The leader of the Danville branch of the state's teachers union is concerned that a clause in a new contract could lead to teachers going without pay if the school system were to shut down again.
The "force majeure" clause in the 2020-21 teachers contract with the Danville Public School system is defined as "unforeseeable circumstances that prevent a contract from being fulfilled." It lists dozens of scenarios, including pandemic, plague, war, riot, rebellion, as well as an "act of God" or natural disaster such as violent storm, tornado, blizzard and a myriad of other disasters.
The wording is troubling in light of school closures that have taken place during the coronavirus pandemic, said Kim Roberson, president of the Danville Education Association and librarian at George Washington High School.
"This past spring has been a very challenging, stressful time for Danville employees," Roberson wrote via email Tuesday. "The inclusion of force majeure has caused further stress and anxiety. It seems to suggest that Danville schools might close without paying employees should another closure become necessary."
The clause mentions possible actions — "reduction or change of hours, layoffs, instruction other than in the traditional classroom setting, reassignment of duties, and/or reassignment of school building placement" — on the part of the school system if such a situation were to arise.
Simply put, the contract lets the Danville School Board off the hook for actions that could disrupt teacher pay if any of the unforeseeable circumstances listed takes place.
"I've never seen that in a contract before," said Roberson, who has worked in Danville's school system for 32 years.
But Danville Public Schools Superintendent Stanley Jones said people should not jump to conclusions until everyone gets the legal interpretation of what the wording means.
"It's a legal document," Jones said Tuesday. "I'm seeking legal counsel for interpretation."
"This is a lay interpretation of it, not a legal one, if there is a complete shutdown," he added, referring to Roberson's concerns. "It's very unlikely that [a shutdown] would happen."
Jones defined a complete shutdown as closing schools and offering no instruction for students — a total closure of the school system.
"The chances of that happening are probably zero," he said.
Danville Assistant City Attorney Alan Spencer, who also serves as counsel for the school board, said, "I can't officially speak on the schools' position. I can't comment on that."
Danville City Attorney Clarke Whitfield said he was asked by the school system's human resource office to draft the clause.
"I was asked to draft something to help in the case of something catastrophic happening," Whitfield said Tuesday afternoon. "I was asked to draft something to give them flexibility, so that's what I did."
As to whether it allows the school system to not pay teachers in the case of a complete shutdown, Whitfield would not say.
"That would be up to the school board," he said.
Teacher contracts are required by state law. Teachers in Danville have until Monday to sign the contract, Roberson said.
Teachers in Danville are probationary for three years. After that, they are put on a continuing contract status, Roberson said.
