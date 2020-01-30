A block of electricity that Danville Utilities purchased in 2009 expires at the end of this year, which could possibly reduce the city's energy expenses.
"We do believe it's going to save us on energy costs," said Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey.
However, officials do not know for sure what savings, if any, the city could see and pass onto customers in the form of lower utility bills.
A biennial rate study by an independent consultant will start in July and be complete in October or early November. Results from that study will play a major role in how the city will set rates for the fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23, Grey said.
The study will cover rates for all utilities including water, wastewater, electricity and natural gas.
As for electricity, the block — the term for buying a set amount of energy over a set amount of time — that expires is just one of many factors that will play into setting rates.
Any benefit customers would see in the form of lower electric rates could be affected by increasing costs of transmission — the delivery of power over high-voltage lines — for electricity.
"Transmission costs are increasing every year, so they're offsetting some of the savings we could pass along to customers," he said.
"Those transmission costs are predominantly from Appalachian Power," said Danville Utility Commission Chairman William J. Donohue Jr. "The real challenge we have right now with rates is transmission costs."
Appalachian Power transmits electricity for Danville.
The block of energy that expires in December was a 21.5-megawatt purchase power block from Morgan Stanley bought by the city at a trading hub in 2009, around the time of the recession when electric rates were projected to be higher. That was also before the emergence of a large supply of natural gas on the market that drove down electric rates. The contract began in January 2015.
This means the city has been locked into those rates for electricity and the cost is passed onto customers.
When the year is up, Danville Utilities will not purchase another block of energy but instead will buy electricity on the market, which means buying the only the amount needed to meet the demand.
Buying a block of energy locks the city at a fixed rate for that block, Grey said.
"If you want to buy 10 megawatts, you're purchasing it at a fixed rate for all hours," he said. "Whatever is left over is sold back to the market, usually for less than what you paid for it."
The 21.5-megawatt block the city bought in 2009 has made up 17% of Danville Utilities' total energy. When that block expires, the city's solar farm projects in Pittsylvania County will replace about seven percentage points of that, with the remaining 10 percentage points to be bought from the market.
"Right now, the market rate for energy is pretty attractive," said City Manager Ken Larking, who also serves on the Danville Utility Commission. "That we have an opportunity to purchase power at a lower rate is certainly a benefit to our customers. At the very least, it would help mitigate any other increased costs we're experiencing."
However, the biggest driver of utility bills is customer use, he added.
"The more you use, the higher your bill will be," Larking said. "That will have the greatest impact."
