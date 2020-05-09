Business, health and government leaders say Danville and Pittsylvania County are ready for the first phase of reopening some closed businesses on Friday.
The changes outlined by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, which will likely go into effect on Friday, include allowing churches and salons to open with restrictions.
But that is all “dependent on how well our community adheres to social distancing guidelines,” said Danville City Manager Ken Larking.
“What’s really going to matter is how well we continue and how vigilant … we remain for healthy behaviors,” said Scott Spillmann, health director for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. “It’s going to help us determine how much and how fast we can open up.”
Phase one, which Northam expects will begin on Friday, would allow churches to hold indoor services at 50% capacity and hair salons may reopen with restrictions such as social distancing and face masks. Gyms, restaurants and breweries must remain closed inside through phase one, but they can offer outdoor services. Restaurants can open outdoor patios with reduced capacity and gyms can teach outdoor fitness classes.
Northam said that phase one could last two weeks or longer.
Alexis Ehrhardt, president and CEO of the Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, said for some local businesses businesses opening at half capacity wouldn’t make financial sense.
“Frankly, I would be surprised if they could make a profit, or even break even at half capacity,” she said.
Many area restaurants have pushed to-go and delivery options, but others — such as Me's Burgers and Brews, Danview Restaurant and Lil Pizza My Heart — have shut down for the time being.
Before area businesses and restaurants can begin fully reopening, Ehrhardt said it is important to understand whether consumers are ready to go back to these places that have been closed and what their expectations will be when they get there.
“If you open everything up and you don’t have any consumers, then that doesn’t do any good," she said.
The local chamber sent out a survey last week to gauge exactly that in an effort to help area businesses make informed decisions about when and how to open.
Many area leaders have been discussing how to safely reopen the area with area businesses and educational institutions.
The city has even developed a recovery planning chart to guide their decision making moving forward.
Northam did leave the door open for localities to propose stricter measures than “the floor” that he has outlined, but those would have to be presented to and signed off by him. At this time, neither Danville nor Pittsylvania County officials think that any additional restrictions are necessary for the region.
“We are not presently considering doing anything than the governor’s orders as it relates to non-essential businesses,” said Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman.
Added Ken Larking: “We feel that Danville is in a position to begin loosening guidelines ‘to the floor’ as soon as the governor gives us permission to do so.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia has continued to rise, but the percentage of tests coming back positive has seen some decline.
In Danville and Pittsylvania County, the number of cases has grown very slowly, with the total numbers at 39 in Danville and 17 in Pittsylvania County, according to Saturday data from the Virginia Department of Health. That equates to one fiftieth of a percentage of the population of the two localities.
Spillmann said he expects the overall number of cases in Danville and Pittsylvania County to rise in late May and through the summer, but not because the virus is spreading at a faster rate than it was. He and local officials are hoping to have more testing available and establish a drive-thru testing site, which will allow people who aren’t extremely sick to be tested.
“That’s just showing information that we didn’t have before,” he said. “It’s going to be a different subset of testing, not the real sick people.”
The exact location and timeline of that drive-thru site are still being determined, Spillmann said, but the goal is to provide more testing so that leaders have better data to use in their decision-making.
“We’re probably just going to have to start small… we’re just going to keep going as long as we can,” Spillmann said.
Ron Scearce, of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, is asking his fellow supervisors to consider passing a resolution at their next meeting that would allow Pittsylvania County to reopen with fewer restrictions than the Northam administration has laid out.
“The longer it takes us to get rolling, the harder it’s going to take us to come back,” Scearce said.
The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors sent a letter to Northam last week asking him to implement a regional approach in lifting restrictions, and the Bedford County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution in favor of such a move the week before.
“I also think we need to consider public health as a major factor in how and when we reopen,” Ehrhardt said. “This is a very fine line that we have to walk between balancing public safety and public health and doing everything we can to restart our economy.”
