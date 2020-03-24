Donald and Deborah Parks' restaurant at Ballou Park Shopping Center in Danville had just started to boom. They were planning to open a second location in the city.
But the coronavirus pandemic hit and they had to close Phi-lly Cheese Steak & Things.
"All that's on hold now," Donald said as he stood in front of their business Tuesday. At the time, the couple were hauling out food to donate so that it wouldn't go to waste and spoil.
On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all non-essential businesses in the state — such as theaters, fitness centers, beauty salons, bowling alleys, as well as dining and congregation areas in restaurants — to shut their doors before midnight Tuesday.
Many businesses in Danville deemed non-essential by Northam's order had already temporarily closed due to a drop in sales and a ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people.
Businesses at Ballou Park, including Great Wall Chinese restaurant and Oriental Nails salon, had signs on their doors notifying customers they were temporarily shuttered because of the coronavirus.
While the Parks are not happy at having to close their business, they understand the need for the governor's order.
"It's necessary, as bad as things are right now," Donald said.
The Parks cut up all the meat they had and are donating food that arrived last week to anyone walking by. They were offering peppers, onions, ham, turkey and other items "so people can have a little food basket," he said.
Deborah handed a bag of peppers, tomatoes and other items to a man who had approached.
"It will be good to make a sandwich out of it," said the man, Raymond Jones, adding that his wife could use it. "My wife is diabetic. Her appetite comes and goes. It will help her out."
Over at Nor-Dan Shopping Center in the northern part of the city, Visions Beauty Salon & Spa owner Christy Brown said she had enough money saved up to help out when shuttered during the ban.
"For the ones that didn't [save], my heart goes out to them," Brown said.
Nicole Riley, director of the Virginia branch of the National Federal of Independent Businesses, said the group's members are "very concerned that any shutdown will seriously impact the viability of their business."
The NFIB is an advocacy group that lobbies at the state and federal levels on behalf of the interests of its members, which include about 6,000 in Virginia and about 300,000 small business owners nationwide.
"They're really worried about sales and about whether they will be able to keep their doors open and their employees working," Riley said of small businesses.
According to a recent survey by the group, 76% of small businesses are negatively affected by the coronavirus outbreak — a large increase from just under a quarter among those that responded to a previous survey earlier this month, Riley said.
In Chatham, Garden City Pizza & Pasta had only one customer by Tuesday afternoon, said co-owner Nadia Shata.
"It's bad," she said.
The restaurant will offer to-go only service starting Wednesday following Northam's order.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, Garden City had a handful of employees. But they have since been laid off.
"Now it's just me and my husband," Shata said, adding that they plan to open their dining room back up when allowed.
Back over at Nor-Dan Shopping Center, Brown said her other Danville business, VBoutique, will keep her going.
"That's what I'll be doing," Brown said.
Another Nor-Dan business, Express Nail Spa, had already temporarily closed, according to a sign on its front door.
Tanya Hilliard, owner of Zinc Total Salon on Craghead Street, has to close her business under Northam's order.
"I'm just really trying to think positive," Hilliard said. "The Lord will provide for us. We have just prayed over our salon, our guests and for our safety and health."
For her, it's an opportunity for more family time.
"We'll get to spend time with our family and work on recipes at home and get some things done around the house," she said, adding that she intends to re-open Zinc when the order is lifted.
In the meantime, Hilliard plans to hold a couple of curbside retail events in front of Zinc in the coming month.
Supporting small locally owned businesses, she added, is vital during this time.
"That's really going to be important in the days to come," Hilliard said.
As for Deborah Parks, she is wary of the days to come with her and her husband's restaurant closed.
"We're scared," she said. "We're pretty much running the store by ourselves."
Staying at home will be lonely, she said, adding that they could use a loan from the Small Business Administration to stay afloat.
"Even a week for us to shut down takes two weeks for us to catch back up," she said. "It's a sad day, but what can you do but pray?"
