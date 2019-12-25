Lauded by his co-workers as humble, perceptive, reasonable and instrumental in establishing the necessary infrastructure to attract large-scale industry and economic development projects, Greg Sides is stepping down from his position as assistant county administrator.
"All of a sudden you're the old guy," he said when presented a plaque at a recent board of supervisors meeting.
After 22 years of working for the county — the last 11 in the post of assistant county administrator — Sides walks away knowing he has made a positive impact on the county and completed his primary job description: help establish the needed infrastructure for large-scale industry and economic development projects.
“I look back, I see these facilities, I see these industrial parks... I feel good that I had a part in getting all that established," he said.
His position — assistant county administrator in charge of community and economic development and infrastructure — was created more than 10 years ago to help prepare industry-ready sites throughout Pittsylvania County.
A Danville native, he worked in multiple state positions before joining the county staff. After spending 11 years split between the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, Sides started with the county as an erosion control specialist. From there he worked several jobs — code compliance, county planner and director of planning — before arriving at his most recent post.
When the county created his current position, Sides was thrilled to be able to focus on infrastructure, economic development and construction.
"I got to keep my hands in all of the things I enjoyed the most," he said.
During his time with the county, Sides worked closely with other county staff, but also with the city of Danville, engineers all over the region, the Virginia Department of Transportation and members of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.
"The teams I was a part of, those are certainly the things I'll miss the most," he said.
In recent years, Sides worked closely with Assistant County Administrator Richard Hicks and County Attorney Vaden Hunt. Hicks, who joined the county team just two years ago, described Sides as a reasonable and even-minded person with exceptional institutional knowledge.
“I think a lot of the success we’re having today is because of his ground work," Hicks said. "He put us in a good position."
Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe, who came on board four years ago, said Sides provided him with lots of assistance and helped him get acclimated to his new position.
"[Sides] is a humble gentleman who quietly worked behind the scenes and orchestrated collaboration between various programs, organizations and agencies that has resulted in the county’s world-class industrial parks and this region’s renowned workforce training program in precision machining," he said.
Sides also helped the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority for 17 years.
"Greg Sides truly is a public servant... he's been a wonderful asset to our community," said Fred Shanks, Danville councilman and chairman of the RIFA board.
County Administrator David Smitherman said Sides is one of the reasons that the county's partnership with the city of Danville is so productive.
“His input and work has brought the county to where it is today," he said.
Moving forward, instead of filling Sides' position, the county will look to hire a director of community development — someone to focus on planning and zoning issues since his primary job has been largely completed.
Now that he is retired — his last day in the office was Dec. 20 — Sides hopes to spend more time flying in his two aircraft.
"I'm glad to not be getting up early every morning," he said with a laugh.
