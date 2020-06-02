Since R3 Fitness opened in Chatham last Halloween, the gym saw a swift and promising trend of new members signing up.
MaryBeth Rodgers co-owns the facility with her husband, Daniel, and they were encouraged by the community’s support, as about 550 people bought memberships during the first few months of operating.
Then the coronavirus pandemic hit in mid-March and forced nearly all public places to close for an indefinite amount of time. For a young gym just finding its legs, it was a devastating blow to the progress it had made.
“It grew fast, and that’s what was so frustrating,” MaryBeth Rogers said. “Once we felt like we were in our groove, things were going good, this came about. We never expected it.”
On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced the plans for Phase Two of reopening, which is scheduled to begin Friday. At that time, indoor fitness facilities will be permitted to operate at 30% capacity.
Once Virginia entered Phase One of its reopening plan on May 15, restaurants, salons, churches and retail stores began to welcome back visitors with certain restrictions.
Fitness and exercise facilities, too, received new guidelines for operating at that time — the most substantial restriction being that if fitness and exercise facilities were to begin offering their classes, services and equipment, they could only do so outdoors.
That presented a problem because not all entities have outdoor space to offer.
That’s the case for R3 Fitness, Rogers said.
Joseph Worley, the owner of Ironside Gym on Westover Drive in Danville, ran into a similar issue.
He said Ironside Gym doesn’t have an area that will simultaneously keep his exercising members safe and keep non-members out. Ironside Gym, under normal circumstances, is also a 24/7 facility, but it is not staffed at all times, further preventing Worley from providing an outdoor option.
“It just isn’t feasible for me to open up and offer what my members would need outdoors at this time,” he said last week.
During the interim period, Worley stocked up on cleaning supplies and made plans to “go over what is necessary” as far as sanitation is concerned.
Before Phase Two restrictions were announced, Rogers was envious of other industries that had “been given more of an opportunity to prove themselves” and open with more freedom.
When R3 Fitness does reopen at a limited capacity, Rogers is unsure of how many members will be willing to return to the gym. She estimated that over half of the gym’s members are older than 60.
“I think, unfortunately, that we will potentially lose some of those members just out of fear, which I can completely understand if they’re more highly susceptible [to the virus],” Rogers said. “I hope that’s not the case. I hope I’m wrong.”
Representatives for Planet Fitness and the YMCA did not return messages seeking comment, but websites for both include lengthy statements regarding what measures will be taken regarding cleanliness and social distancing once they are able to reopen.
Smaller locally owned fitness businesses have different services that have lended themselves more easily to online or outdoor adaptations recently.
Danville Yoga and Meditation Center on Westover Drive has hosted Zoom classes and posted free videos to the company’s website and Facebook page.
“Right now, with everything that’s going on, people need the physical aspect of yoga,” owner Cyndi Reames said, “but they also need that calming, that centering and knowing that we’re still there for them.”
Reames said her studio does not have any outdoor space for classes, but a partnership with 2 Witches Winery and Brewery is in the works, and that may create some more opportunities.
Jeremy Clifton, the owner of Dominion CrossFit on Court Street, said he has moved training sessions to the field outside Langston High School for the time being.
“We have a good amount of people come out,” he said, “and they’re always looking for the next time. They can’t wait until the gym’s open.”
Firefly Yoga, located on Main Street in the River District, recently started holding five classes per week on the lawn at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History as a way to supplement its online offerings.
Aside from the rain-soaked week after Phase One officially started, the weather has been favorable to holding those classes outdoors, said owner Lauren Mathena. But if gyms and fitness facilities are ordered to remain even partially closed into the fall or winter, those businesses could continue to feel the financial squeeze of not operating normally.
“Most of us are very small,” Mathena said of locally owned gyms and studios, “and the overhead for renting a gym space is already high compared to the revenue.”
When Mathena can reopen her studio’s doors again, Firefly Yoga will be limited to four-person classes. She is confident some of her clientele will return to their exercise routines in some capacity.
“I think people absolutely want to be together,” she said. “The value of human connection cannot be overstated. … I expect that will resume even if it’s in smaller numbers.”
Cotton reports for the Register & Bee.
