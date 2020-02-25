Three generations of the Miller family have held a seat on the Pittsylvania County Planning Commission.
The late Charles Miller Sr. was appointed to the Banister seat on the commission in the early 1990s. When he had health problems — and eventually died in 1997 — Charles Miller Jr., now 67, was nominated to assume his seat as the Banister District representative on the commission.
Now, more than 20 years later, Miller's daughter, 41-year-old Colette Henderson has taken that same seat. When Miller Jr. was elected to the Banister seat on the board of supervisors in 2017, he asked several people about taking his position on the planning commission, but they all declined.
“The number of people who are willing to serve in public capacity may not be as large as some folks think it is," Miller said.
So he selected his daughter, Henderson. Beginning her four-year term in 2019, she is the first African American woman on the commission. Her late grandfather, was the first African American.
“I have a sense of pride, not just for my family, but for ... the African Americans in the community," Henderson said.
Of the seven districts in Pittsylvania County, the Banister District — it covers much of the northeastern end of the county — is the only district where the majority of the population is African American.
As allowed by the Pittsylvania County zoning ordinance, the planning commission is the first government body that hears requests for rezoning and applications for special-use permits. The commission cannot decide the cases itself. Instead, it makes recommendations either to the board of zoning appeals or the board of supervisors, depending on the situation. Those boards do not have to adhere to the commission's recommendation.
“I see our role as the first line of decision making when it comes to any kind of change in our area," Henderson said.
Members of the commission are appointed for four-year terms by the supervisor for their district. One member of the board of supervisors also sits in on the meetings. Miller, after simultaneously working for the board of supervisors and completing his term on the planning commission during 2018, served as the board of supervisors representative on the planning commission during 2019.
“We actually sat side by side," Henderson said with a laugh.
Other than being a taxpaying resident of Pittsylvania County, there are no prerequisites to serve on the planning commission. But the situations that come before them are not always easy to decide.
“On the planning commission we have to have the wisdom of Solomon ... we have to exercise judgement and balance," Miller said.
Before his several terms on the commission, Miller had experience in insurance and the ministry, as well as several terms on the Pittsylvania County School Board. Henderson, after stints working with the North Carolina Department of Corrections and Danville Public Schools, currently works as a self-employed signing agent for mortgage signings.
“It’s a small role, but it’s essential for our area," Henderson said of her role with the planning commission.
Many of the cases they hear are relatively small: someone requesting permission to place a mobile home on their property or rezone some residential land as agricultural. In the past few years, the commission has heard nine requests for special-use permits to operate utility-scale solar facilities, all of which have been approved.
In recent years, the commission has also heard more contentious rezoning cases, such as a request from Virginia Uranium and for the Mountain Valley Pipeline project.
Throughout it all, the three have been focused on gathering all the facts before making any decisions, said Karen Hayes, deputy director of community development, who has been employed with Pittsylvania County for almost 23 years.
"The Millers seem very easy going, fair when making decisions and highly respected individuals," Hayes wrote in an email.
Charles Miller Sr. was appointed to the Pittsylvania County Planning Commission in the early 1990s by the late William Pritchett, the first African American member of the board of supervisors. He served five consecutive terms between 1991 and 2011 and died in 2016.
“Our family has always been public-service minded," Miller said.
Pritchett was succeeded by Jessie Barksdale, another African American who held the seat for two terms before stepping aside. He then endorsed Charles Miller Jr., who ran unopposed in 2017.
While African Americans, such as Jackie Menefee, who ran for the Westover seat this past November, have run for seats on the board of supervisors, none have been successful.
Even though Miller had been appointed to replace his father, neither father or daughter envisioned that she would one day assume the seat on the planning commission. Now that she holds the spot, Henderson could envision her youngest son, who is 14 and "civic-minded," one day following in her family's footsteps.
