Pittsylvania County has issued a request for proposal to hire a company to reassess the value of all properties and parcels of land within the county, to be completed by the beginning of 2022.
The company also will appraise the value of new construction that has occurred since the last appraisal, which went on the books in 2018.
The goal of the reassessment, which is done every four years, is to ensure that all properties have an accurate, current value, which is especially important for property taxes.
The firm selected for the reassessment will be responsible for conducting field visits and inspections of all parcels and mobile homes. There are currently 50,005 total parcels in Pittsylvania County, the majority of which are classified as residential, but also include commercial, agriculture and tax exempt, to go along with more than 5,900 mobile homes.
By 2022, the county is projected to have 200 more parcels.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.