883, Pittsylvania County, $12,000.
Edward L. Pannill to Linkchel K. Harris, 74/100 acre, U.S. 29, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded May 18
Judy D. Thompson and Robin T. Terry to Judy D. Thompson and Robin T. Terry, 1.000 acres and tracts A, B and C, State Road 686, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Joseph G. Hill and Patrice L. Hill to Joseph G. Hill and Patrice L. Hill, lot 128, Eagle Pointe Shores, Phase two, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Mid Atlantic IRA to The Kingdom Trust Company, tract four, 1.06 acres, Pigg District, no money transferred.
Stone Mill Properties to Jessica L. Tannehill, lot A, Staunton River District, $109,900.
Jackie G. Poe and Dawn K. Poe to Marvin Ken Jones and Tiffany Swanson, lot eight, 0.931 acre, Hemlock Drive, Pittsylvania County, $365,000.
Donavan C. Rekstis and Bonnie Neal Burnham-Rekstis to Karen Huff Parham, lot 12, Breezewood Drive, Pittsylvania County, $285,000.
Christy N. Witt (Christy N. Chapman) to Christy N. Witt and Dylan Chapman, lot, 0.616 acre, State Route 640, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Joseph Rolla Davis and Patricia Marie Davis to Timothy Meredith Ramberg Sr., Arianna Ramberg and Nita Jean Baker, tract four, 8.377 acres, Pittsylvania County, $328,000.
Sandra Faye Wells Cook, Mary Elizabeth Wells Jones, Russell Stewart Wells and Bonnie W. Daniel to Stanley C. Reynolds Jr. and Wendy B. Reynolds, 42.91 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $70,000.
Johnny M. Mason, Penny S. Mason, Mariann S. M. Houff, Kathy Ellen Johnson, Douglas Bennett Johnson and Brenda Hodge Johnson to Mariannis M. Houff, lot 64 A and lot 58 A, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Laura W. Dudley to William J. Buckner and Jeanette L. Buckner, lot 13, 3.97 acres, State Road 961, $289,000.
John D. Adams Jr. and Yvonne Adams to Norfolk Southern Railway Company, 0.459 acre, Staunton River District, $85,000.
Wesley K. Cifers and Lyndsay S. Cifers to Wesley K. Cifers and Lyndsay S. Cifers, new lot six A, 2.382 acres, Mount Hermon Circle, no money transferred.
Michael S. Spicer and Allison Spicer to Jeremy Scott Shifflett, 2.14 acres, State Road 1118, Pittsylvania County, $236,000.
