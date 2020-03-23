Many of the area businesses that had managed to remain open over the past few weeks will now be forced to close for at least a month as a result of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order.
The most recent mandate, which was issued on Monday, calls for the closure of all recreation and entertainment businesses until late next month. Such businesses include theaters, fitness centers, barber shops and bowling alleys.
“Obviously there is going to be an impact on our ability to conduct business in the city of Danville,” said City Manager Ken Larking. “It’s not going to be pleasant in the meantime.”
Added Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones: “The most important thing is … the safety of our citizens here and Danville. That is first and the top priority.”
The order goes into effect on Wednesday and will remain in place through April 23. Businesses that violate the order can be charged with a class 1 misdemeanor, which carries as much as a year and jail and a fine of as much as $2,500.
“This is an unprecedented situation, and it requires unprecedented actions to protect public health and save lives,” Northam said in a statement.
Many retail businesses deemed essential may remain open, including grocery stores and pharmacies, many retailers, gas stations and banks and other financial institutions. Those retailers that don’t fall under the essential category may remain open but most follow a 10-patron rule and enforce social distancing.
Larking said that he wants people to remain calm and avoid “panic purchases.”
“The grocery stores will always be an essential service,” he said. “There’s no chance that anybody could disrupt the food supply to people in our country.”
Restaurants are allowed to remain open with delivery and takeout services but cannot provide dine-in services. Many area restaurants had already closed their dining rooms, while others were allowing no more than 10 customers at a time. Some restaurants had already shuttered.
All public gatherings of more than 10 people are also banned statewide. The order does not limit health care providers, food banks, media, law enforcement or governments.
Businesses not deemed essential or shut down are ordered to implement remote working when at all possible while people who must go to work should follow social distancing guidelines.
Alexis Earhardt, who heads the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, noted while the order is "incredibly disruptive" to the business community and thousands of impacted employees, the move is necessary to fight the virus.
"We are fortunate in our region to have a robust support infrastructure for our businesses, from the localities and economic development offices, Longwood’s Small Business Development Center, River District Association and the Chamber," she said. "We encourage all businesses in the region to let us know how we can help them in this extremely challenging time."
Ron Scearce, vice-chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, said that it’s important to err on the side of caution and follow recommendations and mandates to get through this pandemic quicker.
“It’s tearing our country apart with all the business that it’s closing down,” he said of the virus.
Over the past two weeks, government on the federal, state and local levels have declared a state of emergency and instituted various bans and precautions in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The Virginia Department of Health reports 254 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide. That number has risen steadily in recent days. The first positive case in Danville was reported on Sunday. The patient, a man in his 40s, is in isolation at Sovah Health-Danville.
“I think this is going to be good for our city,” Jones said of the new set of bans. “It’s hard, but we have to adhere to it and we have to get through this together.”
Added Larking: “The more we can do as a community as a group to limit the number of crowds ... the better off we’ll all be.”
