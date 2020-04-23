Centra Health and Blue Ridge Ear, Nose, and Throat Plastic Surgery will pay more than $9 million between them to the government to settle a lawsuit claiming the two providers had a history of an improper financial relationship.
Though the claims in the suit have been settled, “there has been no determination of liability,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia. That release also states the settlement was tied to “financial relationships Centra and its affiliates had with several referring physicians and groups including Blue Ridge ENT.”
In a statement issued Wednesday, Centra called the violations described in the lawsuit “regulatory deficiencies” and stated they had no effect on patient care.
According to Centra spokesperson Diane Ludwig, the settlements have been paid; funding toward them was set aside in 2017.
The lawsuit was filed in June 2016 by a whistleblower, a former physician with Blue Ridge ENT. It centers on a recruitment agreement between Centra and Blue Ridge ENT involving the physician, who was guaranteed $300,000 of income for their first year in practice.
But some expenses attributed to the physician had nothing to do with them and were improper, the initial complaint states. Centra and Blue Ridge ENT then “agreed to ‘find more expenses’”— like benefit costs for another employee and “rent” payments even though Blue Ridge ENT owned its building — to attribute to the physician to keep up the flow of cash from Centra to Blue Ridge ENT.
In 2008 and 2009, Centra paid Blue Ridge ENT more than $100,000 for those “additional costs,” and although Centra’s checks were made payable to the physician, Blue Ridge ENT deposited them without the physician’s endorsement or knowledge, “violating the Recruitment Agreement,” the suit states.
When the physician left Blue Ridge ENT in 2011, Centra asked the physician to pay back more than $80,000 that hadn’t been forgiven in their recruitment agreement, which the physician contested, the lawsuit states. In a separate lawsuit in Lynchburg Circuit Court, the physician asked for Centra’s billing tabulation and discovered the improper payments from Centra to Blue Ridge ENT that had been attributed to the physician and their recruitment agreement.
The providers’ actions violate Stark Law, according to court documents, which prohibits referral of patients to medical facilities they have a financial interest in, among other self-dealing measures.
“At least one purpose for Centra’s improper payments was to induce referrals of Medicare and Medicaid patients from Blue Ridge ENT and its physicians,” the lawsuit states.
Because the alleged false claims were connected to providers that obtain Medicare and Medicaid funding, the government is entitled to penalties and payments from them.
“Centra proactively came forward, self- disclosed its violations of the False Claims Act, and worked with the government to resolve these issues,” the office’s statement reads.
Part of the settlement agreement includes Centra voluntarily bringing to light other Stark Law violations. Centra self- disclosed to the government in November 2012 it potentially had submitted Medicare claims that violated that part of the law, and one section of the settlement lists 58 compensation agreements Centra entered into up to 2012 that violated Stark Law.
Court documents show Blue Ridge ENT was ordered to pay $1.6 million for the lawsuit settlement, Centra was ordered to pay $1.8 million for the lawsuit settlement and an additional $5.9 million for settlement of its self-disclosure of the other potential Stark Law violations.
Centra stated in its release that it found “contract compliance issues through an internal audit” in 2012 and self-reported. That year, it started using a contract tracking system and held training on physician contracting requirements to prevent the violations from happening again.
Rachel Mahoney covers courts for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5554.
