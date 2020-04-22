Abe Koplen Clothing Co., the oldest clothing store in Danville, will close its doors for good on May 1.
Owner James Cousins said the coronavirus factored into his decision to shut down the business.
"It played a role," he said of the pandemic, which last month led Gov. Ralph Northam to issue a stay-at-home order, close schools, movie theaters and businesses that do not sell such essential supplies as food and medicine.
A visibly emotional Cousins, who worked at the store for 15 years before buying it in 2014, did not want to comment further for this story on Wednesday.
"I really don't want to talk about it," he said at the business at 214 N. Union St. in the River District.
Though Cousins didn't want to go into specifics, more information can be gleaned from a recent post on Abe Koplen Clothing Co.'s Facebook page stating that "the events of the last month have completely shifted our society ... All of us have found ourselves rethinking life as know it."
Of the closing, the post states: "This agonizing decision came with many tears and sleepless nights. We have pondered all possibilities and at this time, it is best for us not to continue on."
Previous store owner Barry Koplen, who owns the store's building, noted that walking away from the customers was the most difficult part of selling the business to Cousins six years ago.
"The hardest thing about selling the store ... it was more like a community experience than a sales experience," he said.
Gracie McCullough, 75, who stopped by the store Wednesday morning to make a payment, has shopped there for nearly half a century.
"They've been good to me," McCullough said. "Barry and James have been real nice to me."
Koplen returned her sentiments with kind words of his own.
"Gracie is the best," he said. "I wish all customers were like her."
For McCullough, it will be hard to say goodbye to Cousins and Koplen.
"I sure will miss them," she added while reminiscing with Koplen, who lives above the business and has been remodeling parts of the store the last two weeks. "I shopped here for all three of my kids."
Curtis Strader, 77, bought his first tailor-made suit from the store in the 1980s. It was ordered by Koplen, Strader pointed out as he dropped by the store.
"I've been a customer for about 30 years or more," Strader said.
"Curtis was dapper," Koplen, 74, said while the two recalled the decades they've known each other.
It was in the 1880s when Koplen's great-grandfather, Max Koplen, opened M. Koplen men's clothing store in the River District. His son, Abe — Barry's grandfather — branched out in the 1930s by opening Abe Koplen Clothing Co. down the street from his father's store.
When Abe Koplen died in 1956, Barry's dad, Albert, took over Abe Koplen Clothing Co. and operated it until his death in 2011.
"When dad passed away, I inherited the store," Barry Koplen said.
The two businesses operated until M. Koplen closed in the early-to-mid 1960s, leaving Abe Koplen Clothing Co.
The store has sold suits, hats, shoes, coats and other items.
It was the only store that had an integrated staff while the local African-American community boycotted segregated businesses, Barry said.
Diana Schwartz, executive director of the River District Association, called the store's closing "a horrible loss."
The business holds so many memories for people who provided clothing rentals for weddings, proms and other events, she said.
Cousins' store was still recovering from the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Michael in October 2018 when the pandemic hit.
"When you're already recovering from a past disaster, it's just beyond impossible," Schwartz said.
Schwartz said she is seeking funding from the state and federal governments and other organizations to provide help for local businesses and keep them from closing.
"Unfortunately, we haven't seen the end of this pandemic yet," she said.
Prospective tenants have expressed interest in the building, Barry Koplen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.