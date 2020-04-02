Since being left out of work more than two weeks ago, chef Naomi Muso has been focusing on household chores and fishing along the Dan River to pass the time.
To continue earning money, the Danville resident has been cooking and prepping meals for individuals as a personal chef.
Her employer, Me's Burgers & Brews, shut down on March 17 following fears over the coronavirus. She is now on unemployment.
"It's somewhat depressing to go from working constantly to all of a sudden stopping," Muso said during an interview Thursday morning. "I went from working 60 hours a week as the head chef at Me's to being mostly confined to my house."
Muso is one more than 100,000 Virginians who have filed for employment benefits since mid-March.
A ban on gatherings of 10 or more people, forced shutdowns or reduction in operations of non-essential businesses, and Gov. Ralph Northam's stay-at-home order issued Monday as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a toll on the economy.
Jobless claims in Danville surged by about 500% between March 21 and March 28, from 242 to 1,473 — an increase of 1,231, according to the latest figures released by the Virginia Employment Commission on Thursday morning.
Since March 14, the number of those applying for unemployment in Danville has gone up by nearly 70 times, from just 23 to 1,473, according to state figures.
Statewide, Virginia logged more jobless claims in the past two weeks through March 28 than it did for all of 2019 — 158,774 compared to 134,957 for claims filed for all of last year, according to VEC figures.
Jobless claims went from 46,277 the week ending March 21 to 112,497 through March 28, an increase of 66,220.
Pittsylvania County saw jobless claims go from 111 for the week ending March 21 to 781 the week of March 28 — a 600% rise. The county had just 21 claims through March 14 and experienced a jump by almost 40 times over two weeks.
"Even compared to the Great Recession, this looks like much more of an impact," said Larry Robinson, planning and policy analyst with the Virginia Employment Commission.
Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said he hoped those left out of work will seek the enhanced unemployment benefits being offered for them.
"It is very sad," Jones said of the job losses in the area.
Susan Feeny, who has been a bartender at Me's, has been collecting unemployment since the restaurant closed. Sitting at home has been a tough adjustment for her.
"This is definitely going to take some time to get used to," Feeny said via Facebook Messenger on Wednesday.
In the meantime, she has been watching a lot of Netflix and Hulu and enjoying hobbies such as sewing pocketbooks and wallets, she said.
"I'm cooking way more than I usually would," Feeny said. "It's hard to make meals for just one person, so I've shared quite a few meals with my neighbor. Days are starting to all blur together."
She is considering setting up a website to sell her handmade items while out of work.
As for Muso, she said the owners are hopeful that Me's will be able to open back up.
"They're definitely optimistic and ready to open whenever we can," she said.
The most recent Dan River Region numbers could include jobless claims that may have been filed by employees out of work from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., which announced March 18 it would temporarily shut down its facilities through at least April 3, including its Danville plant.
The company, however, announced Tuesday it was extending its shutdown and suspending operations indefinitely.
Robinson said he could not identify any businesses whose employees applied for benefits.
"The VEC cannot disclose any individual business information, even if it grouped with information from similar companies," Robinson said, adding that the rule is in place to avoid someone getting figures "on a dominant employer."
The Goodyear facility in Danville, which makes commercial truck and aviation tires, draws workers from across Southside Virginia and from over the border in North Carolina. It has about 1,900 workers and is the city’s largest private employer.
Anyone totally or partially unemployed can begin the process to apply for unemployment benefits by calling the Virginia Employment Commission's Customer Contact Center at (866) 832-2363 between 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To complete an online application, visit www.vec.virginia.gov.
The commission's Danville office can be reached at (434) 549-8220.
"We encourage people who have not applied to apply early," Jones said, expressing hope for the future. "The only thing we can do is keep the faith and believe that things will change real soon."
