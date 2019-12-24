When it comes to the notion of casinos in Virginia, such an operation would have the largest impact on the Danville region’s labor force compared to the effect a large gaming project would have on the other four localities in the running.
Employment at a casino — 1,582 jobs — would make up 3.2% of the Danville region’s workforce, a higher percentage than for Bristol, Portsmouth, Richmond and Norfolk combined, according to the draft report Gaming in the Commonwealth, released last month by the Virginia General Assembly’s research arm.
The region outlined in the report includes Danville and Pittsylvania and Henry counties in Virginia and Caswell County in North Carolina.
Whether a casino making up such a significant portion of the labor force would be a positive or a negative would be contingent upon the type of operation, said Alexis Ehrhardt, president of the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce.
“I don’t know that I would categorize it necessarily as good or bad,” Ehrhardt said. “It’s going to depend on the operator. If an operator were to come and provide jobs at or above the prevailing wage and with good benefits, that would certainly be a positive.”
However, the more the region can diversify its economy, she added, the better.
According to the study, released Nov. 25, a casino project would make up 1% of the workforce in the Bristol region — the second-highest percentage among the localities.
The Portsmouth and Norfolk regions would each see 0.3% of their labor forces employed at their casinos, while a similar project in Richmond would employ 0.4% of its workforce, according to the report.
A casino would have a large impact on the Danville region’s labor force because it is so much smaller than those of the other localities, explained Erik Beecroft, chief methodologist with the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, the state research group behind the study.
The Danville region’s labor force consists of 50,125 people, while that for the Bristol region is 104,099, according to the report. The Portsmouth, Richmond and Norfolk regions have a workforce of 553,100, 540,993 and 464,991, respectively.
“It’s [a casino] a bigger deal in Danville because it’s a smaller labor force, it’s more rural,” Beecroft said.
The workforce for all the localities includes not just employees who live and work in those cities, but workers who travel from nearby communities as well, said Tracey Smith, an associate director with JLARC.
“We’re including people who commute in and work in — but do not live in — Danville,” Smith said.
The 50,125 workforce figure for the Danville region is higher than that for the city proper, she pointed out.
A casino region is defined as all localities from which at least 5% of workers in a casino’s host locality — such as Danville, Bristol or the other three cities — commute daily, according to the report.
“It’s very unlikely that all of those casino employees are going to both live and work in Danville,” Smith said. “We needed to come up with a region.”
Currently, about 48% of Danville’s workforce lives in the city, 37% commutes from Pittsylvania County, 4.7% travels from Caswell County and the remaining 3% comes from Henry County, said Beecroft.
To calculate the percentage of the labor force a casino would make up in Danville, Beecroft said the draft report’s authors divided the number of projected casino jobs (1,582) by the region’s labor force (50,125).
“That’s how we got the 3.2%,” he said.
The General Assembly, during its 2019 session, passed Senate Bill 1126, which directed commission staff to review casino gaming laws in other states, as well as laws covering lotteries, historic horse racing, horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering.
The commission was also asked to appropriate money to contract with a consultant to evaluate the state’s current gaming governance structure — including that for the lottery, gaming and horse racing — for existing legal gambling.
Also studied were potential governing structures for other forms of gaming and possible state and local revenues from expanded forms of gambling.
The Innovation Group, which conducted the study, subcontracted with another firm, Regulatory Management Counselors in East Lansing, Michigan and Las Vegas, for work on the study, as well.
Legislators passed a bill setting up a study of what regulatory environment would need to be established to legalize casinos in the state, along with a voter referendum in any municipality wishing to do so. Legislators in the 2020 session must pass the identical bill a second time before it becomes law.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
